Readers' donations top $220,000 for children's Christmas toys
EMPTY STOCKING CLUB

Readers' donations top $220,000 for children's Christmas toys

Empty Stocking Club logo

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal,

Box 8056,

Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

Clare Nichols & Glenn Cushing, Madison..........$1,000.00

Friends & Family in memory of Susan Bollant, Waunakee..........$625.00

Breitnauer Family - In Loving Memory of Donna J. Breitnauer..........$500.00

Dale & Deborah Nickels, Verona..........$500.00

Jeff & Annette Anderson, in memory of Fr. Mike Burke & Jimmy Kalscheur..........$500.00

Marj Cahoon, in loving memory of Jim Cahoon, Reedsburg..........$400.00

Dick & Connie Brachman..........$300.00

In memory of Grandpa George, Grandma Mitz & Grandpa Frank, "The Z Boys," Middleton..........$300.00

Katharine Lyall, Madison..........$300.00

In memory of William Slightam, Oregon..........$250.00

Jim & Kathy Statz, Waunakee..........$250.00

Kolan/Almasi Giving Fund..........$250.00

Marv & Vicki Nonn, Cross Plains..........$250.00

Ron & Marilyn Vandeberg, McFarland..........$250.00

Beth & Andrew Graf, Verona..........$200.00

Carol Ann Schlatter, Madison..........$200.00

Greg & Courtney Novinska, Poynette..........$200.00

Jerry & Gail McGinley..........$200.00

Kumar Sridharan, Madison..........$200.00

The Nystrom Family Charitable Fund..........$200.00

Tim & Lisa Bolduc, Verona..........$200.00

Ronny VonAllmen, Madison..........$150.00

Sam & Gladys Simon, Middleton..........$150.00

William & Donna Dusso, Madison..........$150.00

Al & Janet Woo, in celebration of Archer, Felix & Lochlyn, Middleton..........$100.00

Alan Acker, Edgerton..........$100.00

Betty & David Knutzen, Waunakee..........$100.00

Bill Feeney, Brooklyn..........$100.00

Cindy Bremser & Kim Whitmore, Madison..........$100.00

Craig Martyn, Madison..........$100.00

Curt & Nancy DeGolier, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Dan & Pat Cady, Cross Plains..........$100.00

Dave & Wendy Kijek, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Denise Ksioszk, Madison..........$100.00

Dennis Drew Fort Atkinson..........$100.00

Denny Kepler, Verona..........$100.00

Dick Lubinsky, in memory of Betty, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Don & Jackie Antoine, Middleton..........$100.00

Duane Kleven, Middleton..........$100.00

George & Mary Ketterer, Verona..........$100.00

Greg & Ginny Kester, Madison..........$100.00

In honor of Brian and Janet Earl's wedding!..........$100.00

In memory of Bill Faust..........$100.00

In memory of Emily & Roland Knoche, Middleton..........$100.00

In memory of Patricia Berndt ..........$100.00

Janice Mahaffey, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Jennifer & Martin Chiaverini, Middleton..........$100.00

Jill Endres, Waunakee..........$100.00

June Denruiter, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Kenneth Moritz, Madison..........$100.00

Martha Zipkin, Madison - Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!!..........$100.00

Mary Minahan, in memory of Susan Bollant, Middleton..........$100.00

Michael & Gloria Gentz, Waunakee..........$100.00

Mike & Jackie Cassidy, Madison..........$100.00

Mike & Sue Mahoney, Madison..........$100.00

Pat & Tom Wildgen, Madison..........$100.00

Paul Turley, Verona..........$100.00

Robert & Rindy Patton, Lodi..........$100.00

Sandy Martinelli, McFarland..........$100.00

Shelley DeNure, in memory of Gary & JoAnn DeNure, Madison..........$100.00

Steve & Suzanne Fedie, Madison..........$100.00

Terry Everson & Pam Winnie, Monona..........$100.00

Tom & Nancy Rounds, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Bruce Kahn, Madison..........$75.00

Bruce, Trisha and Susan Geiger, Madison..........$75.00

Jerry & Jacqueline Wendt, Black Earth..........$75.00

Jessica Stanton & Greg Duma, Madison..........$60.00

Allan Jack Torgerson, Middleton..........$50.00

Bill & Joan Richner, Middleton..........$50.00

Chuck & Rita Richardson, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Dan & Sue Kolberg, Stoughton..........$50.00

