Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal

Box 8056

Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

Bob & Nan Lazarz, Middleton..........$1,000.00

Thomas & Carol Cleary, Lodi..........$350.00

Ivan & Miki Knezevic, Madison..........$300.00

Paul Slota & Nancy Thompson, Middleton..........$300.00

Laurence Davies, McFarland..........$300.00

Swedish Family, Middleton..........$200.00

Doug Grosnick & Audrey Holt-Grosnick..........$200.00

Marv & Judy Siegert, Madison..........$200.00

Jerry Hisgen, in memory of Linda, Madison..........$200.00

Don & Marcia Douglas, Madison..........$200.00

Rick & Kathy Miller, DeForest..........$200.00

In memory of Marissa Von Behren, Waunakee..........$150.00

Ann & Christopher Green, Cross Plains..........$150.00

John Kuech, Deerfield..........$100.00

Dick & Mary Weeks, Verona..........$100.00

Mr. & Mrs. David Fahrbach, Madison..........$100.00

Shirley Sostad, in memory of Marshall, Madison..........$100.00

Tom & Nancy Alar, Cottage Grove..........$100.00

Kenneth Kruska, Monona..........$100.00

In memory of Sidney & Leona Nelson, Stoughton..........$100.00

Carolyn White, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Peggy Amend, Fitchburg..........$100.00

George M. & Alice E. Cunningham, Madison..........$100.00

Mary & Paul Meister, Reedsburg..........$100.00

Pat & Art McClure, Madison..........$100.00

Ken & Mary Statz, Waunakee..........$100.00

In memory of Ernest & Delma Baumgartner, Verona..........$100.00

David & Betty Knutzen, Waunakee..........$100.00

In memory of Florence Ustad, Middleton..........$100.00

Susan & Charles Kernats..........$100.00

John & Marcia Dull, in memory of David Dull, DeForest..........$100.00

Donald & Linda Diers, McFarland..........$100.00

Anne & Chuck Frihart, Dane..........$75.00

Pat & Bob Fredrickson, Waunakee..........$75.00

Jim & Kay Kalscheur, Dane..........$50.00

Cynthia Vander Woude, Madison..........$50.00

The Morrisons, DeForest..........$50.00

In memory of William Breu, Wisconsin Dells..........$50.00

Fred & Gloria Bodenmann, New Glarus..........$50.00

Millie Jones & Robert Wynn, Madison..........$50.00

Ron & Sheila Kostroski, Prairie du Sac..........$50.00

Marilyn Schuett, Waterloo..........$50.00

Craig Yapp, Oxford..........$50.00

Ray & Jane Kent, Madison..........$50.00

Marcia K. Schauff, Cottage Grove..........$50.00

Francis Ziegler, Waunakee..........$50.00

Tom & Nancy Bannan, Sauk Prairie..........$50.00

The late Jim & Marilyn Reininger, by Joy Reininger, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Pat Behling & Ginger Anderle, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Hazel & Jerry Zimbric, Waunakee..........$50.00

