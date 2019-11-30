Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at emptystockingclub.com or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Harold & Rosemary Donahue, Donald & Mary Anne Ripple, Madison..........$1,001.00
Terrence Kelly, Madison..........$1,000.00
David & Mary Jane Osborne, Oregon..........$500.00
Ann Hardel..........$500.00
Jack & Margaret Johnson, in memory of Jacquie Johnson Conti & John Conti, Spring Green..........$250.00
Jim & Marlene Scott, Mount Horeb..........$200.00
Fred & Mary Lufenberg, in memory of Jason Laufenberg, Waunakee..........$200.00
In loving memory of David & Frances Butler, Monona..........$200.00
Jim & Jessica Doyle, Verona..........$200.00
In memory of Allan Iverson, Monona..........$200.00
The Hellenbrand Family, Middleton..........$200.00
Jim & May Ann, in memory of Boris & Paul, Waunakee..........$200.00
Larry & Kerry Rickert, Middleton..........$200.00
Grant & Lori LaPlant, McFarland..........$150.00
In loving memory of Donna H. Wheadon, Madison..........$105.00
Pat & Jeff Roggensack, Madison..........$100.00
Tom & Nancy Stoebig, Madison..........$100.00
Frederic & Bonnie Schunke, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
J.R. Farms, Waunakee..........$100.00
Janice & Bill Gavinski, Madison..........$100.00
Dave & Terri Reis, Madison..........$100.00
Al & Nancy Lauersdorf, Madison..........$100.00
Don & Betty Lewis, Middleton..........$100.00
Randy & Connie Lettman, Belleville..........$100.00
Mr. & Mrs. Philip Willems, Waunakee..........$100.00
Scot & Jeanne Moss, Madison..........$100.00
Julie Riewe, Madison..........$100.00
Dennis & Sharron Huett, Madison..........$100.00
Thomas Rich, Madison..........$100.00
Carol & Dale Reuter, Madison..........$100.00
Joe & Marti Clausius, Madison..........$100.00
Sue & Jack Marking, in memory of Brett Marking, Madison..........$100.00
John & Jeanne Nevin, Madison..........$100.00
Kenneth & Kendra Deprey, Madison..........$100.00
Marylyn Heard, in memory of Richard Heard & Mindy Peck York, Waunakee..........$100.00
Borowski Family, Madison..........$100.00
Mary Cochems, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Mark & Sarah Sundquist, Shorewood Hills..........$100.00
Margaret Raymond & Mark Sidel, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Trevor Moen & Jeremy Bigler, New Glarus..........$100.00
Jeanne & Robert Hamers, Madison..........$100.00
Tina Neupert, in memory of Daryl Derer, Madison..........$100.00
Bill & Betty Tishler, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Margery Mead, Madison..........$100.00
Mary & O.L. Bell, Madison..........$100.00
Dennis Carlson, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Richard Sewell, Madison..........$100.00
Jerry & Susan Christenson, McFarland..........$75.00
In memory of Chloe, Madison..........$75.00
Janice Johnson, Monona..........$75.00
Thomas Banfield, Platteville..........$75.00
Linda Vahldieck, Madison..........$75.00
Jim & Mary Mahaffey, Madison..........$70.00
Patricia Graham, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Mr. & Mrs. Will B. Smith Jr., Stoughton..........$50.00
Nancy & Dick Schultz, Madison..........$50.00
Ed & Gwen Hutchins Family Foundation, In memory of Evelyn Hutchins..........$50.00
Jerry Colstro, Poynette..........$50.00
Marvin & Pat Meissen, Madison..........$50.00
Ron & Judie Acker, Waunakee..........$50.00
Andrea Hotchkiss, DeForest..........$50.00
Rodney Goeden, Dane..........$50.00
James & Ellen Kirch, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Renee & Mike Klein, Madison..........$50.00
Janeth M. Boese, Prairie du Sac..........$50.00
Shirley Gloe, Madison..........$50.00
Ed & Lois Brick, Madison..........$50.00
The Pahnke Family, McFarland..........$50.00
Sue Marshall, Madison..........$50.00
Joe & Ginger Cissell..........$50.00
Lois Koenig, Monona..........$50.00
M. Virginia Keyes, Madison..........$50.00
