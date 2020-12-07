 Skip to main content
Readers' donations top $200,000 for children's toys at Christmas
EMPTY STOCKING CLUB

Readers' donations top $200,000 for children's toys at Christmas

Empty Stocking Club logo

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal,

Box 8056,

Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

Dan & Lonnie Schmidt, Lake Mills..........$500.00

Larry & Suzie Davies, McFarland..........$400.00

Anna Schlecht, in Honor of Bill Schlecht, Olympia, WA..........$250.00

Bill & June Kumpf, Madison..........$250.00

Richard & Barbara Loftsgordon, Madison..........$200.00

Daren & Sacha Milton, McFarland..........$200.00

Rick & Kathy Miller, DeForest..........$200.00

Al & Julie Endres, Dane..........$200.00

Dr. Thomas & Gina Brown, Sun Prairie..........$150.00

Jim & Audrey Fusek, in honor of our Grandsons Frederick, August & Nathan, DeForest..........$150.00

Linda Stolen, in loving memory of Doug Stolen, Stoughton..........$150.00

Paula Haseman & Ted Peterson, Madison..........$150.00

Richard O. Lust, Mount Horeb/Verona..........$125.00

Deborah Kirley, Stoughton..........$100.00

Steve Evans, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Joan Sumkin, Madison..........$100.00

Will, Abby and Nick Fox..........$100.00

Jenni & Dominic Landretti, in loving memory of Arnold Hogan, Middleton..........$100.00

Robert & Susan Plakus..........$100.00

In honor of Don & Connie Ketleboeter..........$100.00

Nancy & Harry Hanson, McFarland..........$100.00

Janet & Jim Hornik, Madison..........$100.00

Ken & Mary Statz, Waunakee..........$100.00

Stan, in memory of Kathy, Michael & Doris..........$100.00

David Hahn Family, DeForest..........$100.00

Automotive Perfection, McFarland..........$100.00

Margaret & Jerry Hook, Mount Horeb..........$100.00

Don & Linda Kellesvig, Mount Horeb..........$100.00

Brian & Joan Schneider, Madison..........$100.00

Craig & Peggy Thompson, Stoughton..........$100.00

Mary F. Webster, in memory of Chuck Webster, Madison..........$100.00

In honor of Susan Bollant, Madison..........$100.00

Remembering Kenny Warner, Belleville..........$100.00

Aden & Kay Way..........$100.00

Marc Lower, Mya Collins & Mary Bakken, in memory of Milt Bakken, Madison..........$100.00

Dave & Teri Kinney, Madison..........$100.00

Mary Ellen Kearney, Waunakee..........$100.00

Jeff & Beth Buesser, New Glarus..........$100.00

Dan & Karen Schwarz, in memory of Sue Mahaffey, Madison..........$100.00

Ardis Zwicky, Evansville..........$100.00

Jerry & Sharon Miller, Arlington..........$100.00

Carol Murphy, Verona..........$100.00

Danalin Bernstein, Middleton..........$100.00

Virginia Urness, Verona..........$100.00

In loving memory of Joanne Frankland..........$75.00

Gary & Sharon Hougland, Waunakee..........$57.00

Sandy & Skip Paton, Stoughton..........$50.00

Remembering Betty & Harvey Padrutt, Black Earth..........$50.00

Steve (the dog) Johnson, Stoughton..........$50.00

In loving memory of Betsy A. Jacobs, Belleville..........$50.00

Lew & Rita Kollmansberger, Verona..........$50.00

Linus & Leona Rauls, Waunakee..........$50.00

In memory of Sid Hjortland, from family..........$50.00

Mr. & Mrs. Paul Nelson, Waunakee..........$50.00

Mary Miron & Gene Summers, Black Earth..........$50.00

Sue Hilgemann & Bob Buchanan, Madison..........$50.00

William & Patricia Strohbusch, Cambridge..........$50.00

Rosemary Lee, in memory of Roger Lee, Waunakee..........$50.00

Mr. & Mrs. William Reeder, Madison..........$50.00

Bob & Kathy Liska, Madison..........$50.00

Shirley Olson, Madison..........$50.00

Gerald & Judy Keller, Mount Horeb..........$50.00

Diane Hass, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Sue Linton, Madison..........$50.00

