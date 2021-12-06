Readers' donations top $123,000 for children's toys at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Shelley Moffatt, Stoughton..........$1,000.00
Lowell & Sharon Lund Family, Cambridge..........$500.00
Kendra & Jerry Tutsch, in memory of Virginia Davenport, Lodi..........$300.00
Ron & Marilyn Vandeberg, McFarland..........$250.00
Kathy & Ed Wirka, Madison..........$250.00
Frank & Cathy Greer, Madison..........$250.00
Bruce Brown, Madison..........$240.00
Tom & Ruthann Grantham..........$200.00
Leo & Kim Acker, Waunakee..........$200.00
In memory of Jim & Ron Kaltenberg, Waunakee..........$200.00
In memory of Allan Iverson, Monona..........$200.00
Galen & Jan Peterson & family, in loving memory of Herb & Doris Wolff..........$200.00
Chris & Erin Kernkamp, Madison..........$200.00
Carla & Dan Lynch, Madison..........$200.00
Linda Stolen, in loving memory of Doug Stolen, Stoughton..........$150.00
Ann & Christopher Green, Cross Plains..........$150.00
Amy & Alex Squitieri, Madison..........$150.00
Brad Smith, in memory of Clark & Jean Smith, Middleton..........$125.00
William & Catherine Schneider, Verona..........$100.00
Suzanne & Frank Poggio, Verona..........$100.00
Stu & Lynn Thomas..........$100.00
Steve & Linda Stace, in memory of Bill Faust, Stoughton..........$100.00
Robert & Paula Alt..........$100.00
Richard & Mary Burkhamer, Verona..........$100.00
Patricia Hageman, Madison..........$100.00
Pat & Bob Fredrickson, Waunakee..........$100.00
Mya, Mari & Mary Bakken, in memory of Milt Bakken, Madison..........$100.00
Marshall Finner & Sandra Osborn, Verona..........$100.00
Lila Jean Stahnke, Madison..........$100.00
Larry & Pam Williamson, Madison..........$100.00
Janet Bleckwenn, Madison..........$100.00
In loving memory of Walter & Virginia Kalscheur..........$100.00
In loving memory of Vicki Kalscheur..........$100.00
Donald & Kathleen Olson, Black Earth..........$100.00
Denise & Tim Carter, Stoughton..........$100.00
Bruce & Lyn Pauls, McFarland..........$100.00
Borowski Family, Madison..........$100.00
Bob & Sue Eagle, Oregon..........$100.00
Bill & Mary Jo Mielke, in memory of Larry Schultz, Poynette..........$100.00
Barb Norene, Madison..........$100.00
Greg & Sue Smith, Madison..........$85.00
Silas & Marjorie Mizera Johnson, Madison..........$75.00
Jim & Kay Kalscheur, In honor of or grandaughters Macey, Mya, Morgan & Ellenor..........$75.00
Gerald & Jacqueline Wendt, Black Earth..........$75.00
Brian Babler, Madison..........$51.00
Wm & Jean Pivovar, Madison..........$50.00
William A. Aaberg, Stoughton..........$50.00
Wayne & Diane Dohse..........$50.00
Tony & Judy Hoffman, Madison..........$50.00
Tom & Nancy Bannan, Sauk Prairie/Lodi..........$50.00
Thomas Klienheinz, Belleville..........$50.00
Shirley Gloe..........$50.00
Ronald & Judith Acker, Waunakee..........$50.00
Peggy Beneker, McFarland..........$50.00
Pat & Carol Dann, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Mary Jean & Dennis Noltner, Lodi..........$50.00
Mary Jacobson, DeForest..........$50.00
Marilyn & Dick Myers, Madison..........$50.00
Karen Racek, Mazomanie..........$50.00
John Allen & Lynn Gutknecht, Madison..........$50.00
Jim Lescohier, Stoughton..........$50.00
Jerry & Yvonne Remy, Belleville..........$50.00
Jerry & Pam Wilson, Madison..........$50.00
Jeanine Desautels, Madison..........$50.00
J. Rutschow, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Roger Lee, Waunakee..........$50.00
In memory of Ofstun & Skrede Families..........$50.00
In memory of my parents, Oregon..........$50.00
In memory of Jim & Marilyn Reininger, by Daughter Joy, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
In memory of Bob & Roz Haak, Oregon..........$50.00
In loving memory of Judy Lund, Stoughton..........$50.00
In loving memory of Florian Stamm, May Stamm, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
In loving memory of Betsy Jacobs..........$50.00
In honor of William Brew, Wisconsin Dells..........$50.00
Gerard & Laura Leopold-Pehler, Oregon..........$50.00
Florence Annen, Middleton..........$50.00
Ellie Ninemeier, Madison..........$50.00
Durwood S. Klipp, in memory of Wilbert & Lucille Klipp, Madison..........$50.00
Don & Viv Wampole, Marshall..........$50.00
Dennis Erfurth, Sherry Hill & Joe, Mike, Matt, Jon, Angie, Aiden, Oregon..........$50.00
Charlene & Phil Lawler, Madison..........$50.00
Sue & Scotty Sheets, Fitchburg..........$35.00
Remembering Chi-Chi Birkholz, Sun Prairie..........$30.00
Lisa Hanrahan, Madison..........$30.00
Lenore S. Rowe, McFarland..........$30.00
Frank & Jessie Schlumpf, Blanchardville..........$30.00
Donna Sarow, Evansville..........$30.00
Ron Eith, Madison..........$25.00
Monica Thompson, in memory of Dan Thompson, Prairie du Sac..........$25.00
Linda Annen, Middleton..........$25.00
In memory of Jan Dedrick from Hank, Spring Green..........$25.00
In memory of Ben Schir, Madison..........$25.00
Don & Jean Ripp, Waunakee..........$25.00
Dee & Jim Stopfer, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Cheryl & Paul Rowe, Madison..........$25.00
Audrey Lukes, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Tom & Carla Neumann, Verona..........$20.00
Mr. Thomas Zingg, Oregon..........$20.00
In memory of Jeff Meyers by mother, Colleen, Madison..........$10.00
Total Anonymous..........$2,244.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$112,021.40
Today's Gifts..........$11,830.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$123,851.40