Readers' donations top $164,000 for toys for children at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to children in families in need in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club Wisconsin State Journal Box 8056 Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Ann Brehm, Madison..........$1,000.00
Michael & Mary Schlageter Charitable Fund..........$1,000.00
Harold & Rosemary Donahue, Madison..........$501.00
Donald & Mary Anne Ripple, Madison..........$501.00
Michael & Luanne Gorst, Rice Lake..........$500.00
Tierney's and Sands Families, Dane County..........$500.00
Terri & Dave Beck-Engel, Madison..........$500.00
Bruce Rosen & Diane Seder..........$350.00
Linda & Roger Boettcher, Fitchburg..........$350.00
Betty, in memory of Bob Dvorak, Stoughton..........$300.00
Chopra Family Fund..........$250.00
Dick Lubinsky, Sun Prairie..........$200.00
Jerry & Karen Wallander, Madison..........$200.00
John & Donna Montgomery, Madison..........$200.00
Marty & O.L. Bell, Madison..........$200.00
In memory of Joseph Kessenich, Waunakee..........$150.00
Brenda Myers, in memory of Richard Carey, Madison..........$150.00
Myron & Donna Wilcox, in memory of Ray & Lucille Wells, Madison..........$150.00
David & Betty Knutzen, Waunakee..........$150.00
James Greer, Sun Prairie..........$125.00
In memory of Grant Meyer, Belleville..........$125.00
Bruce A. Johnson, in memory of Sister Sandy Bowen, Middleton..........$110.00
Louis Hastreiter, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Mary Westrick, Madison..........$100.00
Patricia Terry, in memory of Jane Wise, San Antonio, Texas..........$100.00
Pat & Pam O'Malley, Sauk City..........$100.00
Jane Bannerman, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Roland & Emily Knoche, Middleton..........$100.00
DeSales & Steve McCardell, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Jane Hamblen, Madison..........$100.00
Carole & Dennis Mohr, in memory of our parents, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Brian Earl, Madison..........$100.00
Sherri Steinhauer, Scottsdale, Arizona..........$100.00
Joshua & Jennifer Satzer Family, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Raymond & Mary Ellenbolt, in loving memory of grandson Nate Ellenbolt, Plain..........$100.00
Friends from DeForest..........$100.00
Virginia Ulrich, in memory of Kenneth Ulrich, Windsor..........$100.00
In honor of Lucy Austin, Madison..........$100.00
Susan Friedman, Madison..........$100.00
Patricia Graham, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Randi & Sonny Macleod, Brooklyn..........$100.00
Joe & Barb Smith, Madison..........$100.00
Ella & Cole W...........$100.00
Debra & Jack Berndt, in memory of Patricia Berndt, Fitchburg/Prairie du Sac..........$100.00
In memory of Hank & Boots Luetscher, Lodi..........$100.00
Jay & Chris Hill, Madison..........$100.00
Dwight & Laurie Luetscher, Verona..........$100.00
Don & Joanna Thompson, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Kathy Michael..........$100.00
Maurice & Colleen McCormick, McFarland..........$70.00
Kevin & Tracey Waite, Sun Prairie..........$70.00
Wayne & Linda Honer, Verona..........$60.00
Ken Williamson, Madison..........$54.00
Jack Flesch, Verona..........$50.00
Janet Estervig, Madison..........$50.00
Kathryn Olso, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Denise & Tim O'Rourke, Waunakee..........$50.00
Mary Juckem, Madison..........$50.00
Steve Lawinger, in honor of Bill & Helena Lawinger..........$50.00
Don Loker, Madison..........$50.00
Melvin & Nancy Harried, Stoughton..........$50.00
Vincent & Virginia Meinholz, Middleton..........$50.00
Mr. Eps, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Jan & Bob Langdon, Middleton..........$50.00
Cynthia VanderWoude, Verona..........$50.00
Judy Colletti, Madison..........$50.00
Bill & Betty Fitzsimmons, Madison..........$50.00
Merita & Larry Sabroff, Madison..........$50.00
Ann Gibneski/Clipping, Madison..........$50.00
Ken & Sonya Kessenich, Waunakee..........$50.00
Connie Nelson, DeForest..........$50.00
Anna May Rhiner, in memory of Julian Rhiner, Verona..........$50.00
Jeff & Laurie Ostry, Cottage Grove..........$50.00
In memory of Rita & Alfred Nonn from their family, Middleton..........$40.00
Marilyn Lashley, Madison..........$40.00
In memory of our beautiful niece, Erin Brost.......... Jaci McDaniel & Jim Mueller, Sun Prairie..........$37.00
Allen Burbey, Madison..........$30.00
Alice Gustafson, Middleton..........$30.00
Terry & Jan Lubcke, Oregon..........$30.00
Bertie Donovan, Madison..........$30.00
Paul & Jenny Neitzel, Verona..........$25.00
Mary Ann Stoikes, Sauk City..........$25.00
Shirlee Lendved, Lodi..........$25.00
Richard Russo, Madison..........$25.00
B. Richgels, Madison..........$25.00
Jim, Kris & Erin Kauppinen, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Carol Chase, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
In memory of Paul Stegerwald, from his family, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Sandra Rupple, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Isaac Hass, Madison..........$25.00
David Lund, Madison..........$25.00
Dolores West, in loving memory of Francis West, Oregon..........$25.00
Donald Helfrecht, Madison..........$25.00
Toby & Karen, Madison..........$25.00
Susan Bogen, Madison..........$25.00
Gary & Eileen Emerson, Madison..........$25.00
Sam & Mary Lou Ace, Brooklyn..........$25.00
Jim & Jean Hartnett, Fitchburg..........$20.00
E.M. Staley, Madison..........$12.00
Pat & Maureen Kennedy, Sun Prairie..........$10.00
Tanner, Georgia & Moose, Madison..........$10.00
Sharon Swiatek Sun Prairie..........$10.00
Total anonymous..........$3,426.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$148,471.40
Today's Gifts..........$15,616.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$164,087.40