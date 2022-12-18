Readers' donations top $267,000 for children's Christmas toys

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to children in families in need in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal

P.O. Box 8056

Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

UW Provision Company, Middleton..........$10,000.00

Janet B. Robertson, Madison..........$2,000.00

The John & Twila Sheskey Vanguard Charitable Fund..........$1,732.00

Carolyn Gehrke, McFarland..........$600.00

Mr. Daniel D. Stier & Ms. Diane M. Sorenson, Madison..........$500.00

The Tierney & Sands Families..........$500.00

Dave & Rosie Ballweg, Middleton..........$500.00

In memory of our daughter, Patricia, and in Recognition of Tom's 50th year of portraying Santa Claus, Tom & Carol Rivers, Madison..........$300.00

Steve & Deb Wisnefsky, Middleton..........$250.00

Larry & Kerry Rickert, Oconomowoc..........$250.00

Shomos Family Foundation..........$250.00

In memory of parents Ann & Jerry, Steve Schwoegler, Madison..........$200.00

Lori LaPlant, McFarland..........$200.00

Thomas Knoop..........$200.00

Jim & Marilou Angevine, Madison..........$200.00

Jerry Klabacka, Madison..........$200.00

Kevin & Kathy Kearney, Waunakee..........$150.00

Sandra & Chris Queram, Stoughton..........$150.00

Ross Maurer, Waunakee..........$100.00

Jackson & Henry Stewart in memory of Uncle Mitchell, Belleville..........$100.00

Brad Smith, Middleton..........$100.00

Randy & Susan Bruegman, Madison..........$100.00

Harriet Stoll, Madison..........$100.00

In honor of our grandsons Noah & Keegan, Eric & Lori Kvalheim, Deforest..........$100.00

In memory of Richard Schuhler..........$100.00

In memory of Bill Lenerz, Donna Lenerz & Family, Sauk City..........$100.00

Phil & Kathie Kingston, Middleton..........$100.00

James Wood..........$100.00

Dawn Wood..........$100.00

Kenneth & Lisa West, Fitchburg..........$100.00

James & Charlotte Clark, Madison..........$100.00

Judy & Gary Ries, Middleton - Enjoy the Holidays!..........$100.00

In memory of Beverly Wilke, Monona..........$100.00

In memory of Grandpa Boots & Papa Rog, Breanna Eeg, Madison..........$100.00

Douglas Storms, Deerfield..........$100.00

Dan & Bettine Lipman, Madison..........$100.00

Robert & Karen Downing, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

M.L. Sullivan, Cambridge..........$100.00

In memory of Chase, Greg & Sherry Drewsen, Waunakee..........$100.00

Rob & Ruth Ann Weber Gannon, Oregon..........$100.00

Glenna Cloud & Terry Burk, Madison..........$100.00

The Zingg Family in honor of Ken Zingg, Verona..........$100.00

Joyce Apfel & Peter Cleven, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Tim & Anja Glaeser, DeForest..........$100.00

Greg & Mary DiPiazza, Middleton..........$100.00

Rick & Sandy Nuernberg, Madison..........$100.00

Skip Hornback, Morrisonville..........$100.00

Pam & Fred Katz, Middleton..........$100.00

Dick & Bonnie Thomas, Middleton..........$75.00

Carolyn Bourie, Dick Bourie, New Glarus..........$75.00

Jeff & Cindy Ostrom, Marshall..........$75.00

Tom Schleitwiler, Madison..........$75.00

Bob & Candy Heyroth, Deforest..........$50.00

Happy Holidays! Ron James, Madison..........$50.00

Katherine Lyman, Madison..........$50.00

Chelcy Bowles, Madison..........$50.00

Grandkids, Eileen Gilbert, Madison..........$50.00

In loving memory of Clarence & Clarice McNitt..........$50.00

In loving memory of Mary Legler Schroeder..........$50.00

In loving memory of sister Lucie, Jackie & Phil Clementi, Madison..........$50.00