In loving memory of Jane Swenson, Madison..........$50.00

Martin Drapkin & Erica Napoli, Cross Plains..........$50.00

In loving memory of Phil & Dora Clementi, Madison..........$50.00

Erica Serlin & Ken Kuschner, Madison..........$50.00

Bette & Tom Grover, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Beverly Reindahl, in memory of Willis Reindahl and his 2 daughters - Zoe Ann Thiessen & Pamela Kay Ragan..........$50.00

Mike McCabe, Madison..........$50.00

Bill & Gail Steckel, Lodi..........$50.00

Rosemary Lehman & Don Lehman, Stoughton..........$50.00

Stephanie Sorensen, Madison..........$50.00

James & Nancy Dast, Madison..........$50.00

Steven & Christine Ascher, Madison..........$50.00

In loving memory of Roberta Billing..........$50.00

Gwynne F. Peterson, Baraboo..........$50.00

Evelyn Uphoff, Monona..........$50.00

Larry & Angie TerMaat, Madison..........$50.00

Dennus & Lois Fitzsimmons, Cross Plains..........$50.00

Sue Elmer, Middleton..........$40.00

Niels Annen, Verona..........$40.00

In loving memory of Bernard & Dorrana Lucey, Sauk City..........$40.00

Dan & Angie Kieta, Waunakee..........$30.00

Larry & Cindy Haas, Waunakee..........$30.00

Jack & Marilyn Meffert, Waunakee..........$30.00

Keith & Lorraine Ochalla, Sun Prairie..........$30.00

Terry & Jan Lubcke, Oregon..........$30.00

Sylvia Jordan, Stoughton..........$30.00

Tony & Debbie Corrao, Sauk City..........$30.00

Chuck Bollig, Mount Horeb..........$25.00

Troy Allen Peterson, USS NIMITZ CVN-68, E. Madison..........$25.00

In memory of Callie Allyce Zipple..........$25.00

Diane Hampton, Waunakee..........$25.00

Janet Uebersetzig, Waunakee..........$25.00

Stephen & Jackie Peterson, Waunakee..........$25.00

Ronald & Shelby Fritz, Belleville..........$25.00

Pat Zajicek, Sauk City..........$25.00

In loving memory of William & Ellen Hiller, of Baraboo, from son William L. Hiller Jr., of Reedsburg..........$25.00

Jim & Mary Rosenberger, Madison..........$25.00

Jeff & Mary Lynn Johnson, Spring Green..........$25.00

Joe & Diane D'Amato, McFarland..........$25.00

Ken & Pauline Carpenter, Madison..........$25.00

Donna & Lowell Opperman, Baraboo..........$25.00

Jeff Barrette, Madison..........$25.00

Novotny Family, Stoughton..........$25.00

Ron & Elaine Vesterdahl, Stoughton..........$25.00

Steve & Patty Kohn, Madison..........$25.00

J.P. Mooney, Madison..........$25.00

Charlie & Mary Allen, Fitchburg..........$25.00

In loving memory of Sally & Chess, Madison..........$25.00

Jim & Ruth Babler, in memory of Morgan Turnquist, Belleville..........$20.00

R.N. Wipperfurth Family, Waunakee..........$20.00

In memory of Roger Williams from wife Josie..........$20.00

Wally & Marge Schoenherr, Waterloo..........$20.00

Joni Morrison, in memory of Jim Schwenn, Dane..........$11.00

Knorman Goldbert, St. Paul, Minnesota..........$10.00

Kristen Wallner & Family, memory of Collin Barberino..........$10.00

Kathleen Kahl, Sun Prairie..........$10.00

Total anonymous..........$2,680.00

Gifts Previously Received..........$193,040.58

Today's Gifts..........$11,563.00

TOTAL TO DATE..........$204,603.58

