Readers' donations top $131,000 for children's toys at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal, Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Marvin Levy, Madison..........$1,000.00
J.B. Robertson, Madison..........$750.00
Rick & Cindi Kekula, Merrimac..........$500.00
Larry & Kerry Rickert, Middleton..........$500.00
Carla & Dan Lynch, Madison..........$250.00
David & Jerri Marcum, in memory of Marcum, Wienkers & Zimbrich Families, McFarland..........$200.00
Ginny & Bob Lee, Middleton..........$200.00
Helser Family Fund..........$200.00
Don & Marcia Douglas, Madison..........$200.00
Janice McCormick, Madison..........$150.00
In memory of Mary Pirkl & Mary Smith..........$150.00
Ann & Chip Camillo, Fitchburg..........$125.00
David & Sandra Ruegsegger, Arlington..........$100.00
Robert C. & Karen Downing, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Bruce & Lynette Pauls, McFarland..........$100.00
Roger & Carol Brumm, Middleton..........$100.00
Joni & Mark Hanson, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Al & Carol Antonson, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Donna & Jim Schroeder, Madison..........$100.00
Wally & Peggy Douma, Madison..........$100.00
Al & Nancy Lauersdorf, in memory of Tim Lauersdorf, Madison..........$100.00
Hiram Shaw, DeForest..........$100.00
Michael & Katharyn May, Madison..........$100.00
The Paulson Family in memory of Tom, Waunakee..........$100.00
Roger & Dar Raether, DeForest..........$100.00
Dave & Lori O'Neill, Madison..........$100.00
Lynn Johnson, Verona..........$100.00
Tuckers, Verona..........$100.00
Larry Skaar, Cottage Grove..........$100.00
Shirley Nottemeyer, in memory of Dennis Nottemeyer & Armella Endres, Waunakee..........$100.00
Sue & Jack Marking, in memory of Brett Marking, Madison..........$100.00
Mary & Paul Meister, Reedsburg..........$100.00
Ellen & Jerry Davidson, in memory of Davidsons and Helgelands, Cottage Grove..........$100.00
Sue & Dave Suchomel, in memory of nephews Brent & Michel, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Chuck & Anne Frihart, Dane..........$95.00
Shawn & Joanie Murphy, Portage..........$75.00
Tim Dybevik, Madison..........$75.00
Arlo & Greyson, Monticello..........$50.00
Cheryl Goodman, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Sandy, Love, Paul.......... Waunakee..........$50.00
Rich & Cindy Hellenbrand, Waunakee..........$50.00
Robert & Mary Burke, Madison..........$50.00
Rhonda & Doug Rohn, Madison..........$50.00
Susan E. Bundy, Middleton..........$50.00
Ayres Family, Middleton..........$50.00
Georgette & Jim Bates, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Guy & Mina Gibson, Madison..........$50.00
Randolph Giffin & Ann-Marie Preece, DeForest..........$50.00
Mr. Eps, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
In memory of Nancy & John Hellenbrand, Lodi..........$50.00
Nancy Reardon, in memory of Richard Reardon, Reedsburg..........$50.00
Nancy Wiebe, Madison..........$50.00
Margeny Mead, Madison..........$50.00
Dave & Karen Hellenbrand, Middleton..........$50.00
Dorothy Statz, Waunakee..........$50.00
Don & Vivian Wampole, Marshall..........$50.00
Rose Marie Schmitt, Madison..........$50.00
Tom & Teri Dorner, Baraboo..........$50.00
In memory of Jim Reisdorfer, Oregon..........$50.00
Stephany, Wendy, Eileen & Lynn Powers, in memory of Harvey Powers, Oregon..........$50.00
Marcia & Tod Melotte, Madison..........$50.00
Larry & Carol Bunk, Oregon..........$50.00
The Bersing Family, in memory of Harold & Donna Onsrud, Stoughton..........$50.00
Doug & Janet Nesheim, in memory of Anita Nesheim, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Mary Curtis, in memory of Jim..........$50.00
Randy & Marci Morrison, Middleton..........$50.00
In memory of the Rudy & Patricia Ploc Family, Madison..........$50.00
Greg Suchomel, in memory of Al & Mary Suchomel, DeForest..........$50.00
Sandra Elmer, Madison..........$50.00
Brent & Ruth Odell, McFarland..........$50.00
Tom & Peg Banfield, Platteville..........$50.00
Michael Miyamoto & Kathryn Snyder, Madison..........$50.00
Bill & Betty Fitzsimmons, Madison..........$40.00
Marcia Park & Thomas Brabender, DeForest..........$35.00
Catherine Lenninger, in memory of Pat Gilson, Madison..........$35.00
Marcie & Ray Dachik, Baraboo..........$35.00
Don & Donna Schneider, Stoughton..........$30.00
Ron & Dorothy Lange, Waunakee..........$30.00
Valerie Heinzen, Madison..........$30.00
Donnie Derleth & Darleen Maier, Sauk City..........$30.00
Phyllis & Tony Scalissi, in loving memory of Meta & Oliver Kroetz, Waunakee..........$30.00
Renae Schroeder, Madison..........$26.00
Tim & Diana Spaeni, Poynette..........$25.00
Bruce Christoffersen, Madison..........$25.00
Carolyn Wilcox, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
DeAnna Finley, Madison..........$25.00
Butch & Cookie, Cross Plains..........$25.00
Linda & Dave Wirth, in loving memory of Muriel Lealou, Oregon..........$25.00
In memory of J.E. Schroeder Family, Columbus..........$25.00
Jon & Judy Urness, Black Earth..........$25.00
Stan & Kay Lund, Cambridge..........$25.00
Jeanie Myers, Montfort..........$25.00
Leonard & Meredith Doom, Stoughton..........$25.00
Isaac Hass, Madison..........$25.00
Joan McCarthy, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Eileen Durkin, in memory of Cathy Stephens, Oregon..........$25.00
Ken & Pat Dann, Rio..........$25.00
Craig Tofte, in memory of DoDo, Cottage Grove..........$25.00
Mark & Carol Scoles, Spring Green..........$25.00
John & Kathleen Mahaney, Madison..........$25.00
Mike & Carol Patchak, Boscobol..........$25.00
Alice Frederick, Arena..........$25.00
Kirk & Nancy Jolliffe, Madison..........$25.00
In memory of Dorothy Ruth O'Krolley, Madison..........$20.20
Mark & Jeanette Zerbel, in memory of Melvin & Jane Schwarts, Harold & Sada Zubel, Virginia Brisky, Madison..........$20.00
Abigale..........$20.00
Alice M. Schmitz, Waunakee..........$20.00
Lowell Jeanne Jacobson, Stoughton..........$20.00
Jerry & Trudy & Pudgie Shoemaker, Lake Mills..........$20.00
Mary Ann Myers, Barneveld..........$20.00
Sam & Mary Lou Ace, Brooklyn..........$15.00
Total Anonymous..........$2,915.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$119,200.14
Today's Gifts..........$12,336.20
TOTAL TO DATE..........$131,536.34
