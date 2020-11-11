 Skip to main content
Readers' donations top $24,000 for children's Christmas toys
EMPTY STOCKING CLUB

Readers' donations top $24,000 for children's Christmas toys

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal

Box 8056

Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

Jim & Lynn Shebasta, Madison..........$500.00

Paul Aspinwall, Madison..........$500.00

Todd, Diane, Jim & Gina, in loving memory of Jamie Gulseth, Madison..........$500.00

Brian & Diana Mahaffey, Fitchburg..........$500.00

Brian & Becky Mayhew, Middleton..........$500.00

Jerry & Debi Olesen, DeForest..........$300.00

Jacky Poller & John Mutschler, Dodgeville..........$250.00

Jim & Jean Greiber, Dane..........$250.00

John & Alice Jensen, Fitchburg..........$250.00

Ken & Deb Shepherd-Wundrow, so others can find the love of strangers, Madison..........$250.00

Ken Wundrow, to help those who would not be otherwise able to enjoy the holidays, Madison..........$250.00

Don & Betty Lewis, Middleton..........$200.00

Beth Conley, Sauk City..........$200.00

Jane Eisner, Madison..........$200.00

Steve Stehling, in memory of my beloved wife, Frances Stehling, town of Burke..........$200.00

Jan & Steve Loiselle, Madison..........$200.00

Nancy Caldwell, Arlington..........$200.00

John & Nancy Ramsden, Madison..........$125.00

Martin & Lynn Preizler..........$100.00

Roger & Karen Nacker, Madison..........$100.00

Lois Koenig, Monona..........$100.00

Jerald & Ann Nelson, Monona..........$100.00

Jerry & Diane Lehman, Madison..........$100.00

Mr. Perme, Madison..........$100.00

Janet Emmerich, Madison..........$100.00

Jan Ferris, Madison..........$100.00

Mike & Mary Gallagher, Cross Plains..........$100.00

Barb & Greg Sheehy, Middleton..........$100.00

Marty & Linda Kraemer, in memory of Duane Bark, Plain..........$100.00

M. Jean Esch Theobald, Madison..........$100.00

Stewart Macaulay, Madison..........$100.00

Darrell Fleming, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Cal & Joan Traver, Mazomanie..........$100.00

Tom & Nancy Alar, Cottage Grove..........$100.00

Marlys & Dennis Rahn, Deerfield..........$100.00

John & Lynn Barlow, Deerfield..........$100.00

John Bremner & Bonnie Goeden, Lodi..........$100.00

Mr. & Mrs. Phillip Willems, Waunakee..........$100.00

Mr. & Mrs. Lon D. Bloesch, Madison..........$100.00

Ross Porter & Donna Olson..........$100.00

Edmond Smith, Stoughton..........$100.00

Dave & Terri Reis, Madison..........$100.00

Peter Byfield..........$100.00

Stephen Blitz, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Tim & Denise Kalscheur, in memory of Buddy and Margaret Kalscheur, Madison..........$100.00

