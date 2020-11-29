Readers' donations top $145,000 for children's toys at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal, Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Wisconsin Surplus Online Auction..........$1,000.00
Harvey & Phyllis Nelson, in loving memory of our son, Todd Nelson..........$1,000.00
Kevin & Sheila Conroy Family, Madison..........$250.00
Mary J. Schmidt, Madison..........$200.00
A donation on behalf of the Madison Poker Community..........$200.00
Barbara McFarland & Kent Carnell, "Suffer not the little children," McFarland..........$200.00
Wilma Statz, Middleton..........$200.00
Pat Wilkening, in memory of Al Wilkening, Brooklyn..........$200.00
Dan & Doris Keyes, Madison..........$200.00
Tina & Ken Nelson, Middleton..........$200.00
Thomas & Seana Augustine, Portage..........$200.00
Christine & Paul Schmidt, Verona..........$200.00
Randy, Mary, Michael & Samantha Loomis, Deerfield..........$200.00
Gerald Lefert, Madison..........$200.00
Friends, in honor of Jim Kalscheur..........$180.00
Richard Orth, Madison..........$150.00
Cletus & Gretchen Hansen, Madison..........$100.00
In loving memory of Dennis & Jason Stoffels, Prairie du Sac..........$100.00
Tom & Kathy Bier, Madison..........$100.00
Dean & Mary Gagnon, Waunakee..........$100.00
Esther Olson & Weston Severson, Belleville..........$100.00
Janice & Andy Platz, Cottage Grove..........$100.00
Kristine & Robert Burck, Middleton..........$100.00
Nancy Rathke, in memory of Roger Rathke, Madison..........$100.00
Donation in memory of Susan Bollant..........$100.00
Mary E. Smith, Madison..........$100.00
Lou Ann Bonjour, Sauk City..........$100.00
Michael Viney, Madison..........$100.00
Tyler, Hayden, Walker, Hunter, Forrest, in memory of Ed Traisman, Monona..........$100.00
Robert & Georgia Graves, Middleton..........$100.00
Kathy Orosz, Madison..........$100.00
Gary & David Huenink, in loving memory of my mother, Jeanne Matson, Monona..........$100.00
Marty & Janet Meinholz, Waunakee..........$100.00
Kent & Sandy Austin, Verona..........$100.00
Margaret Amend, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Robert & Judith Tuttle, Madison..........$100.00
Corine Hill, Prairie du Sac..........$100.00
Bill & Mary Mielke, Poynette..........$100.00
Craig & Christy Bender, Prairie du Sac..........$100.00
Michael Lemberger & Gloria K. Van Dixhorn, Madison..........$100.00
Stephanie Beran, Fort Atkinson..........$100.00
Robert & Cheryl Magnussen, Lake Mills..........$100.00
Robert & Dorothy Howell, Middleton..........$100.00
Topf Wells & Sally Probasco, Madison..........$100.00
Jacquelyn Showers, DeForest..........$100.00
Tom Schleitwiler, Madison..........$100.00
John & Diane Buechner, in memory of Helen Buechner..........$100.00
John & Diane Buechner, in memory of Noel Keene..........$100.00
Don & Kathleen Olson, Black Earth..........$100.00
Toni Statz & Family..........$100.00
Kevin & Kathy Kearney, Waunakee..........$100.00
In memory of Ray & Armella Endres, Dane..........$100.00
Scott J. Quinn, Madison..........$100.00
Pam & Fred Katz, Middleton..........$100.00
James & Joanne Trustem, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Julie Winding, Madison..........$100.00
Harvey & Jane Storm, Middleton..........$100.00
Karly Keller, in loving memory of Susan Bollant, Fitchburg..........$75.00
R. Roccca, Madison..........$75.00
Helen K. Adler, in memory of William (Bill) Adler, Waunakee..........$50.00
Bruce Davis, Madison..........$50.00
Barb & Frank LaVoy, Oregon..........$50.00