Dar Vervoort, in loving memory of Ed, Waunakee..........$50.00

David Sewell, Madison..........$50.00

Deanna Ehmann, in memory of Judy Clayton, Waterloo..........$50.00

Denny & Sheri Beich, Merrimac..........$50.00

Don Lukes, in memory of Shelby Lukes, Madison..........$50.00

Frank & Judy Friar, Baraboo..........$50.00

Hiram Shaw, DeForest..........$50.00

In loving memory of Margaret Hebel, Poynette..........$50.00

In memory of Susan Bollant, Middleton..........$50.00

Jack & Kay Clipperly, Madison..........$50.00

Jane & Larry Berg, in memory of Eric, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Jim & Kathy Gilliland, Belleville..........$50.00

Joe & Barb Smith, Madison..........$50.00

John & Christine Moses, Madison..........$50.00

Judy & George Minter, McFarland..........$50.00

Karin & Eric Horler, Madison..........$50.00

Linda & Dave Peterson, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Linda Gladem, Madison..........$50.00

M & T Salzmann, DeForest..........$50.00

Marie Schaffer, Madison..........$50.00

Mary McCanna, Madison..........$50.00

Michael Stuve, Cambridge..........$50.00

Pam Schultz, DeForest..........$50.00

Papa-John, Gramma Lill and Grandgirls Milena, Lydia, Elsie.......... Plover..........$50.00

Ross & Judy Zanto, in memory of our parents, Madison..........$50.00

Sara Johnson, Madison..........$50.00

The Gerald W. Meier Family, in memory of Romaine Sylvia Meier..........$50.00

The Kuehns, Waunakee..........$50.00

Audrey Simonson, Monona..........$40.00

Kristine Viney, in memory of Dennis Blumer, Madison..........$30.00

Mr. & Mrs. Brian Murray, Madison..........$30.00

Ray & Judy Norris, Blue Mounds..........$30.00

Robert Stone, Madison..........$30.00

Scotty & Sue Sheets, Fitchburg..........$30.00

In loving memory of Margaret Meckelson, Black Earth..........$26.00

Ann Weber, Waterloo..........$25.00

Autumn I. Forss, Madison..........$25.00

Cal & Marge Kerr, Madison..........$25.00

Car & Jack Jackson, Waunakee..........$25.00

Carol & Robert Bakken, Middleton..........$25.00

Dale Miller, Waunakee..........$25.00

Deborah & Phillip Ferris, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Denise & Bill Buenzli, Madison..........$25.00

From Noah, Theia and Theron Mayhew..........$25.00

In loving memory of Chuck Elkins..........$25.00

James Saunders, Madison..........$25.00

Jane Bernards, Monona..........$25.00

Jeff Brandt, Lacey, Washington..........$25.00

Jim & Sonjia Olstad, in memory of Roger "Ike" Olstad, Stoughton..........$25.00

Judith Turnbull, Oregon..........$25.00

Karen Mayerl, McFarland..........$25.00

Karl & Beverly Kanvik, The Villages, Florida..........$25.00

Luke Bernards, Monona..........$25.00

Margaret Hitt, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Mary Lou Callin, in memory of Glen Callin, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Michael & Cynthia Devine, McFarland..........$25.00

Mike & Sharon Hurtgen, Madison..........$25.00

Paige Wilcox, Waunakee..........$25.00

Pat & Rick Steimel, Dane..........$25.00

Rich & Mary Hankins, DeForest..........$25.00

Rodney & Patti Albers, in memory of Anna Flessner, Mount Horeb..........$25.00

Rodney & Patti Albers, in memory of Richard & Roscella Albers, Mount Horeb..........$25.00

Samuel N. Kamp, Madison..........$25.00

Steve & Karen Meier, Belleville..........$25.00

Arlyn & Helen Johnson, Fitchburg..........$20.00

Charles Gill, Madison..........$20.00

Ed & Renee Alvin, in memory of Stanley Herrick..........$20.00

Jim Burton, Madison..........$20.00

Lee & Shirley Hanson, Madison..........$20.00

Meghan Lepisto, Madison..........$20.00

Total anonymous..........$2,152.00

Gifts Previously Received..........$204,603.58

Today's Gifts..........$16,523.00

TOTAL TO DATE..........$221,126.58