Alan & Marie Crist, Verona..........$100.00

Pat & Steve Wehrley, Verona..........$100.00

Diane Whiffen, Madison..........$100.00

Stu & Lynn Thomas, Verona..........$100.00

Carol & Mark Pflughoeft, McFarland..........$100.00

Debra Byers, Madison..........$100.00

Kevin Zastrow, Waterloo..........$100.00

James Berger, Madison..........$100.00

Barbara Palmer, in memory of Tony, Rick & Les, Belleville..........$75.00

John & Mary Volker, Verona..........$50.00

Jack & Ruth Farrell, Middleton..........$50.00

Jerry & Yvonne Remy, Belleville..........$50.00

Lauren & Nancy Zabel, Madison..........$50.00

Don & Barb Hartman, Verona..........$50.00

In memory of Grace Davis, DeForest..........$50.00

Joe Corry, Madison..........$50.00

Holly Weber, in memory of Ruth & Rollie Weber, Wisconsin Dells..........$50.00

Duane & Elaine Neitzel, Middleton..........$50.00

Jim Pope, Madison..........$50.00

Pat & Carol Dann, Mount Horeb..........$50.00

Brian J. Wilk, Middleton..........$50.00

In loving memory of Donald Frisch, by Rosemarie, Mount Horeb..........$50.00

Kathryn & Lyman Lyons, McFarland..........$50.00

In memory of Wilbert & Lucille Klipp, Durwood S. Klipp, Madison..........$50.00

Tom & Karen Swenson, Madison..........$50.00

Sharon Chamberlain, Madison..........$50.00

Marian Jesberger, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Larry Termaat, Madison..........$50.00

In memory of Bob & Roz Haak, Brooklyn..........$50.00

Ray & Rosa Ropers, Waunakee..........$50.00

M.J. Baszynski, Madison..........$50.00

Carol & Ron Kivi, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Michael Collins, Madison..........$50.00

Colleen Potter, in memory of Christine Potter, Madison..........$50.00

Gary Einerson, in memory of Sandi, Madison..........$50.00

Neal Smith, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Doug & Shirley Orr, Merrimac..........$50.00

Kathleen Irwin, Madison..........$50.00

Nellie Kohli, Helen, Fred & Denny Curran..........$40.00

James & Alice Wilcox, Madison..........$35.00

Darlene Olson, Madison..........$35.00

James Meinholz, Verona.......... Kiana & Kylie Meinholz, Cottage Grove..........$31.00

Alan & Debra Gunderson, Waunakee..........$30.00

Mr. & Mrs. Dennis Schlitter, Prairie du Chien..........$30.00

Lillian Jones, in memory of Bryan Jones, Evansville..........$30.00

Barbara Franzen, in Memory of Pat & Bob Zamzow, Stoughton..........$30.00

JoAnne Zingg, in memory of Ken Zingg, Verona..........$25.00

Wayne & Mary Sutter, Mount Horeb..........$25.00

In loving memory of Jack Frank, Rio..........$25.00

Marjorie A. Davenport, Middleton..........$25.00

John & Helen Hageman, Verona..........$25.00

Guy & Sandy Nelson, honoring Zoe, Leo, Pennie, Indi, New Glarus..........$25.00

Connie Nelson, DeForest..........$25.00

Orin & Patricia Strand, Verona..........$25.00

Joanne Harms, Waterloo..........$25.00

Mrs. Nancy E. Schaefer, Mount Horeb..........$25.00

David & Ginny Martinson, Madison..........$25.00

Henry Wertheimer, Madison..........$25.00

Bob Nachreiner, in memory of Joann, Spring Green..........$25.00

Barbara A. Pomarnke, Madison..........$25.00

Kato Perlman, Madison..........$25.00

Brian Morgan, Janesville..........$25.00

George & Deb Reed, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Sharon Berge, Deerfield..........$25.00

Val & Nancy Thomas, Deerfield..........$25.00

Jon & Lisa Woods, Madison..........$25.00

Dick & Judy Ela, Madison..........$25.00

Barb Walz, Monona..........$25.00

Gerald Thain, Madison..........$25.00

Rich & Sue Endres, Waunakee..........$25.00

Mark & Gina Leahy, Madison..........$25.00

Susan Sprague, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Anne Kienitz, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Joan Klein, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Nancy Wilsmann, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Bob & Jan Langdon, Middleton..........$25.00

Jim & Laura Langsdorf, Sun Prairie..........$20.00

Christy Tupper, Stoughton..........$20.00

Dave Dorrance, Oregon..........$20.00

Brigitte G. Jilbert, Madison..........$20.00

Jack & Nancy Beschta, Oregon..........$10.00

Kenneth Roberts, Mauston..........$10.00

Total Anonymous..........$2,840.00

Gifts Previously Received..........$9,993.64

Today's Gifts..........$14,351.00

TOTAL TO DATE..........$24,344.64