Suzan Van Beaver, Madison..........$50.00

Steve & Lynn Rasmussen, Madison..........$50.00

Leon Endres, Lodi..........$50.00

Eric & Suzette Letcher, Madison..........$50.00

In remembrance of Don Beale, Yvonne Beale, Madison..........$50.00

Bob & Sue Hargraves, Madison..........$50.00

In loving memory of my husband Bill Rice, my brother Bob & my parents Bob & Becky McDermott, Becky Rice, McFarland..........$50.00

In memory of parents Otto & Clara, Art & Betty Masshardt, Madison..........$50.00

Vincent & Virginia Meinholz, Middleton..........$50.00

Shirley Olson, Madison..........$50.00

In memory of Jim, Gwen Peirce, DeForest..........$50.00

In loving memory of our parents & Timmy, Jacob & Carole Gmur, Madison..........$50.00

Peg Schneider, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

In loving memory of Dad & Crawford, Karla & Will Ashmore, Verona..........$50.00

Jim Stapelmann, Cottage Grove..........$50.00

George & Kathy Weiand, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Mr. J. Lowndes, Madison..........$50.00

Jeff & Laurie Ostry, Cottage Grove..........$50.00

John T & Jeanine M Allen, Madison..........$50.00

Joan R. Gugel, Madison..........$50.00

Rich Eggleston & Anita Clark, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Richard & Terry Lauber, Mount Horeb..........$50.00

Whisenant Family, Madison..........$50.00

Carla Poast, Verona..........$40.00

In loving memory of our niece, Erin Brost, Jaci McDaniel, DeForest..........$38.00

Joan Brandon, Madison..........$35.00

Elizabeth Rasmussen, Madison..........$35.00

Glen & Barbara Link, Beaver Dam..........$35.00

In memory of Ellen & Karl, Joan & Ray Unrein, Madison..........$30.00

David & Ann Heckendorn, Madison..........$30.00

George & Patricia Whitely, Middleton..........$30.00

Alice Gustafson, Middleton..........$30.00

Maryann Merklein, Madison..........$25.00

Vickie & Mike Julka, Madison..........$25.00

In loving memory of husband Francis West, Dolores West, Oregon..........$25.00

In honor of Jon Budge, Madison..........$25.00

Scott & Debi Bram, Middleton..........$25.00

Terry & Carol Schwartz, Lancaster..........$25.00

In memory of Kevin Fillner & Ciava Hanko, Jerry & Donna Fillner, Madison..........$25.00

Bob Karlen..........$25.00

Steve & Karen Johnson, Mount Horeb..........$25.00

Jan & Jim Miller, Stoughton..........$25.00

In loving memory of Floyd Hemling, Sandra Hanefield, Cottage Grove..........$25.00

Matt & Becky Schweitzer, Richland Center..........$25.00

Gurdip & Dorothy Brar, Middleton..........$25.00

Earl & Chris Lochner, Middleton..........$25.00

Paul & Pat Schoenherr, Columbus..........$25.00

Eric Schneider, Madison..........$25.00

Scott Fromader, Madison..........$25.00

Laura Slinde, Oregon..........$25.00

Ron & Elaine Vesterdahl, Stoughton..........$25.00

Shirley Miller, Madison..........$25.00

Eunice Schmitz, Waunakee..........$25.00

Ray & Doris Maier, Cross Plains..........$20.00

In memory of Marie, Doyle & Judy Latham, also Wayne Ziegler, Marlene Ziegler, Dane..........$20.00

Kathie Ludwig, Lodi..........$20.00

In memory of Nick Pubba Gandolph, Joe & Lucas Myers, Middleton..........$19.23

Mike & Deb Bergen, McFarland..........$15.00

Margaret McWilliams, Middleton..........$10.00

In memory of Lawrence, Doris Schnabel, Oregon..........$10.00

Kathy Howard, Stoughton..........$10.00

In loving memory of Kendall Duhr, The Brillo Schmitz family, Wauankee..........$10.00

Total anonymous..........$1,750.00

Gifts Previously Received..........$241,396.31

Today's Gifts..........$25,744.23

TOTAL TO DATE..........$267,140.54