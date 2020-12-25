Readers' donations reach all-time high for Christmas toys for 10,570 area children

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, everything had to be done behind the scenes this year. Toys were organized and bagged up by volunteers; next, most were picked up by social service organizations, school social workers and other partners who made sure they got to the intended recipients. Empty Stocking also allowed some families to pick up their assigned bags of toys during a designated contact-free drive-up time.

The whole operation took well over a week. When it was done, there were still some undelivered toys left. Volunteers stepped up to make sure they got where they were going.

Dede Morgan, a first-time Empty Stocking volunteer who recently moved to Sun Prairie, offered to drop off some of the remaining gifts meant for families in her new community. She packed the gifts in her car, and off she went.

“I got to this woman’s apartment, and when she answered the door I told her I was from Empty Stocking Club,” Morgan said. “And she started to cry. And then I started to cry.”

“She just burst into tears. I didn’t expect that,” Morgan said. “She said she hadn’t been able to get a ride to Empty Stocking. I think maybe she was stressed out that her kids might not get toys for Christmas. But Empty Stocking met her where she is.”