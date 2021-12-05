 Skip to main content
Readers' donations top $110,000 for children's toys at Christmas
EMPTY STOCKING CLUB

Readers' donations top $110,000 for children's toys at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal

Box 8056

Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

Kevin Hayden, On behalf of Kevin Hayden & Linda Wankerl, Madison..........$1,500.00

Laurie & Bernie Torvik, In memory of our beloved son Brian W. Torvik, Madison..........$1,000.00

Katie & Jay Sekelsky, Madison..........$600.00

Jeffrey Haen, In memory of Tony & Peggy Haen, Verona..........$500.00

Deborah & Dale Nickels, Verona..........$500.00

Charles & Elizabeth Barnhill, Madison..........$500.00

Ron & Barb Schuler, Madison..........$300.00

Terry & Kathy Siebert, Fitchburg..........$250.00

Gregory Wescott, Lake Mills..........$250.00

In memory of Richard & Margaret Duppler, Verona..........$200.00

James Ver Hoeve & Mary Roach, Madison..........$200.00

Jim & Jessica Doyle, Verona..........$200.00

James & Cheryl Greer, Sun Prairie..........$150.00

Peter & Karen Foy, McFarland..........$125.00

Ron & Sue Wirth, Belleville..........$101.00

Dan & Pat Cady, Cross Plains..........$100.00

Carl Wogsland, in honor of my father, Lyle, Madison..........$100.00

Al & Nancy Lauersdorf, in memory of Tim Lauersdorf, Madison..........$100.00

Allen Rosenthal, loving memory of my wife Carolyn, Packwaukee..........$100.00

Pam & Fred Katz, Middleton..........$100.00

Vickie Adkins, Portage..........$100.00

Helen & Jeff Mattox, Middleton..........$100.00

Kevin Zastrow, Waterloo..........$100.00

John & Robin Cavanaugh, Middleton..........$100.00

Sonja Severson, Monroe..........$100.00

Sandy & Skip Paton, Stoughton..........$100.00

Martin & Lynn Preizler, Madison..........$100.00

Gary & Patty Latzke, Mount Horeb..........$100.00

Linda Strassman, Madison..........$100.00

Dave & Wendy Kijek, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Kristina Schmuhl, Middleton..........$100.00

Jim & Karel Brown, Fort Atkinson..........$100.00

John & Kay Pike, Verona..........$100.00

Rich Bonjour, Lodi..........$100.00

Robert Wilson, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Tim Statz, Cross Plains..........$100.00

Dennis Kleinheinz, Madison..........$100.00

Barb & Ken Wiesner, Middleton..........$75.00

Ron & Joanne Ripley, Loganville..........$75.00

Steve Schulze, Madison..........$75.00

Sharon & Stan Koenig, Madison..........$60.00

Gary Einerson, in loving memory of Sandi, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Kym & Shaun Bauer, in memory of Curt & RoseAnn Johnson, Jefferson..........$50.00

Riley, Mayci & Kaden Cerdena, in Memory of John Van Kirk, our Papa, Madison..........$50.00

Dennis & Toni O'Connell, in memory of Ken Johnson, Mazomanie..........$50.00

James & Joanne Denu, in memory of our daughter, Kathleen, Mazomanie..........$50.00

Susie & Wayne Barsness, Black Earth..........$50.00

Kelly Jacobson, Madison..........$50.00

Charles Youngman, Verona..........$50.00

Ray & Gretchen Lawrence, Cassville..........$50.00

Thomas & Linda Fleming, Madison..........$50.00

Rodney & Susie Loger, Black Earth..........$50.00

Juanita Halls, Monona..........$50.00

Dave & Tami Mottet, Cottage Grove..........$50.00

Jackie Jensen, Madison..........$35.00

Tim & Renee Ryan, Cottage Grove..........$30.00

In remembrance of Louise Witt..........$25.00

Phyllis & Ron Unmacht, Sun Prairie, in memory of Tom Mosso..........$25.00

Peg Hitt, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Donald Wolf, Madison..........$25.00

Judith Louer, Madison..........$25.00

Donna Hofman, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Ralph & Pat Thiede, Madison..........$25.00

Total Anonymous..........$2,457.25

Gifts Previously Received..........$99,813.15

Today's Gifts..........$12,208.25

TOTAL TO DATE..........$112,021.40

