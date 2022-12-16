Readers' donations top $241,000 for children's toys at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to children in families in need in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club Wisconsin State Journal P.O. Box 8056 Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

Linn Roth & Jean Martinelli, Madison..........$500.00

Lance & Kris Nolden, Madison..........$500.00

Robert Mathieu & Margaret Brauer, Madison..........$500.00

Rick & Jackie Symdon, Oregon..........$500.00

Randy, Mary, Michael & Samantha Loomis, Deerfield..........$350.00

Katie & Steve O'Brien, Middleton..........$300.00

Steve McCosky, in loving memory of George & Janet McCosky, Madison..........$300.00

Marv & Vicki Nonn, Cross Plains..........$300.00

Warren & Marie Weinstein..........$300.00

Ela & Robert Waterman, Madison..........$250.00

Mark & JoAnn Novak, Madison..........$250.00

Tom Bates, Madison..........$200.00

Cindy Bremer & Kim Whitmore, Madison..........$200.00

The Keith May Family, Madison..........$200.00

Bruce & Bonnie Johnson, Black Earth..........$200.00

In memory of Mary & Curt Sheehan, Sun Prairie..........$200.00

Brian Alme, Monona..........$200.00

G.U. Wackman, Madison..........$175.00

In memory of Marissa Roofe-Von Behren, Waunakee..........$175.00

Peter & Karen Foy, McFarland..........$125.00

Jack & Barb Kolb, Verona..........$100.00

Thomas & Vickie McNeal, Monona..........$100.00

Gary & Shirley Frank, Madison..........$100.00

Ho ho ho!..........$100.00

Nancy & Charles Hannan, Madison..........$100.00

Barbara Sheeran-Hill, in loving memory of Edwin Hill Jr., Madison..........$100.00

Scott Murray, Redondo Beach, CA..........$100.00

I am donating in recognition of the wonderful work of Wisconsin Supreme Court Commissioners Tim Barber, Mark Neuser, Nancy Kopp and David Runke..........$100.00

Joni & Mark Hanson, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Robert Emmerich, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Julie White, Cottage Grove - Thank you volunteers!..........$100.00

Terry Bloom, Madison..........$100.00

Gerard Hook, Mount Horeb..........$100.00

Ed & Daylene Cantwell, McFarland..........$100.00

Nancy Heberlein, in loving memory of Gordy & Helen Heberlein, Middleton..........$100.00

David Van Leuven, Madison..........$100.00

Judy Stich, in loving memory of Paul Stich, Lake Mills..........$100.00

Jeanne Nelson, Madison..........$100.00

Beth Bonebrake, Middleton..........$100.00

Judy Trampf & Katy Heyning, Madison..........$100.00

Merry Christmas!..........$100.00

Al Rosenthal, in memory of my wife Carolyn, Packwaukee..........$100.00

In memory of Karen Moser, Sheboygan..........$100.00

Kathy O'Donnell, in memory of George Weitzel..........$100.00

Mike & Karla Faust, Lodi..........$100.00

Dick & Judy Loveless, Verona..........$100.00

Otto & Vicki Kraus, in memory of Eugene & Ellen Skaar, Cottage Grove..........$100.00

Sue Haug, Middleton..........$100.00

Mary Burch, Madison..........$100.00

In memory of Henry & Helen Gerke & Julie Ann Grundahl, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Toni Vidulich, Madison..........$100.00

Jim Quackenbush, in loving memory of Joyce & Kelly, Middleton..........$100.00

Margery Mead, Madison..........$100.00

In memory of Lavinia Fedele, Madison..........$100.00

From the Roth family, in memory of our dad, Werner, and in honor of our mom, Millie, Dane..........$90.00

Ann Brewer, Madison..........$75.00

Deborah Kirley, Stoughton..........$75.00

Evelyn Uphoff, Monona/Madison..........$75.00

Stephen Kueffer, Sun Prairie..........$75.00

Stan & Zoe Richardson, Madison..........$60.00

Mike & Kitty Repas, remembering, always, our angel Lorri, Morrisonville..........$57.00

