Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at emptystockingclub.com or mail it to:
The Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Bob & Nan Lazarz, Middleton..........$1,000.00
Jeff Levy, Madison..........$500.00
Mike & Leanne Goist, Rice Lake..........$500.00
Terry & Mary Warfield, Madison..........$500.00
In memory of Bill Slightam, Oregon..........$300.00
Jim, Waunakee, In memory of Teresa Statz..........$250.00
Marv & Vicki Nonn, Cross Plains..........$250.00
Jay & Katy Sekelsky, Madison..........$250.00
Paul Schulte & Sue Brouillette, Fitchburg..........$200.00
Tom & Laurel Strock, Waunakee..........$200.00
Paul Fishkin, Madison..........$200.00
Roy Marsden, Cambridge..........$200.00
Sandra & Chris Queram, Stoughton..........$150.00
Roger & Nancy Rathke, Madison..........$150.00
Gene for Fritz, Sun Prairie..........$125.00
Donald Breitenbach, McFarland..........$100.00
Marian & Don Conway, Middleton..........$100.00
In memory of Ken Alt, from Eileen Alt, Madison..........$100.00
Cheryl Greer, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Margery Mead, Madison..........$100.00
Chris Misky, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Mary Thurrell, Madison..........$100.00
Eric B. Bauman, PhD. Clinical Playground, LLC, Madison..........$100.00
Deb & Marv Maier, Cross Plains..........$100.00
Bob Heinz & Judy Campbell, Lake Mills..........$100.00
In memory of Donald & Patricia McCance, Madison..........$100.00
Schneider Family, Ladera Ranch, CA..........$100.00
Ron & Nancy Caldwell, Arlington..........$100.00
Dennis & Sharon Huett, Madison..........$100.00
Robert & Susan Plakus, Madison..........$100.00
Dr. Mary Flynn, Madison..........$100.00
Stefanie Moritz, Madison..........$100.00
Rick & Sandy Nuernberg, Madison..........$100.00
Pat & Art McClure, Madison..........$100.00
Ken & Sharon Poniewaz, Middleton..........$100.00
David Hassemer & Sandra Guthrie, Madison..........$100.00
Jean & Dennis Carlson, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Doug & Juanita Halls, Monona..........$100.00
The Schmids, Verona..........$100.00
Mandy Marcum, Madison..........$100.00
Terry Kahl, Stoughton, In honor of Aida & Avery Kahl..........$100.00
Diane & Joseph Hetzel, Madison..........$100.00
Roger & Dar Raether, DeForest..........$75.00
Paul Reichel, Madison..........$75.00
William & Catherine Schneider, Verona..........$75.00
Steve Meffert, Middleton..........$50.00
Charlene Caucutt, Madison..........$50.00
Lillian & Evelyn Mason, Olympia, Washington..........$50.00
Ginger Anderle & Pat Behling, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Jeff Hansen, Verona..........$50.00
Bob & Jeanne Topel, Madison..........$50.00
Stan & Cheryl Wildenberg, Madison, in memory of Roy A. Ilminen..........$50.00
Rudy & Patricia Ploc Family, Madison..........$50.00
Richard H. - Michael R. Duckart, Madison..........$50.00
Pete, Chris, Samantha Rieck, Madison..........$50.00
MacLeod Family, Brooklyn..........$50.00
Sharon Mann, Madison..........$50.00
Kris & Gordon Jackson, Portage..........$50.00
Judy Colletti, Madison..........$50.00
Dick & Karen Jones, Madison..........$50.00
Mike & Pat, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Jerry Colstad, Poynette..........$50.00
Don Marx, Madison..........$50.00
Rose Schmitt, Madison..........$50.00
Candy & Spence Cattell, Monona..........$50.00
John & Rose Berkich, Waunakee..........$50.00
Bob & Shirley Keel, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
In memory of Nancy & John Hellenbrand, Lodi..........$50.00
Michael & Nancy U'Ren, Fitchburg, in memory of Elizabeth Marie U'Ren..........$50.00
Dawn Stucki, Waunakee..........$50.00
Patti Offer, Cottage Grove..........$50.00
Ron & Cathy May, Verona..........$50.00
Jean Hoffmann, Madison, In memory of Jake..........$50.00
