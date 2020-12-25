Readers' donations reach all-time high for Christmas toys for 10,570 area children

Generosity set a record this Christmas.
Despite an extraordinarily difficult year, Wisconsin State Journal readers and community members stepped up with giving hearts and open checkbooks for the Empty Stocking Club. Donations are expected to reach $379,000 — an all-time high.
Empty Stocking Club is the century-old program that assures every area child can receive at least one brand-new, high-quality toy for Christmas, regardless of his or her family’s financial situation.
Know that this year, 10,570 youngsters have found something very special under the tree, thanks to Empty Stocking donors.
Those who gave ranged from children who sent in a few dollars, to generous entities such as Target and UW Provision, which gave grants of $10,000 each. Many people sent in donations in memory of others.
Numerous teachers, along with the Alliant Energy Foundation and other community members, made special gifts to support a first-time Empty Stocking Club collaboration with the Madison Reading Project, so that every child who received a toy also received a book.
Getting the presents into the hands of 3,309 Dane County families wasn’t easy. Usually, the Empty Stocking Club sets up at the Alliant Energy Center for a couple of days in mid-December, allowing families who have applied to the program to come in and select a toy for each of their children, bag up the gifts and take them home.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, everything had to be done behind the scenes this year. Toys were organized and bagged up by volunteers; next, most were picked up by social service organizations, school social workers and other partners who made sure they got to the intended recipients. Empty Stocking also allowed some families to pick up their assigned bags of toys during a designated contact-free drive-up time.
The whole operation took well over a week. When it was done, there were still some undelivered toys left. Volunteers stepped up to make sure they got where they were going.
Dede Morgan, a first-time Empty Stocking volunteer who recently moved to Sun Prairie, offered to drop off some of the remaining gifts meant for families in her new community. She packed the gifts in her car, and off she went.
“I got to this woman’s apartment, and when she answered the door I told her I was from Empty Stocking Club,” Morgan said. “And she started to cry. And then I started to cry.”
“She just burst into tears. I didn’t expect that,” Morgan said. “She said she hadn’t been able to get a ride to Empty Stocking. I think maybe she was stressed out that her kids might not get toys for Christmas. But Empty Stocking met her where she is.”
After the woman thanked Morgan and closed the door, Morgan could hear her talking to someone on the phone. “She said, ‘Empty Stocking was just here!’” Morgan recalled. “I knew it meant a lot to her.”
How to help
Donations to Empty Stocking Club can still be be made by credit card on the website www.emptystockingclub.com, or mailed to Empty Stocking Club c/o the Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708. The State Journal publishes the names of Empty Stocking Club donors in the newspaper to thank them for their support.