Happy Holidays!..........$50.00

Ted & Helen Valenza, in loving memory of grandson David Valenza, Columbus..........$50.00

Mike & Mary Subkoviak, Middleton..........$50.00

Bob Salava, in loving memory of Lorraine, Cross Plains..........$50.00

Tom Rapa, in memory of Richard Drause, Madison..........$50.00

John Folts, Madison..........$50.00

Jayne Thompson, McFarland..........$50.00

Mike & Sally Zwettler, Mount Horeb..........$50.00

Ronald Doersch, Madison..........$50.00

Peter & Jeanne Hockett, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Janice & Lawrence Lehmann, Madison..........$50.00

In honor of Charlene Lawler, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Have a wonderful holiday!..........$50.00

Roger Horner, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Joyce & Lyle Hach, in honor of Felix & Coletta Munoz, who always made Christmas special, Middleton..........$50.00

Vern Meier, for past family members, Waunakee..........$50.00

In loving memory of CJR, Dusty..........$50.00

Linda McNeel, Madison..........$50.00

Denny Hamelin & Mary Martin, Madison..........$50.00

Peter Sherven, Madison..........$50.00

Marcia K. Schauff, Cottage Grove..........$50.00

Lynda & Gerald Klubertanz, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Steve & Diane Brown, Monona..........$50.00

Karen & Greg Gilbert, Stoughton..........$50.00

Ann Gibneski, Madison..........$50.00

Jeff & Patty Plantz, Madison..........$50.00

Mike & Gloria Plesha, Cross Plains..........$50.00

Dwayne & Barb Figy, in memory of sons Eric & Joel, DeForest..........$50.00

J. Neumaier, Prairie du Sac..........$50.00

Ed & Bonnie Wilson, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Dwight & Mary Cutler, Verona..........$50.00

Jennie Ballweg, Madison..........$50.00

In memory of Lyle Waldheim, Cambridge..........$50.00

Maryln Grimm, Madison..........$50.00

Topf Wells & Sally Probasco, Madison..........$50.00

Bob & Suzanne Coutre, Madison..........$50.00

Stuart & Debra Baker, Madison..........$50.00

Rosemary Lee, in memory of Roger, Waunakee..........$50.00

Happy Holidays!..........$40.00

Peggy Beneker, McFarland..........$40.00

Patricia Walkington, in memory of my husband, Bill, McFarland..........$35.00

Pat & Marianne Hauser, Lake Mills..........$35.00

In memory of Tom Prisk..........$30.00

John & Venita Cleary, Fitchburg..........$25.00

Mary Curtis, in memory of James..........$25.00

Mary Stockstad, Stoughton..........$25.00

Robert & Coletta Wagner, Middleton..........$25.00

Evan & Catherine Richards, McFarland..........$25.00

Tom & Carol Pedretti, in memory of granddaughter, Carolanah Rae Schenk, Mount Horeb..........$25.00

Anne & Mike Gordon, Madison..........$25.00

Mark Tellefson, in memory of Marian Tellefson, Edgerton..........$25.00

Suzanne Kibort, Madison - All my love...........$20.00

In loving memory of Anne Collingwood, Watertown..........$20.00

Dave & Susie Sieg, Madison..........$20.00

Banta, Fitchburg..........$15.00

Gordon & Emma Madden, Portage..........$12.50

In memory of Jim Schwenn, Dane..........$11.11

Merry Christmas Tee Bone Goldberg, St. Paul, MN..........$10.00

Delbert & Ellen Langsdorf, Rio..........$10.00

Total anonymous..........$1,505.00

Gifts Previously Received..........$227,860.70

Today's Gift..........$13,535.61

TOTAL TO DATE..........$241,396.31