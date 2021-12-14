Readers' donations top $217,000 for toys for children at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Harvey & Phyllis Nelson, in loving memory of our son, Todd Michael Nelson, Madison..........$1,000.00
The Beverly A Kivett Estate..........$889.00
Jack Mansfield, in memory of Bill Mansfield, Waunakee..........$500.00
Gerry & Cathy Oesterreich, Lake Mills..........$500.00
Philip Shultz & Marsha Van Domelen, Middleton..........$250.00
Swedish Family, Middleton..........$200.00
Brian & Luanne Alme, Monona..........$200.00
In memory of George Weitzel, Kathy & Pat O'Donnell, Mount Horeb..........$150.00
Donald & Linda Diers, McFarland..........$150.00
Mr. Brian Schoenenck, Lodi..........$125.00
Ron & Jean Nohr, Waunakee..........$100.00
Robert & Patricia Kmoch, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Richard & Gail Farrell, Madison..........$100.00
Raymond & Christine Byrne, Oregon..........$100.00
RA & BR Loftsgordon..........$100.00
Mr. & Mrs. Vernon Friedland, in memory of Bob Kvalheim, Madison..........$100.00
Mr. & Mrs. Vernon Friedland, in memory of Ben Friedland, Madison..........$100.00
Mike & Sue Mohoney, Madison..........$100.00
Lois Curtiss, Madison..........$100.00
Linda Breunig, Deforest..........$100.00
Kenneth & Mary Breunig family, Dane..........$100.00
Ken & Sharon Poniewaz, Middleton..........$100.00
James E. Quackenbush & son, in loving memory of Joyce & Kelly Quackenbush..........$100.00
In memory of Ryland Brauner, Howard R. & Floyd & Dennis Jensen, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Lynn & Anthony, Daughter & Grandson, Doug & Ann Bailey, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Harold J. Dunn, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Honoring Jim & Jeanette Ryan..........$100.00
Gary & Shirley Frank, Madison..........$100.00
Ernest & Helen Madsen, Madison..........$100.00
Douglas Storms, Deerfield..........$100.00
Denny & Chris Poffenberger, Lodi..........$100.00
Delores C. Ducklow, Columbus..........$100.00
Deborah Kirley, Stoughton..........$100.00
David Hahn Family, Deforest..........$100.00
Dale B. Wortley, in memory of C. Allen Wortley..........$100.00
Cris Ballweg, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Craig & Peggy Thompson, Stoughton..........$100.00
Connie & Ann Zwettler, in memory of Ellen Zwettler, Madison..........$100.00
Chuck & Harriet Stoll, Madison..........$100.00
Bob Pellegrino & Gloria Boone, Madison..........$100.00
Bob & Bonnie Richardson, Spring Green..........$100.00
Bill Feeney, Brooklyn..........$100.00
Alan & Kathy Garant, Wisconsin Dells..........$100.00
Al & Lynn Dassow, Waunakee..........$100.00
In memory of Dick & Donna Sheil, Oregon..........$75.00
Bruce McCoy, Fitchburg..........$75.00
Yvonne Beale, Madison..........$50.00
William & Patricia Strohbusch, Cambridge..........$50.00
Vi & Don Bohler, Prairie Du Sac..........$50.00
Tom & Roberta Evans, Madison..........$50.00
Stan & Jan Lillich, Madison..........$50.00
Ron Cook, Middleton..........$50.00
Robert Keel Family, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
PMJ Farm Service, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Peg & Warren Schmidt, Madison..........$50.00
Mildred M. Kennedy, in memory of John & daughter Karen, Prairie Du Sac..........$50.00
Mick & Nancy U'Ren, in honor of Collin, Tyler, Maya, Jaxson, Xavier & Andie, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Lynn Rasmussen, Madison..........$50.00
John & Jeanine Allen, Madison..........$50.00
Jean Druckenmiller, Madison..........$50.00
Jan O'Brien, in memory of Pat O'Brien, Fitchburg..........$50.00
In memory of Lloyd & Leona Deininger, William B & Mary Frey, Bill Frey, Waunakee..........$50.00
In memory of Dan Schoen & Butch Kavall, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Arlene Gervas..........$50.00
Hiram M Shaw, Deforest..........$50.00
Gregory & Arlette Sambs, Fort Atkinson..........$50.00
Dr. & Mrs. William Bridson, Madison..........$50.00
Dale & Janet Gaugert, Jefferson..........$50.00
Chuck Greiber, in memory of Marcy Greiber, Waunakee..........$50.00
Catherine J. Gloeckler & Shirley M. Dumas, Madison..........$50.00
Carla Swenson, Windsor..........$50.00
Cardoni Family, Lodi..........$50.00
In memory of Margaret Sanftleben, Middleton..........$40.00
Barbara Starry, Deforest..........$40.00
V. Wilcox, Lodi..........$35.00
Virginia Jefferds, Madison..........$30.00
Ron & Dorothy Lange, Waunakee..........$30.00
Pat & Eileen Bennett, Columbus..........$30.00
Guy & Karen Williams, Verona..........$30.00
Wayne & Dee B., McFarland..........$25.00
Susie Berberet, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Peg O'Connell, in memory of Norbert O'Connell, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Pat & Paul Schwartz, Monona..........$25.00
Nancy C. Pullen, Madison..........$25.00
Ms. Jennie Cruz, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Marlayne Testolin, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Marcia Melotte, Madison..........$25.00
Linda & Neil Williamson, Deforest..........$25.00
Jeff Anderson, Deforest..........$25.00
Jane & John Voss, Madison..........$25.00
In memory of Donald Esser, Verona..........$25.00
In loving memory of husband John & son Daniel, Wauankee..........$25.00
Harold & Pat Bakken, Madison..........$25.00
Greg & Scottie Larson, Fitchburg..........$25.00
George & Felou McElroy, Oregon..........$25.00
Frank & Janette Alfano, Madison..........$25.00
Eileen Durkin, in memory of Cathy Stephens, Oregon..........$25.00
Dona J. Dyer, in memory of my husband Bill Dyer, Cottage Grove..........$25.00
Denise & Dennis McCulley, Madison..........$25.00
DeGroff Family, in memory of Steven Crosby, Dane..........$25.00
Charlie & Mary Allen, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Bonnie Miller, in memory of Dick, Columbus..........$25.00
Bob Nachreiner, Spring Green..........$25.00
Stephen L. Malisch, Sun Prairie..........$20.00
Sharon Berge, Deerfield..........$20.00
Ron & Jan Wanek, Madison..........$20.00
Rachel Caruso, Madison..........$20.00
Mr. Lawrence Sheahan, Madison..........$20.00
Jiggs & Angie Kopp, Madison..........$20.00
In memory of Patrick John Ziegler, Cottage Grove..........$20.00
Dave & Chris Bodoh, Madison..........$20.00
Audrey Curtis, Black Earth..........$20.00
Gloria "Patsy" Duane, in loving memory of Beth "Little Bit" Turvey, Madison..........$11.24
Peggy Kiss, Stoughton..........$5.00
Total anonymous..........$2,938.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$204,947.90
Today's Gifts..........$12,783.24
TOTAL TO DATE..........$217,731.14