Dan & JoAnn Feeney, Madison..........$50.00
Arthur & Kathleen Mayland, Madison..........$50.00
Craig Yapp, Oxford..........$50.00
Marsha & Larry Herman, Monona..........$50.00
David & Peggy Sharpe, Stoughton..........$50.00
Larry Rubin, Monona..........$50.00
Steve Kamps, Madison..........$50.00
Evelyn Hunter, Stella Brown and Mr. Bubbles, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Raymond Sullivan, McFarland..........$50.00
In memory of Judith Clayton..........$50.00
Sue Marschall, Madison..........$50.00
Kathie & Dick Holthaus, Monona..........$50.00
Paul & Judy Steinmetz, Madison..........$50.00
Okada Family, Cambridge..........$50.00
R. Renz, Fort Atkinson..........$50.00
Lawrence & Stephanie Lowden, Madison..........$50.00
Wynne & Margaret Williams, Cottage Grove..........$50.00
The Pilger Family, Brooklyn..........$50.00
Richard & Mary Dalberg, Richland Center..........$50.00
Tom & Nancy Bannen, Lodi..........$50.00
Lynn Rasmussen, Madison..........$50.00
Bob & Rosie Farrell, in honor of Jim Kalscheur, Pine Bluff..........$50.00
Shirley Peterson, in honor of Paul Schneller..........$50.00
Shirley Peterson, in honor of Jane Pearson..........$50.00
Dale & Diane Helt, in memory of Susan Bollant, Waunakee..........$50.00
Rodney Goeden, Dane..........$50.00
Howard, David Gafke, Susan Steele, in memory of Alice, Joan, Claire.......... Belleville..........$50.00
Jaci McDaniel & Jim Mueller, in memory of our beautiful niece, Erin Brost, Sun Prairie..........$36.00
Gerlach Family, Brooklyn..........$30.00
Bev Vitale, Madison..........$30.00
Dick & Judy Riddle, Madison..........$30.00
Wayne & Sandra Huebner, Madison..........$30.00
Jim & Linda Nellen, Madison..........$30.00
Ron & Nancy Westrum, Madison..........$30.00
Bill & Deb Kenealy, Fitchburg..........$30.00
Ann Zenner, Madison..........$25.00
Keith & Gloria Swenson, Boscobel..........$25.00
Robert Murray, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Dennis & Cindy Raffill, Madison..........$25.00
Shirley Martin, in memory of Ken, Marshall..........$25.00
Jane Hallingstad, in memory of Paul, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Richard Riflenian, Bonita Akan, Madison..........$25.00
Tim & Sharon Mogden, in memory of our grandaughter, Kate, McFarland..........$25.00
Mr. & Mrs. David Punzel, Lake Mills..........$25.00
Glen & Sandra Jaeckel, Middleton..........$25.00
In honor of Larry Quinn, Lake Mills..........$25.00
Donald Tobias, Madison..........$25.00
Harvey & Norine Heath..........$25.00
Harold & Kim Decker, Edgerton..........$25.00
Melissa & David LeBlanc, Madison..........$25.00
LaVonne Everson, Black Earth..........$25.00
Janet Walter, Waunakee..........$25.00
Tom & Carly Schmelzer, McFarland..........$25.00
Ann & Dan Schensky, Waunakee..........$25.00
In memory of Margaret Sanftleben, Middleton..........$25.00
Judith Jackson, Prairie du Sac..........$25.00
Donald Goeden, Dane..........$25.00
Ray & De Kuehl, Waunakee..........$25.00
The family of Norman Kvammen, Madison..........$25.00
Terry & Karen Emmrich, Madison..........$25.00
Austin Streeper, Madison..........$20.00
Jean, Westfield..........$20.00
Cathy Jacob, in memory of John & Pat Jacob, Cambria..........$20.00
In memory of Andrew Anderson, Reedsburg..........$20.00
Mary Smith, Sun Prairie..........$15.00
David Lund, Madison..........$10.00
Earl & Lucille Laun, Montello..........$10.00
Total anonymous..........$2,615.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$131,536.34
Today's Gifts..........$14,131.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$145,667.34
