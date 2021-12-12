Readers' donations top $200,000 for toys for children at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to children in families in need in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Paul Hanson, La Quinta, California - Merry Christmas!..........$1,000.00
Terry Kahl, in honor of my grandchildren Aida, Avery, Liem, Ryan, Anthony & Hannah, Stoughton..........$600.00
Dana & Clark Fuhrman, Cross Plains..........$500.00
Linn Roth & Jean Martinelli, Madison..........$500.00
In memory of William & Carol Doherty..........$400.00
Arndt Family, Verona..........$300.00
Lois Nelson, Madison..........$300.00
John & LaVonne Bennett, in memory of Paul Plano, Madison..........$250.00
Margo Lessard, In memory of Marie Daggett, Madison..........$250.00
James & Kathleen Statz, Waunakee..........$250.00
Brenda Gray, in honor of Penny, Leo, Marlowe & Roy, Sauk City..........$200.00
Dennis & Maxine Palmer, Madison..........$200.00
In loving memory of Richard & Margaret Duppler, Verona..........$200.00
Tom (Don) Jones, Lake Mills..........$200.00
Don & Jan Haasl, Madison..........$200.00
Pamela Camfield, Madison..........$200.00
Christine Jones, Oregon..........$125.00
Stephen & Ellen Blitz, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Timothy Kruser, Madison..........$100.00
Mike & Luanne Dawson, in loving memory of Carroll & Linda, Waunakee..........$100.00
Steve & Sue Burke, Lac Du Flambeau..........$100.00
Allen & Arrietta Clauss, Madison..........$100.00
James & Suzanne Sabroff, Madison..........$100.00
Barbara Sheeran Hill, in loving memory of Edwin Hill Jr., Madison..........$100.00
Susanne & Rob Wolfe, Madison..........$100.00
Sandra Booth, Madison..........$100.00
Barbara Vogel, Portage..........$100.00
Roger & Karen Downing, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
In memory of Wipperfurths/Miltons from Lois Milton, Madison..........$100.00
In loving memory of Frank Milton from Kristi, Kraige & Lois Milton, Madison..........$100.00
Janice & Bill Gavinski, Madison..........$100.00
Edward Grzenia & Karen Wolf, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Lavina Fedele, Madison..........$100.00
Rebecca Wright, Stoughton..........$100.00
Wallace & Peggy Douma, Madison..........$100.00
Michael King, Madison..........$100.00
Dayl & Don Normandy, Fitchburg..........$100.00
The Family Stiner, Verona..........$100.00
Bev & Bob Flanagan, Belleville..........$100.00
In memory of Donald & Virginia Meyer, Verona..........$100.00
Charles & Anne Frihart, Dane..........$75.00
Stephen Kueffer, Sun Prairie..........$65.00
Sydney & Morgan Hahn, Deforest..........$60.00
David Pausch & Karen Saari, Madison..........$50.00
Terri McNamara, Monona..........$50.00
John Moses, Madison..........$50.00
Lawrence & Stephanie Lowden, Madison..........$50.00
Anne & Michael Faulhaber, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Ron Edmunds, Madison..........$50.00
Kaufmann Family in memory of Bruce K. Kaufmann..........$50.00
Kay Ellis, Middleton..........$50.00
Ken & Pat Rhodes, Verona..........$50.00
Gene Klitzkie, in memory of Bonnie, Cambridge..........$50.00
Laurie & Raleigh Jones, Madison..........$50.00
Will & Karla Ashmore, Verona..........$50.00
In loving memory of son John, Katie & Ken Trachte, Madison..........$50.00
Linda Gladem, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Todd Grueneberg..........$50.00
Marie Schaffer, Madison..........$50.00
Hans & Terry Moen, Madison..........$50.00
Ken & Sue Leonard, Madison..........$50.00
Maureen Vitense, Monona..........$50.00
Lawrence & Carol Bunk, Oregon..........$50.00
Jim & Georgette Bates, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Bill & Linda Zeininger, Waupun..........$50.00
Tom & Karen Swenson, Madison..........$50.00
Rory Rhinesmith, Madison..........$50.00
M & L Schwartz, McFarland..........$50.00
Pam & Mike in memory of Alice Aselson, Stoughton..........$50.00
Stuart & Debra Baker, Madison..........$50.00
Ed & Lois, Waunakee..........$50.00
Bob & Geralyn Pertzborn, Waunakee..........$50.00
Tim & Ann Terrill, Mineral Point..........$50.00
Doug & Mary Wilson, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
In loving memory of Grandpa Jerry Fieben & Grandpa Dick Hurd, from Sarah Hurd..........$50.00
John Young & Gail Snowden, Madison..........$40.00
Mark Richardson, Madison..........$35.00
In memory of Clifford Gust, Ruth Olson, Verona..........$35.00
In memory of Chris Riley - Bruce & Mary Cruger, Verona..........$30.00
Nancy Abraham, Madison..........$30.00
Lynn Case, Madison..........$25.00
David Peronto, Sturtevant..........$25.00
Chris Jungkans, Salem..........$25.00
Glenn / Sandi Liegel, Madison..........$25.00
Pat & Dave Geltemeyer, in loving memory of our grand daughter, Sarah Geltemeyer, Portage..........$25.00
Larry Rubin, Monona..........$25.00
Karen Saddler, Verona..........$25.00
In memory of Dorothy Garity, Madison..........$25.00
Dave & Susie Sieg, Madison..........$25.00
John & Nancy Foerst, Madison..........$25.00
In memory of Jan Dedrick, Spring Green..........$25.00
Rose Lubcke, Edgerton..........$25.00
Tom & Jan Schuster, in memory of Florence Hosig, Madison..........$25.00
Mike & Sally Honeck, Madison..........$25.00
Shirley Trotter, Madison..........$25.00
In loving memory of Mark Krummen, Cottage Grove..........$25.00
Kaye Jero, Madison..........$20.00
In memory of Jim Schwenn from Dane..........$11.00
Good Karma - Utica Arnie..........$11.00
John Arganian, Monona..........$10.00
Dan Meyer, Waunakee..........$10.00
Total anonymous..........$2,315.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$192,225.90
Today's Gifts..........$12,722.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$204,947.90