Readers' donations top $277,000 for children's toys at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club Wisconsin State Journal, Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
UW Provision Company..........$10,000.00
David G. & Nancy B. Walsch Family Foundation..........$4,000.00
Mike & Shera Purdy, Christmas is a special time for kids...........$500.00
The Hahn's, DeForest..........$500.00
Robert Gallimore, Madison..........$400.00
Bill & Penny McDonough, Middleton..........$250.00
In memory of Charles (Chad) Tomlinson, Waunakee..........$200.00
In memory of John J. Fury, Middleton..........$200.00
Mary Power, in honor of Linda Shomberg, Fitchburg..........$150.00
Amy Sherman-Kortbein, Middleton..........$100.00
Kathi, Tim & Khali Goihl..........$100.00
Pat & Pam O'Malley, Sauk City..........$100.00
Jennifer Yelk, in honor of Charlene Lawler, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Kyle & Kimberly Gibbens, Given in memory of STANLEY HERRICK, Tomah..........$100.00
Janet Gibbens & Mark Weeden, Given in memory of STANLEY HERRICK, Adams..........$100.00
Dave & Lisa Armstrong, Madison..........$100.00
Maureen Mullins & Hohn Harting, Madison..........$100.00
Larry & Jan Lehmann, Madison..........$100.00
Ellen & Bill Roche, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Daryl & Linda Remington, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Jan Bleckwenn, Madison - "Keeping up with Julie."..........$100.00
Dave & Lori Deegan, Oregon..........$100.00
Harold Miller, Cross Plains..........$100.00
Tom DeChant & Paul Gibler, Madison..........$100.00
Stan & Cathy Nelson, in honor of our 2 children, 10 grandchildren & 15 great-grandchildren.......... DeForest..........$100.00
Dean Hewitt & Delores Minor, Waunakee..........$100.00
Mary Webster, in loving memory of Chuck Webster, Madison..........$100.00
Carol Crary, in memory of Ralph Weichbrod, Waunakee..........$100.00
Tim & Anja Glaeser, Windsor..........$100.00
Jim & Kay Lindblade..........$100.00
Nancy & Greg Wanek, Madison..........$100.00
Dee Boyd, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Hank & Boots Luetscher, Lodi..........$100.00
Buisker Family, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Janet Uhl Sampson, in memory of Gene & Terry Uhl, Waunakee..........$100.00
Kathy Ayers, Madison..........$100.00
Milt Stephens, in loving memory of Cathy, Oregon..........$100.00
Debbie & Jim Kinder, Wisconsin Dells..........$100.00
Lucy Sheehy, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Kristin Brue, in memory of James Brue..........$100.00
Steve Mueller, Madison..........$100.00
Carol & Jerry Connelly, Madison..........$100.00
Ron & Mary Jane Campo, Madison..........$100.00
Pat & Cindy O'Connor, Stoughton..........$75.00
Don & Joanna Thompson..........$75.00
Leo Walsh, Madison..........$75.00
Roger Horner, Fitchburg..........$50.00
In Memory of Ann B Manley..........$50.00
Torre Pustina, Dodgeville..........$50.00
Donna Prough, in memory of Jim & Curt Prough, Stoughton..........$50.00
In memory of Dennis Leonard..........$50.00
Charles Denu, in memory of Kathleen Denu from Charlie, Rhonda, Tyler, Wyatt & Marisa, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Dean & Nettie Witter, in memory of our parents David & Barbara Witter & Ed Gliniecki, McFarland..........$50.00
Dewey Hefty, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Mary Holtshopple, Madison..........$50.00
Laurene Cushman, Madison..........$50.00
K & L, Black Earth..........$50.00
Linda & Steve Gnewikow, Merrimac..........$50.00
Mary Jacobson, in memory of Brett, DeForest..........$50.00
Deb & Brayden Parman, in memory of Craig Parman, Madison..........$50.00
Roger & Anita Hodas, Madison..........$50.00
Maureen & Robert Fox, Elroy..........$50.00
Pat Jeglum, in memory of my parents, Ron & Blanche Foster, New Glarus..........$50.00
Robert & Coletta Wagner, Middleton..........$50.00
Bryan Addison, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Joe & Barb Stransky, Stoughton..........$50.00
Brenda & Debra Barsness, in loving memory of Joey, Black Earth..........$50.00
Don Marx, Madison..........$50.00
Betsy Wilson, Cambridge..........$50.00
George & Kathy Weiand, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Audrey Darga, Verona..........$50.00
Ken & Pat Rhodes, Verona..........$50.00
Dirk & Colleen Otteson, Poynette..........$50.00
The grandkids of Mary Jean & Dennis Noltner, Lodi..........$50.00
Kim & Dave Nelson, Windsor..........$50.00
Ed & Bonnie Wilson, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Jerry & Chris Schleicher, Marshall..........$50.00
Dean & Judy Whiting, Madison..........$50.00
Marian Stevens, Waunakee..........$50.00
Robert Johnson, Evansville..........$50.00
John & Judith Hanson, Madison..........$50.00
Howard & Elizabeth Teeter, Waunakee..........$50.00
Elaine & Charles Schmikla, Madison..........$40.00
Jim Ableidinger, Trudi Leder, Carl Leder, Katie Leder & Luke Leder, Waunakee..........$40.00
Dan & Rosemary Lange, Cross Plains..........$40.00
Janet Wertz, Madison..........$30.00
Kim Bolinder, Madison..........$30.00
Michael Nesemann, Lake Mills..........$25.00
Catherine Crawford, Madison "Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!"..........$25.00
Paul & Laura O'Flanagan..........$25.00
Judy & Pat Keller, Oregon..........$25.00
Vicki & Steve Thedinga, DeForest..........$25.00
Mark Runland, Prairie du Sac..........$25.00
In memory of Don Stockstad, Stoughton..........$25.00
Lendved Family, Lodi..........$25.00
Garth & Tamra Langhammer, Brooklyn..........$25.00
Keith Paar, Madison..........$25.00
Ron & Sherry Schult, Barneveld..........$25.00
Willis Ehlert, Middleton..........$25.00
Mary Michaels, in memory of Jan Lippert, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Dennis & Denise McCulley, Madison..........$25.00
Kim & Peg Rickard, Portage..........$25.00
Sharon Thousand, Barneveld..........$25.00
John Thorson, Monticello..........$20.00
Kayla & Ryan Dollak, Sun Prairie..........$20.00
Becky & Bob, in memory of Caramel & Abby, Middleton..........$20.00
John & Gwen Kellogg, Madison..........$15.00
Alice McPeek, DeForest..........$10.00
The Brillo Schmitz Family, in loving memory of Flansy, Waunakee..........$10.00
Lisa Miller, Madison..........$10.00
Kurt Kerber, Madison..........$10.00