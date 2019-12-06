Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Bob & Nan Lazarz, Middleton..........$1,000.00
Thomas & Carol Cleary, Lodi..........$350.00
Ivan & Miki Knezevic, Madison..........$300.00
Paul Slota & Nancy Thompson, Middleton..........$300.00
Laurence Davies, McFarland..........$300.00
Swedish Family, Middleton..........$200.00
Doug Grosnick & Audrey Holt-Grosnick..........$200.00
Marv & Judy Siegert, Madison..........$200.00
Jerry Hisgen, in memory of Linda, Madison..........$200.00
Don & Marcia Douglas, Madison..........$200.00
Rick & Kathy Miller, DeForest..........$200.00
In memory of Marissa Von Behren, Waunakee..........$150.00
Ann & Christopher Green, Cross Plains..........$150.00
John Kuech, Deerfield..........$100.00
Dick & Mary Weeks, Verona..........$100.00
Mr. & Mrs. David Fahrbach, Madison..........$100.00
Shirley Sostad, in memory of Marshall, Madison..........$100.00
Tom & Nancy Alar, Cottage Grove..........$100.00
Kenneth Kruska, Monona..........$100.00
In memory of Sidney & Leona Nelson, Stoughton..........$100.00
Carolyn White, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Peggy Amend, Fitchburg..........$100.00
George M. & Alice E. Cunningham, Madison..........$100.00
Mary & Paul Meister, Reedsburg..........$100.00
Pat & Art McClure, Madison..........$100.00
Ken & Mary Statz, Waunakee..........$100.00
In memory of Ernest & Delma Baumgartner, Verona..........$100.00
David & Betty Knutzen, Waunakee..........$100.00
In memory of Florence Ustad, Middleton..........$100.00
Susan & Charles Kernats..........$100.00
John & Marcia Dull, in memory of David Dull, DeForest..........$100.00
Donald & Linda Diers, McFarland..........$100.00
Anne & Chuck Frihart, Dane..........$75.00
Pat & Bob Fredrickson, Waunakee..........$75.00
Jim & Kay Kalscheur, Dane..........$50.00
Cynthia Vander Woude, Madison..........$50.00
The Morrisons, DeForest..........$50.00
In memory of William Breu, Wisconsin Dells..........$50.00
Fred & Gloria Bodenmann, New Glarus..........$50.00
Millie Jones & Robert Wynn, Madison..........$50.00
Ron & Sheila Kostroski, Prairie du Sac..........$50.00
Marilyn Schuett, Waterloo..........$50.00
Craig Yapp, Oxford..........$50.00
Ray & Jane Kent, Madison..........$50.00
Marcia K. Schauff, Cottage Grove..........$50.00
Francis Ziegler, Waunakee..........$50.00
Tom & Nancy Bannan, Sauk Prairie..........$50.00
The late Jim & Marilyn Reininger, by Joy Reininger, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Pat Behling & Ginger Anderle, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Hazel & Jerry Zimbric, Waunakee..........$50.00
Terry & Peg Roth Family, New Glarus..........$50.00
Stephanie Beran, Fort Atkinson..........$50.00
Larry & Angie TerMaat, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Bob & Roz Haak, Oregon..........$50.00
Leo & Lorna Sebald, Madison..........$50.00
In loving memory of Grandma Jean from Colin & Kyle, Verona..........$50.00
Dawn Stucki, Waunakee..........$50.00
Don Loker, Madison..........$50.00
Kay & Bill Phillips, Madison..........$50.00
Okada Family, Cambridge..........$50.00
Dave Jenneke & Sandy Martinelli, McFarland..........$50.00
Liz & John Senseman, Verona..........$50.00
Rich & Cindy Hellenbrand, Waunakee..........$50.00
Bonny Kellogg, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Ian & Jeanette Nicolaisen, Madison..........$50.00
Tanya & Rod Galstad, Verona..........$50.00
Earl & Virginia Gritton, Madison..........$45.00
Sharon & Dennis Dorst, New Glarus..........$40.00
Karen Fish, Madison..........$40.00
Alvin Schubert, Madison..........$40.00
Ken & Sharon Diercks, Waunakee..........$40.00
Gloria Accardo, Madison..........$35.00
Dick & Kay Endres, Waunakee..........$35.00
Frank & Jessica Schlumpf, Blanchardville..........$30.00
The Schulenburg Family, Platteville..........$30.00
Ron & Nola Nordeng, Portage..........$30.00
Bill & Avis Jabs, Sun Prairie..........$30.00
Herb & Ruth Armstrong, Stoughton..........$30.00
David & Bev Mares, in honor of Ethel Denton, Oregon..........$30.00
Jack Erb, Marshall..........$30.00
Mavis Fieber, in loving memory of Jerome Fieber, Middleton..........$30.00
In loving memory of Margaret Mickelson, Black Earth..........$26.00
LaVonne Everson, Black Earth..........$25.00
Duane & JoAnn Kexel, Madison..........$25.00
Ruth & Ean Crennell, Oregon..........$25.00
Don Gundeck, DeForest..........$25.00
Jackson, Landon and Logan Latsch, Loves Park, IL..........$25.00
Donald Tobias, Madison..........$25.00
LeRoy & JoAnn Freitag, Belleville..........$25.00
Ginny Roberts, Madison..........$25.00
Ray N. Peterson, Middleton..........$25.00
Kirk & Nancy Jolliffe, Madison..........$25.00
Ray & Doris Maier, Cross Plains..........$25.00
In memory of Paul Stegerwald, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
J. Merick/R. Andrews, Middleton..........$25.00
Patricia & George Whitely, Middleton..........$25.00
Donna Jean Phenix, Madison..........$25.00
Lehmann Family, Oregon..........$25.00
Linda & Dave Wirth, Oregon..........$25.00
In memory of Austin Halverson, Lodi..........$25.00
Charles Rortvedt, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Ken & Pat Dann, Rio..........$25.00
Philip & Virginia Rauls, Dane..........$25.00
Heidi, Josephina, Liam Putnam/AJ Olson, Madison.......... Rolland Barsness, Black Earth..........$25.00
Ariel Hicklin Ford, Madison..........$25.00
Jan Dorner, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Gordon & Pauline Dimpfl, Barneveld..........$25.00
Dennis & Janis Cooper, Middleton..........$25.00
In memory of our loving kitties, Mona & Crystal Annen, McFarland..........$20.00
Karl Stadler, Fitchburg..........$20.00
J.L. Johnson, Oregon..........$20.00
John & Debbi Thorstad, Madison..........$20.00
John J. Wanke, Watertown..........$20.00
Rosalie Kovars, Fennimore..........$20.00
Phillip & Connie Uekert, Madison..........$20.00
In memory of Walter J. Lenz, Madison..........$20.00
Sam & Mary Lou Ace, Brooklyn..........$20.00
Sharon & John Bartasch, Madison..........$20.00
Robert & Jeannine Crahen..........$20.00
Earl Chandler, Madison..........$20.00
Tom & Elsie Knishka, Waunakee..........$20.00
Lisa Olmsted, Verona..........$15.00
Gene & Bea Dewey, Madison..........$15.00
Daryll & Carla Amberg, Waupun..........$15.00
Nan & Bob Schaefer, Madison..........$15.00
Delfa Dunlap, Madison..........$10.00
Buckley Steele, Verona..........$10.00
Lowell & Jeanne Jacobson, Stoughton..........$10.00
Jack & Nancy Beschta, Oregon..........$10.00
Kenneth Roberts, Mauston..........$10.00
Total Anonymous..........$717.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$60,299.04
Today's Gifts..........$9,678.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$69,977.04