Terry & Peg Roth Family, New Glarus..........$50.00

Stephanie Beran, Fort Atkinson..........$50.00

Larry & Angie TerMaat, Madison..........$50.00

In memory of Bob & Roz Haak, Oregon..........$50.00

Leo & Lorna Sebald, Madison..........$50.00

In loving memory of Grandma Jean from Colin & Kyle, Verona..........$50.00

Dawn Stucki, Waunakee..........$50.00

Don Loker, Madison..........$50.00

Kay & Bill Phillips, Madison..........$50.00

Okada Family, Cambridge..........$50.00

Dave Jenneke & Sandy Martinelli, McFarland..........$50.00

Liz & John Senseman, Verona..........$50.00

Rich & Cindy Hellenbrand, Waunakee..........$50.00

Bonny Kellogg, Mount Horeb..........$50.00

Ian & Jeanette Nicolaisen, Madison..........$50.00

Tanya & Rod Galstad, Verona..........$50.00

Earl & Virginia Gritton, Madison..........$45.00

Sharon & Dennis Dorst, New Glarus..........$40.00

Karen Fish, Madison..........$40.00

Alvin Schubert, Madison..........$40.00

Ken & Sharon Diercks, Waunakee..........$40.00

Gloria Accardo, Madison..........$35.00

Dick & Kay Endres, Waunakee..........$35.00

Frank & Jessica Schlumpf, Blanchardville..........$30.00

The Schulenburg Family, Platteville..........$30.00

Ron & Nola Nordeng, Portage..........$30.00

Bill & Avis Jabs, Sun Prairie..........$30.00

Herb & Ruth Armstrong, Stoughton..........$30.00

David & Bev Mares, in honor of Ethel Denton, Oregon..........$30.00

Jack Erb, Marshall..........$30.00

Mavis Fieber, in loving memory of Jerome Fieber, Middleton..........$30.00

In loving memory of Margaret Mickelson, Black Earth..........$26.00

LaVonne Everson, Black Earth..........$25.00

Duane & JoAnn Kexel, Madison..........$25.00

Ruth & Ean Crennell, Oregon..........$25.00

Don Gundeck, DeForest..........$25.00

Jackson, Landon and Logan Latsch, Loves Park, IL..........$25.00

Donald Tobias, Madison..........$25.00

LeRoy & JoAnn Freitag, Belleville..........$25.00

Ginny Roberts, Madison..........$25.00

Ray N. Peterson, Middleton..........$25.00

Kirk & Nancy Jolliffe, Madison..........$25.00

Ray & Doris Maier, Cross Plains..........$25.00

In memory of Paul Stegerwald, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

J. Merick/R. Andrews, Middleton..........$25.00

Patricia & George Whitely, Middleton..........$25.00

Donna Jean Phenix, Madison..........$25.00

Lehmann Family, Oregon..........$25.00

Linda & Dave Wirth, Oregon..........$25.00

In memory of Austin Halverson, Lodi..........$25.00

Charles Rortvedt, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Ken & Pat Dann, Rio..........$25.00

Philip & Virginia Rauls, Dane..........$25.00

Heidi, Josephina, Liam Putnam/AJ Olson, Madison.......... Rolland Barsness, Black Earth..........$25.00

Ariel Hicklin Ford, Madison..........$25.00

Jan Dorner, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Gordon & Pauline Dimpfl, Barneveld..........$25.00

Dennis & Janis Cooper, Middleton..........$25.00

In memory of our loving kitties, Mona & Crystal Annen, McFarland..........$20.00

Karl Stadler, Fitchburg..........$20.00

J.L. Johnson, Oregon..........$20.00

John & Debbi Thorstad, Madison..........$20.00

John J. Wanke, Watertown..........$20.00

Rosalie Kovars, Fennimore..........$20.00

Phillip & Connie Uekert, Madison..........$20.00

In memory of Walter J. Lenz, Madison..........$20.00

Sam & Mary Lou Ace, Brooklyn..........$20.00

Sharon & John Bartasch, Madison..........$20.00

Robert & Jeannine Crahen..........$20.00

Earl Chandler, Madison..........$20.00

Tom & Elsie Knishka, Waunakee..........$20.00

Lisa Olmsted, Verona..........$15.00

Gene & Bea Dewey, Madison..........$15.00

Daryll & Carla Amberg, Waupun..........$15.00

Nan & Bob Schaefer, Madison..........$15.00

Delfa Dunlap, Madison..........$10.00

Buckley Steele, Verona..........$10.00

Lowell & Jeanne Jacobson, Stoughton..........$10.00

Jack & Nancy Beschta, Oregon..........$10.00

Kenneth Roberts, Mauston..........$10.00

Total Anonymous..........$717.00

Gifts Previously Received..........$60,299.04

Today's Gifts..........$9,678.00

TOTAL TO DATE..........$69,977.04

