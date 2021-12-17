Readers' donations top $240,000 for toys for children at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to children in families in need in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Don & Sue Doyle, Oregon..........$1,000.00
John & Terri Kratchmer, Madison..........$500.00
In memory of William Slightam, Oregon..........$500.00
John Bolz, Madison..........$400.00
Steve & Katie O'Brien, Middleton..........$300.00
Ruth & Peter Lalley, Monona..........$250.00
Ed & Gwen Hutchins Family Foundation, in memory of Evelyn Hutchins, Stoughton..........$250.00
In memory of Dave Hasenberg..........$250.00
Lori & Grant LaPlant, McFarland..........$200.00
Eileen Gilbert, gift to & by my grandchildren..........$200.00
Jan & Steve Loiselle, Madison..........$200.00
Rod & Jackie Von Behren, in memory of Marissa Roofe-Von Behren, Waunakee..........$175.00
Rita Bloomfield, Madison..........$150.00
Tim & Denise Kalscheur, in loving memory of Marilyn Pelehach, Madison..........$100.00
Jon & Jane Hisgen, Middleton..........$100.00
Ed & Mary Flynn, Middleton..........$100.00
Cindy & Casey Reilly, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Greg & Sharon Moses, Madison..........$100.00
Donna Dallos & Ceci Ford, Madison..........$100.00
John & Lu Anne Wood, in memory of Debbie Wood, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
In memory of Edward Kmiotek, Madison..........$100.00
Cindy & Rich Feldt, Middleton..........$100.00
Jim & Kathy, Brooklyn..........$100.00
Sandy Martinelli & Dave Jenneke, McFarland..........$100.00
John & Renee Moore, Madison..........$100.00
Steve & Julie Phillips, Madison..........$100.00
Greg & Gail Anderson, Fitchburg..........$100.00
In memory of Ronald S. Kelly, Madison..........$100.00
Milt Stephens in loving memory of Cathy, Oregon..........$100.00
Joyce D. Apfel & Peter J. Cleven, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Steve & Jan Ciha, Verona..........$100.00
Tim Cullen, Janesville..........$100.00
In loving memory of Clarence & Clarice McNitt..........$100.00
Brenda Dieter & Richard Azim, in memory of Courtney Hayes, Madison..........$100.00
Deb Riggins, in loving memory of Steve Riggins, Poynette..........$100.00
Ginger & Brooks Brenneis, in memory of Roger Mason, WHS '60, Fitchburg..........$100.00
David Hassemer & Sandra Guthrie, Madison..........$100.00
Donna O'Leary, in memory of Ron Steiner, Madison..........$75.00
Sue & Mark Wood, in memory of our loved ones who've passed away from the Roelke & Wood families. You're in our hearts. Happy Holidays to everyone! Madison..........$60.00
Ed & Ginny Krumenauer, Baraboo..........$60.00
Bob & Suzie Coutre, Madison..........$56.00
Rick & Sandy Hall, town of Dunn..........$50.00
Barb & Jack Kolb, Verona..........$50.00
In memory of Ann B Manley..........$50.00
Peter & Jeanne Hockett, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Pam Heilman, Verona..........$50.00
Joe & Jean Dietrich, Madison..........$50.00
Bob & Lorraine Salava, Cross Plains..........$50.00
Bill & Ellen Montel, Madison..........$50.00
Carol Pritchard, in memory of John M. Pritchard, Stoughton..........$50.00
Allen & Christine Crahen, Waunakee..........$50.00
Alice Schmitt, in memory of Bill Schmitt, Dane..........$50.00
Michael & Gloria J. Plesha, Cross Plains..........$50.00
Jim & Janine Gundersen, Madison..........$50.00
Mary Curtis, in memory of James, Portage..........$50.00
Ruth Bewick, Middleton..........$50.00
Donna Niesen-Campbell, in memory of Roger Gausmann, Stoughton..........$50.00
Theresa Bartko..........$50.00
In memory of Ruth Kleppe, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Patty & Jeff Plantz, Madison..........$50.00
Charles & Jane Phillipson, New Glarus..........$50.00
Henry & Camren Kruschek, in memory of Evelyn Kruschek, Waunakee..........$50.00
Dwight & Mary Cutler, Verona..........$50.00
James Saunders, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Kenny Fosshage, Mazomanie..........$50.00
Jenny Marquess & Steve Books, in memory of Lauren Books, Madison..........$50.00
Dave & Peg Schultz, Oregon..........$50.00
Robert & Julianne Pofahl, in honor of our grandchildren..........$50.00
Dale Johnson, Stoughton..........$50.00
In memory of Bernice Babler by Adamson family, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Jean & Richard Lottridge, Madison..........$50.00
Kate & Bob Frambs, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of the Prough family, Stoughton..........$50.00
Ron & Joyce Fargo, Blue Mounds..........$50.00
Sharon & Richard Quale, Cottage Grove..........$50.00
Steve & Linda Gnewikow, Merrimac..........$50.00
In memory of Kenneth & Evelyn Sunne, Stoughton..........$35.00
Brian & Deb Drunasky, Middleton..........$30.00
Alan & Diane Harvey, in loving memory of Erin Harvey Blasinski, Windsor..........$30.00
In memory of Art & Pauline Schwenn, Cottage Grove..........$25.00
Denise Peters & Dean Frey, Lake Mills..........$25.00
Charlotte Marshall, Madison..........$25.00
Carrier & Paul Podehl, in loving memory of Longtime Donors Bob & Sadie Priebe, Prairie Du Sac..........$25.00
Tom & Jeanette Treinen, Waunakee..........$25.00
Joanne & Leonard Danielsen, Fitchburg..........$25.00
In memory of Austin Halverson, Lodi..........$25.00
In loving memory of Burt & Michael, Madison..........$25.00
In memory of Joann Aeschlimann, Black Earth..........$25.00
In loving memory of Cliff & Jaunita Judd..........$25.00
Dan Anderson & Joan Nugent, Madison..........$25.00
Ken & Cathy Knudson, Madison..........$25.00
For Elanor Maas and in memory of the love of her life Fred Majer, Madison & Chicago..........$25.00
In memory of Virginia Urness, Black Earth..........$25.00
In loving memory of Floyd Hemling & Sandra Hanefeld, Cottage Grove..........$25.00
Lisa & Jim Olmsted, Verona..........$25.00
In memory of Nick Day, Hollandale..........$25.00
Richard & Marian Pirkl, Cottage Grove..........$25.00
Tim & Trish Hibbard, Waunakee..........$25.00
Lisa Miller, Madison..........$25.00
Nancy Weddle, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Lou & Margi Arallo, Fitchburg..........$20.00
Gale Bender, Madison..........$20.00
Mark Tellefson, in memory of Marian Tellefson, McFarland..........$20.00
Mick McIntyre, Baraboo..........$20.00
The Brillo Schmitz Family, in loving memory of Jeff Ballweg, Waunakee..........$10.00
Jim & Sharon Burton, Madison..........$5.00
Total anonymous..........$1,205.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$232,669.14
Today's Gifts..........$10,696.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$243,365.14