Zoa Ott, Verona..........$50.00
Kathy Saunders, Madison..........$50.00
Paul Nesson, McFarland..........$50.00
Lendoris Sherman, Madison..........$50.00
Charles & Mary Busch, in memory of Michael Busch, Madison..........$50.00
Dennis & Marlys Rahn, Deerfield..........$50.00
Marge Gausewitz, Monona..........$50.00
Bill & Linda Zeininger, Waupun..........$50.00
Harold & Mary Schara, Waunakee..........$50.00
Willis Tompkins, Madison..........$50.00
Robert & Mary Nilles, Middleton..........$50.00
Joyce & Don Knudtson, Madison..........$50.00
Jim & Joanne Denu, in memory of Kathleen J. Denu, Mazomanie..........$50.00
John Franz, Madison..........$50.00
Susan Bruckman, Madison..........$50.00
Louise Klubertanz, in memory of Kathleen Poole..........$40.00
The Cadwalladers, Madison..........$40.00
David & Lorie Candelmo, Sun Prairie..........$40.00
Alfred Nonn Family, in memory of Rita Nonn, Middleton..........$40.00
Lloyd Frohreich, Cottage Grove..........$30.00
Jane F. Dickert, Madison..........$30.00
Glen & Debra Foley, DeForest..........$30.00
James F. Ryan, Fitchburg..........$30.00
Stanley & Alvina Phillips, Madison..........$30.00
Orin & Patricia Strand, Verona..........$25.00
Mary & Doug Poole, Verona..........$25.00
Cade Neubauer, Madison..........$25.00
Margaret Anderson, Cambridge..........$25.00
Ken & Gail Foster, Madison..........$25.00
The D’Amato Family, McFarland..........$25.00
Riley, Beaver Dam..........$25.00
Elly Klinzing, Madison..........$25.00
In memory of Erwin Stensaas, by Marilyn, Stoughton..........$25.00
Dona Dyer, in memory of William (Shorty) Dyer, Cottage Grove..........$25.00
Mark & Bonnie Adam, Columbus..........$25.00
Rena, Travis, Tom Thompson, Marshall..........$25.00
In loving memory of my Grandaughter, Courtlynn (Dolly) Schneider, Richland Center..........$25.00
Woody Klipp, Madison..........$25.00
Nancy E. Schaefer, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Wayne & Judy Madsen, Madison..........$25.00
In memory of Ruth & Rollie Weber, Wisconsin Dells..........$25.00
Caryl Nelson, in memory of Gerald (John) Nelson, Spring Green..........$25.00
Ed Brockner, Beaver Dam..........$25.00
Bonnie Carlson, Madison..........$25.00
In memory of Kathy Howard..........$25.00
Janice Lehmann, Madison..........$25.00
Jacob & Ann Blasczyk, Madison..........$25.00
Jack & Boni Hanson, Wisconsin Dells..........$25.00
Ken & Carol Blum, Plain..........$25.00
Tom & Carla Neumann, Verona..........$25.00
Paul & Amy Kaufmann, Rio..........$25.00
Bev Vitale, Madison..........$25.00
Ned & Dolores Schmitt, Madison..........$25.00
Dave & Judy Williamson, Madison..........$25.00
Barbara & Walter Karst, Madison..........$25.00
Marilyn DeWitt, Black Earth..........$25.00
Lucy Skalitzky, Waterloo..........$25.00
Fred & Ethel Nelson, Deerfield..........$25.00
Char & Jack Jackson, Waunakee..........$25.00
Dan & Barb Spring, Waterloo..........$25.00
Chris Bodon, Madison..........$25.00
Darlene Woldt, Cottage Grove..........$25.00
Barb Davidson, Madison..........$23.00
Pat & Mariann Hauser, Lake Mills..........$20.00
Rick & Dee Willauer, Dodgeville..........$20.00
Gary Bakken, Madison..........$20.00
Franklin & Marilyn Robinson, Nekoosa..........$20.00
Bill & Mary Roberts, Fort Atkinson..........$20.00
Richard & Ginny Diehl, Prairie du Sac..........$20.00
Jim & Connie Ashmore..........$20.00
Kato Perlman, Madison $20.00
Tom & Lois Mosso, Sun Prairie..........$20.00
Ron & Jan Wanek, Madison..........$20.00
Roberta Weber, Waterlook..........$15.00
Bernie Warren, Prairie du Sac..........$15.00
Ray & Lorraine Madsen, Columbus..........$15.00
Tom & Mary Ostrander, Boscobel..........$10.00
R.N. Wipperfurth Family, Waunakee..........$10.00
Darleen-Knapstein, in memory of Edwin, Madison..........$10.00
Shirley Wallace, Madison..........$10.00
Colleen Wincentsen, Madison..........$10.00
Total Anonymous..........$448.00
Gifts Previously
Received..........$33,494.04
Today’s Gifts.......... $12,477.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$45,971.04