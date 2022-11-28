Readers' donations top $100,000 for Christmas gifts for children

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to children in families in need in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club Wisconsin State Journal P.O. Box 8056 Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Thomas & Kathleen Thousand..........$2,500.00
Wisconsin Surplus Online Auction..........$1,000.00
Leroy Adler, in memory of Virginia Adler, Waunakee..........$500.00
Charles & Ann Cedergren, Madison..........$500.00
Robert Merkel & Patty Spires-Merkel, Madison..........$500.00
Jay Smith, Madison..........$500.00
Richard Lubinsky..........$500.00
Richard O. Lust, Verona/Mount Horeb..........$300.00
Neal & Joann Brunner, Madison..........$250.00
Don & Jan Haasl, Madison..........$250.00
Christine Jones, Oregon..........$250.00
In loving memory of Karen Bjerknes, Stoughton..........$250.00
Anne & Phillip Duffy, in memory of Robert Parenteau, Madison..........$200.00
Brian & Dorothy Nesbit, Madison..........$200.00
Jerry & Karen Wallander, Madison..........$150.00
James & Linda Graham, Madison..........$150.00
Barb & Mike Tanner, town of Oregon..........$135.00
David Hassemer & Sandra Guthrie, Madison..........$100.00
Bruce & Liz Murray Charitable Trust..........$100.00
In memory of Jackie Macaulay, Madison..........$100.00
Bobbi & Bill Tracy, Madison..........$100.00
In loving memory of Frank Milton, from Kristi, Kraig & Lois, Madison..........$100.00
Gary & Shelia Acker, Waunakee..........$100.00
In memory of Ernest & Delma Baumgartner, Verona..........$100.00
Mark & Therese Kolan, Madison..........$100.00
Jeannie Miller Family, in loving memory of Earl G. Miller, Waunakee..........$100.00
In memory of Tom Knishka, Waunakee..........$100.00
Traisman Family, Monona..........$100.00
Wilson & Tamara Bloom, Verona..........$100.00
Dick & Mary Weeks, Madison..........$100.00
Jim Pope, in memory of Sue Pope, Madison..........$100.00
Shirley Noltemeyer, in memory of Dennis Noltemyer & Armella Endres, Waunakee..........$100.00
Charles & Janet Gietzel, Madison..........$100.00
Mary Ashley, Oregon..........$100.00
Randy & Connie Lettman, Belleville..........$100.00
Lon & Mary Bloesch, Madison..........$100.00
Richard & Sharon Quale, Cottage Grove..........$100.00
Rose Schmitt, Madison..........$100.00
Wally & Pegy Douma, Madison..........$100.00
Jerry & Diane Lehman, Madison..........$100.00
Tina Neupert, in memory of Daryl Dever, Madison..........$100.00
Paul Gibler & Tom DeChant, Madison..........$100.00
Mary Cuccia, Madison..........$100.00
Donna Anderson, Fitchburg..........$100.00
In memory of Donald & Patricia McCance, Madison..........$100.00
John Straughn, Madison..........$100.00
Silas & Marj Johnson, Fitchburg..........$75.00
Greg Stamn, Verona..........$75.00
Merlin & Louisa Havlik, Stoughton..........$75.00
Jim & Mary Mahaffey, Madison..........$70.00
Jerome Fieber, Steve Hurd, Dick Hurd, from Mavis Hurd Fieber, Middleton..........$60.00
Gary & Sharon Hougland, Waunakee..........$55.00
Joan Bradle, in memory of Julie Bradle, Waunakee..........$50.00
Stephen & Bonnie Schmidt, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Lehmann Family, Oregon..........$50.00
Dennis Erfurth & Sherry Hill, thankful for our children & grandchild, Oregon..........$50.00
Jannell Essie, in memory of Arnold & Gloria Essie, Madison..........$50.00
Dale & Claudia Richardson, Oregon..........$50.00
Maurie & Kim Paul, Madison..........$50.00
Joyce & Don Knudtson, Madison..........$50.00
Susie & Wayne Barsness, Black Earth..........$50.00
Greg Knoke, Monroe..........$50.00
Joyce Gust, Verona..........$50.00
Jerry Remy, in memory of my brothers, Ron & Dick Remy, Belleville..........$50.00
In memory of our parents & Jessica, Dave & Jan Barman, Waunakee..........$50.00
Alvin Schubert, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Viv Wampole, Marshall..........$50.00
In memory of Don & Sandra Parr, Madison..........$50.00
Anne & Al Becker, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Ginger Andersen & Pat Behring, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Eileen Tincher, in memory of my husband, Van, and our daughter, Camille..........$50.00
Judy Colletti, Madison..........$50.00
Village Haircutters, Cottage Grove..........$50.00
Roxie Moore, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Cheri Bill-Mohoney & Tom Mohoney, Middleton..........$50.00
Carol Holmquist, Madison..........$40.00
Janet Van Vleck, Madison..........$40.00
Ron & Nancy Westrum, Madison..........$30.00
Butch & Bonnie Rolstad, Sauk City..........$30.00
David & Carol Kuebli, Monroe..........$30.00
Contribution on Behalf of Holiday Boutique..........$25.00
Dale H. Clark, Janesville..........$25.00
Ann Zenner, Madison..........$25.00
Jack & Boni Hanson, Wisconsin Dells..........$25.00
Ann & Pat Sirianni, Portage..........$25.00
David Gebauer, Madison..........$25.00
Phyllis Yngsdal, Madison - Remembering Richard Yngsdsal & The Noltner Family..........$25.00
Phyllis Yngsdal, Madison - in honor of Kylie & Kara Yngsdal..........$25.00
Lawrence Dahmen, Black Earth..........$25.00
In memory of Walter J. Lenz, Madison..........$25.00
Patsy Strasberg, Stoughton..........$25.00
Dennis & Cindy Raffill, Madison..........$25.00
Kate Peaches Kitty Kat Bowen, Madison..........$25.00
Bob Oakey, Madison..........$20.00
Ron & Jan Wanek, Madison..........$20.00
Kathy A. Schultz, Madison..........$20.00
Marjorie Reising, Madison..........$20.00
Old Veteran..........$20.00
Diane Bredeson, Darlington..........$20.00
Paul Friesen, Madison..........$15.00
Christian Beisser, Madison..........$15.00
Mr. Kurt Kerer, Madison..........$10.00
Frances Ervin, Madison..........$10.00
Robert Cleasby, Madison..........$5.00
Mike & Sue Bast, Madison..........$4.00
Total Anonymous..........$2,310.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$84,777.70
Today's Gifts..........$15,579.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$100,356.70