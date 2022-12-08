Readers' donations top $182,000 for children's toys at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to children in families in need in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club Wisconsin State Journal P.O. Box 8056 Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Susan Glad Anderson, Madison..........$1,000.00
Jeff Levy, Madison..........$750.00
Judith Taylor, Madison..........$500.00
Fred Lee & Marjorie Digaggio Charitable Fund..........$500.00
The Haen Family..........$300.00
Margo Lessard, Madison..........$250.00
Don & Sandra Griffin, Waunakee..........$250.00
Phil & Mary Adler, Cottage Grove..........$200.00
Ron & Mary Jane Campo, Madison..........$200.00
Judy Hughes, Madison..........$200.00
Jack & Lou Isham, Mount Horeb..........$200.00
Andreas & Susanne Seeger, Madison..........$200.00
In honor of Allan & Sally Iverson, Monona..........$200.00
In memory of Mary Pirkl & Mary Smith..........$150.00
Peggy Amend, Fitchburg..........$150.00
Bob & Ann Freund, in memory of Mary Freund, McFarland..........$135.00
Mike & Kris Keepman, Madison..........$125.00
Bruce Johnson, in loving memory of sister Sandy Bowen, Middleton..........$110.00
Doug & Mary Chickering, Verona..........$100.00
Pam & Louie Hastreiter, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Joy to the World and Peace on Earth from Tom & Chris, Madison..........$100.00
Joe & Barb Smith, Madison..........$100.00
D'Arcy & Steve Pogue, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Pat O'Malley, Sauk City..........$100.00
Jan Mahaffey, in memory of Michael E. Mahaffey, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Kim Turner, Madison..........$100.00
Gwyn & Peter Goy, Oregon - Ho Ho Hope this makes your Christmas brighter!..........$100.00
Steve & Kathy Rothering, Madison..........$100.00
Anna Mae Foss, in memory of Greg Foss, Middleton..........$100.00
In honor of Bruce Davis..........$100.00
Carol & Ralph Zahnow, Middleton..........$100.00
Bill & Glo Theisen, Madison..........$100.00
Chris & Matthew Wisniewski, in memory of Don & Donny Wisniewski, Verona..........$100.00
Mary Ellen Bakken, in memory of Milt Bakken, Madison (Verona)..........$100.00
Kathy & Tom Bier, Madison..........$100.00
Lois Curtiss, Madison..........$100.00
Lynn & Babette Heller, Madison..........$100.00
Carl Malizio, Madison..........$100.00
David G. Wilhelm, Mazomanie..........$100.00
Gary & Janie Schaefer, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Larry & Linda O'Kroley, in memory of Matt O'Kroley, DeForest..........$100.00
Kathleen, Mark & Megan Borseth, Madison..........$100.00
Florence Hellenbrand, Waunakee..........$100.00
Jane Bannerman, Madison..........$100.00
Dale Wortley, in loving memory of Al Wortley, Madison..........$100.00
Jan & Steve Ciha, Verona..........$100.00
Jill & Tom Bennwitz, Verona..........$100.00
Judie & Lowell Bakken..........$100.00
In memory of Marianne & Mary Kay Miller, Sun Prairie..........$80.00
Chris & Woody Knox, McFarland..........$75.00
Jerry & Jacqueline Wendt, Black Earth..........$75.00
Jack & Sue Marking, in memory of our son, Brett, Sun Prairie..........$75.00
Judith Balkin, Madison..........$50.00
Alice Leppert, Madison..........$50.00
Lawrence & Stephanie Lowden, Madison..........$50.00
Marsha Kniebuehler, Madison..........$50.00
Glen & Pat Jewel, Plain..........$50.00
Charles & Jane Phillipson, New Glarus..........$50.00
Dave & Linda Wirth, in memory of Muriel & Gil Lealou, Oregon..........$50.00
Steve & Linda Gnewikow, Merrimac..........$50.00
Barbara McCabe, Middleton..........$50.00
Roger Olstad Family, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
In honor of Shirley & Gary Frank Family, Madison..........$50.00
Pam & Mike, remembering Alic Asleson, Stoughton..........$50.00
In memory of Sonjia Olstad, Stoughton..........$50.00
Leslie Paynter, Madison..........$50.00
Tom & Sandi Vandervest, Middleton..........$50.00
Carroll & Judith Sigler, Madison..........$50.00
Mr. Eps, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Anne Thompson..........$50.00
Mary Ann Austin, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Shirley Karman, Edgerton..........$50.00
Jackie & Phil, in loving memory of Dora & Phil Clementi, Madison..........$50.00
Shawn Pfaff, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Mark & Julie, Stoughton..........$50.00
C. Hellenbrand, Waunakee..........$50.00
Deb & Brian Drunasky, Middleton..........$50.00
Gregg & Linda Smith, New Glarus..........$50.00
John & Fran Heinowski, Madison..........$50.00
Brenda Barsness, in loving memory of Marlin & Joey Barsness, Black Earth..........$50.00
Ken & Gail Foster, Madison..........$40.00
Vince & Karen Weiland, in memory of Bob Kuntsman, Verona..........$35.00
Leo Weibel, Madison..........$35.00
Tim & Renee Ryan, Cottage Grove..........$30.00
Judy Gerick, Waunakee - Have a Blessed Christmas..........$30.00
David Brenneis & Tasha Wetterneck, Madison..........$30.00
Angela & Bill Gerlach, Brooklyn..........$30.00
Pamela McKinney, Middleton..........$25.00
Sandra Rupple, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Kathleen O'Hearn, Lake Mills..........$25.00
In memory of Donald Esser, Verona..........$25.00
LaVonne Everson, Black Earth..........$25.00
Margaret Fose, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Joyce M. Springer, Columbus..........$25.00
In loving memory of Lori & LouAnn, Sun Prairie/Roxbury..........$25.00
Donald Goeden, Dane..........$25.00
Cade Neubauer, Madison..........$20.00
Jim, Kris & Erin Kauppinin, Sun Prairie..........$20.00
Lee & Shirley Hanson, Madison..........$20.00
Peggy Kiss, Stoughton..........$5.00
Total anonymous..........$2,750.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$168,999.70
Today's Gifts..........$13,395.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$182,394.70