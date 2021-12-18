Readers' donations top $256,000 for toys for children at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to children in families in need in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Thomas & Kathleen Thousand, Dane..........$2,500.00
Dawn Gebler, Madison..........$500.00
Randy, Mary, Michael & Samantha Loomis, Deerfield..........$300.00
The Slew Crew, Cross Plains..........$300.00
Charles & Rosemary Smith, Madison..........$250.00
Ella & Robert Waterman, Madison..........$250.00
Tom & Carol Rivers to celebrate the recent birth of our great granddaughter & to continue his 49 years of portraying Santa Clause..........$201.00
In memory of Gordie, Monona..........$200.00
David Harth & Julie Genovese, Fitchburg..........$200.00
In memory of Emmett F. Finley, Karen/Jeff/Megan/Nick Lyon, Middleton..........$200.00
Jeff & Linda Tortomasi, Whitewater..........$200.00
Roger & Sherry Lepage, Madison..........$200.00
Donna & Larry Wold, Madison..........$200.00
Tom Crone, Verona..........$200.00
In loving memory of Dee & Vern Pogue & Dave Henne..........$150.00
Tom Bates, Madison..........$150.00
In memory of Mark Zander, Cross Plains..........$100.00
In memory of Bryant (Hinie) & Joyce Schwingel, Blue River..........$100.00
Ellen Peterson, Middleton..........$100.00
Bruce & Lori Grill, McFarland..........$100.00
In memory of Davidsons & Helgelands, Jerry & Ellen Davidson, Cottage Grove..........$100.00
Joyce & Patrice McGovern, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Pauline Ballweg, Sauk City..........$100.00
In memory of Bob Bonebrake, Beth Bonebrack, Madison..........$100.00
Bill & Diane Hahn, Lodi..........$100.00
Steve King, Madison..........$100.00
Dan Thoftne, Madison..........$100.00
Wayne Parrell, in memory of Mary Parrell, Black Earth..........$100.00
Richard Liddle, in loving memory of Paul & Donna Liddle, Monona..........$100.00
Tom & Joni Aeschbach, Waunakee..........$100.00
Sharon Cnare & Paul Powers, Madison..........$100.00
Merry Christmas Wally! Love, your ladies Bev, Jodie, Lisa & Wanda..........$100.00
He & She Design Parlor, Marshall..........$75.00
Brion Fox, Madison..........$75.00
Molly May Thoma, Brooklyn..........$60.00
John Franklin, Monona..........$50.00
Randy Griffin & Ann Marie Preece, Deforest..........$50.00
Jeff, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Justine Schmid, in memory of Robert Schmid, Verona..........$50.00
B.G., Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Tom & Sandi Vandervest, Middleton..........$50.00
Topf Wells & Sally Probasco, Madison..........$50.00
Jim & Sharon Capacio, Madison..........$50.00
Dr. & Mrs. C. E. Mueller, Boscobel..........$50.00
In memory of Nick Bierman, the Bierman Family, Stoughton..........$50.00
Cathy & Chuck Garfoot, Verona..........$50.00
Barbara & Frank LaVoy, Oregon..........$50.00
Skot & Stephanie Zwettler, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Barb Reddeman, in honor of my Grandchildren, DeForest..........$50.00
Patricia J. Harris, Fennimore..........$50.00
David & Karen Kinzer, Baraboo..........$50.00
Ruth Busch, in memory of Robert, Tom & Lynn Noltner, Middleton..........$50.00
Evelyn Uphoff, Monona..........$50.00
Dirk & Colleen Otteson, Poynette..........$50.00
Ruth Pasley, Madison..........$50.00
Dick & Bonnie Thomas, Middleton..........$50.00
Fran Grove & Steve Bradley, Madison..........$50.00
Brenda Barsness, in loving memory of Joey Barsness, Black Earth..........$50.00
Bill & Peg Jones, Waunakee..........$50.00
Susan Huss, in loving memory of Jim Huss, Madison..........$50.00
Roger Homer, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Remembering our angel, Lorrie, Mike & Kitty Repas, Morrisonville..........$50.00
Kurt & Jackie Baumgartner, Stoughton..........$50.00
In memory of Dennis Leonard, Waunakee..........$50.00
Lance & Noreen Wiese, Stoughton..........$50.00
Martin Wheelock, Madison..........$50.00
Betsy Abramson & David Seligman, Madison..........$50.00
Vicki & Lew Posekany, Middleton..........$50.00
In loving memory of Ivan Breunig, Lodi, We miss you..........$50.00
In loving memory of Victor & Mary Breunig, Roxbury, Merry Christmas..........$50.00
Jeff Muller, Des Moines, Iowa..........$50.00
Mary Ann Myers, Barneveld..........$40.00
Loretta Jellings, Wauankee..........$40.00
Cheryl & Stan Wildenberg, in memory of Roy Ilminen, Madison..........$35.00
Fred & Carol Krez, Windsor..........$35.00
Donnie Derleth & Darleen, Sauk City..........$30.00
Tim & Janet Johnson & Family, McFarland..........$30.00
In memory of Larry Batz, Terese, Mazomanie..........$30.00
Lisa Lasecki, Madison..........$27.00
Jeane & Dara Powles, Verona..........$25.00
Betty & Robert Bush, Madison..........$25.00
Carol A. Krause, Oregon..........$25.00
Joe & Pam Endres, Dane..........$25.00
In memory of Louis & Ludwig Buechner, Audrey Buechner..........$25.00
Carolyn Wilcox, Madison..........$25.00
David & Joan Haugen, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Mr. & Mrs. James R. Miller, Stoughton..........$25.00
Janet Finney, Stoughton..........$25.00
LaVerne & Carol Statz, Waunakee..........$25.00
In memory of Cathy Fleury..........$25.00
Keith & Bev Hellenbrand, Cross Plains..........$25.00
Richard & Shelley Dufour, Montello..........$25.00
Jane & Michael Walker, Monona..........$25.00
Julie Trinkner, Verona..........$25.00
Jane Sarafiny, Madison..........$25.00
Mary Murphy, Deforest..........$20.00
Donna Foley, Marshall..........$20.00
Mike & Deb Bergen, McFarland..........$15.00
In loving memory of Erin Brinker, Madison..........$15.00
Total anonymous..........$2,350.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$243,365.14
Today's Gift..........$12,698.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$256,063.14