In loving memory of Tom Buechner..........$50.00
Tanya & Rod Galstad, Verona..........$50.00
Larry & Angie TerMaat, Madison..........$50.00
Craig Yapp, Oxford..........$50.00
Ken & Judi Anderson, Oregon..........$50.00
Denny & Sheri Beich, Merrimac..........$50.00
Jerry & Diane Lehman, Madison..........$50.00
Elizabeth Newell, DeForest..........$50.00
Sue Gannon, Oregon..........$50.00
In memory of Mary Brunner, Belleville..........$50.00
Cyril & Irene Ripp, Sauk City..........$50.00
Robert Fleming, Green Bay..........$50.00
Don & Pat Maier, Oregon..........$40.00
Henry & Carmen Kruschek, Waunakee..........$40.00
F. Cloves, Madison..........$40.00
Leo & Lorna Sebald, Madison..........$40.00
Bob & Marilyn Bauer, Plain..........$35.00
Wayne Huebner, Madison..........$30.00
Doc & Dawn Clemens, DeForest..........$30.00
Linda & Steven Scheeler, LaValle..........$30.00
Alice Frederick, Arena..........$30.00
Dwayne Hefty, Mount Horeb..........$30.00
Brian Babler, Madison..........$27.00
Jean Vrbach, Westfield..........$25.00
Bob Shaffer, Middleton..........$25.00
David Beyer, Morrisonville, In memory of Darlene Gove-Beyer..........$25.00
Val & Nancy Thomas, Deerfield..........$25.00
Park/Brabender, DeForest..........$25.00
Richard & Sharon Gavinski, Wisconsin Dells..........$25.00
In memory of Jermone & Muriel Meyer, Waunakee, From the great grandchildren..........$25.00
Bob & Gigi Karlen, Madison..........$25.00
Bill & Judy Pounders, Waunakee..........$25.00
Peg O'Connell, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
In memory of Janet Lester & Nathan Lester, Madison..........$25.00
Herb & Linda Paulus, Plain..........$25.00
B.J. Obermeyer, Madison..........$25.00
Evelyn..........$25.00
LeAnn Legler, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Helen L. Bennett, Fitchburg, in memory of my husband of 54 years, Ken Bennett..........$25.00
Bill & Kate Bowen, Madison..........$25.00
Tom & Dianne Totter, Verona..........$25.00
Jane E., Madison..........$25.00
Phyllis Miller, Madison..........$25.00
Dan & Laura Reger, Wisconsin Dells..........$25.00
Eric Shaw & Family, Madison..........$25.00
Lisa & Don Svodoba, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
In loving memory of Ron Ofstun, Madison..........$25.00
Ray & Gretchen Lawrence, Cassville..........$25.00
Bev & Bob Flanagan, Belleville..........$25.00
In memory of Edward & Shirley King, Randolph..........$25.00
Paul & Kris Hesch, Madison..........$25.00
Jake, Amy, Makenna & Kylie Schouff, Brodhead..........$25.00
Ric & Sandy Loger, Cross Plains..........$25.00
Kim & Peg Rickard, Portage..........$25.00
John & Helen Hageman, Verona..........$25.00
Betty Ney, Sun Prairie, In memory of Rhonda, Larry, Kay & Todd..........$25.00
Alice M. Schmitz, Waunakee..........$20.00
In loving memory of grandchild, Jane Pearson - From Grandma, Hillsboro..........$20.00
In loving memory of grandchild, Paul Schneller - From Grandma, Hillsboro..........$20.00
Ron & Jan Wanek, Madison..........$20.00
David Dorrance, Oregon..........$20.00
Iris C. Brunner, Cross Plains..........$20.00
Ardith & Carl Hansen, Richland Center..........$20.00
Tom Roberts, Madison..........$20.00
Dale Haroldson, Sauk City..........$20.00
Schulenburg Family, Platteville..........$20.00
In memory of our lovely kitties, Mona & Crystal Annen, McFarland..........$20.00
Bruce & Rosemary Hansen, Fort Atkinson..........$20.00
Lee & Shirley Hanson, Madison..........$20.00
Lord Byron, Stoughton..........$16.00
Doris Zache, Sun Prairie..........$15.00
Rick & Diane Gretebeck, Brodhead..........$15.00
Robert Westby, Lodi..........$10.00
Lowell & Jeanne Jacobson, Stoughton..........$10.00
Total Anonymous..........$1,368
Gifts Previously Received..........$77,044.75
Today's Gifts..........$12,591.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$89,635.75