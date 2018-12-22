Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at emptystockingclub.com or mail it to:
The Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
UW Provision Company, Middleton..........$10,000.00
Wittwer Family Foundation, Verona..........$1,000.00
Kevin Hayden & Linda Wankerl, Madison, in memory of Lorraine Wankerl..........$1,000.00
Paul Aspinwall, Madison..........$500.00
David Anderson, Madison, in memory of Harry & Meta Anderson, Mount Horeb..........$500.00
Ashok & Preeti Chopra, Fitchburg..........$250.00
Linda & Roger Boettcher, Fitchburg..........$250.00
Allan & Mary Ver Voort, Mount Horeb..........$250.00
Tom & Ruthann Grantham, Madison..........$200.00
Dorothy Traisman & family, Monona..........$200.00
Ron Krogstad, Middleton, in loving memory of Rollie & Irma Krogstad..........$200.00
In loving memory of Richard Duppler, Verona..........$150.00
Lisa Beekman, Sun Prairie..........$150.00
Elizabeth Roberts, Madison..........$130.00
Brian Schoeneck, Lodi..........$125.00
Marlon & Deb Tafs, Spring Green..........$100.00
Rose M. Lundgerg, Madison..........$100.00
Bob & Marilyn Mosigin, Middleton..........$100.00
Bill & Joyce Messer, Cottage Grove..........$100.00
Mr. & Mrs. Gary J. Studer, Monroe..........$100.00
J.B. & Nancy Chung, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Richard & Barbara Reynolds, Middleton..........$100.00
Richard & Rosalie May, Mineral Point, in loving memory of Kerry R. "K-May" May..........$100.00
Edward Van Gemert, Madison..........$100.00
Carl Malizio, Madison..........$100.00
Jon & Debra Zinsu, Verona..........$100.00
Andreas & Susanne Seeger, Madison..........$100.00
A. Crabb, Madison..........$100.00
Bill Feeney, Brooklyn..........$100.00
Ruth Hind, Madison..........$100.00
Mike & Sally Schnarr, Madison..........$100.00
Michael & Karla Faust, Lodi..........$100.00
Richard Lorang & family, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Paul Berge, Middleton..........$100.00
Grant W. & Lori A. LaPlant & family, McFarland..........$100.00
Frances McKenzie, Madison..........$100.00
John & Michelle Hamilton, Verona..........$100.00
Steve & Linda Stace, Stoughton..........$75.00
Sue Schmid, Sun Prairie..........$60.00
In loving memory of our parents, Victor & Lucille Roelke, and our brother, Rich Roelke, from Fred, Barb, Larry, Sue, Scott, and their families..........$60.00
DeForest High School Track & Field Teams..........$50.00
Jake & Lucy Altwegg, Madison..........$50.00
Michael & Gloria Plesha, Cross Plains..........$50.00
Lenore & Dale Ryan, Sauk Prairie..........$50.00
Bill & Glo Theisen, Madison..........$50.00
Tracey King, Madison..........$50.00
Kay Ellis, Middleton..........$50.00
Sever & Jean Severson, Argyle..........$50.00
Nancy Boyd, Madison, for Nannette..........$50.00
John & Pauline Miller, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Jim Cahoon & Ken Martin..........$50.00
David Suplinski & Mary Power, Fitchburg..........$50.00
The Reisdorfer Family, Oregon, in memory of Jim Reisdorfer..........$50.00
Evelyn Uphoff, Monona..........$50.00
Carole & Jim Peterson, Madison..........$50.00
Don Loker, Madison..........$50.00
Dick Leusinger, Monroe..........$50.00
William Gerke, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Nancy Zabel, Madison..........$50.00
R. Rocca, Madison..........$50.00
Mary L. Anderson, Madison..........$50.00
Mary & Harold Smith, Wisconsin Dells..........$50.00
John & Liz Senseman, Verona..........$50.00
In loving memory of Jane Swenson, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Arthur & Mary Clark, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Wynne & Margaret Williams, Cottage Grove..........$50.00
Mr. & Mrs. William Albert, Madison..........$50.00
Gene & Myrt Brazee..........$50.00
Dawn Lewison, Marshall..........$50.00
J. Patrick Glen, San Diego, in memory of Dick & Lucy Glen..........$50.00
Phillipp & Christine Kneebone, Evansville..........$50.00
Robert & Elsie Wilson, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Patricia & Tom Wildgren, Madison..........$50.00
Ted & Helen Valenza, Stoughton, in memory of David Valenza, Columbus..........$50.00
Beth Bonebrake, Middleton..........$50.00
Jon & Linda Huard, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Jennifer & Jim Steele, Madison..........$36.00
Melvin & Nancy Harried, Stoughton..........$35.00
Dan & Terri Kleist, Madison..........$30.00
The Calloways, Middleton..........$30.00
Kurt & Jackie Baumgartner, Stoughton..........$30.00
In loving memory of Tim, from Rosemary..........$30.00
Llyod Frohreich, Cottage Grove..........$30.00
Colleen Baynard, McFarland..........$30.00
Don & Shirley Peterson, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Mike & JoAnn Bradley, DeForest..........$25.00
Mary Miron & Gene Summers, Black Earth..........$25.00
Judith Kadera, Middleton..........$25.00
In memory of Clarence & Margaret Tuschen, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Dick & Bonnie Jirik, Marshall..........$25.00
ML Kaiser Sharpe, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Larry & Carol, Black Earth..........$25.00
Ann Sowaske, Middleton..........$25.00
Gloria Evert, Monona..........$25.00
Wayne Borcherding, McFarland..........$25.00
Margaret Breunig, Sauk City..........$25.00
Dorothy Halvorsen, Madison, in memory of Bud, Dave, Sharry..........$25.00
Jerry & Loretta Maly, Monona, in memory of Marlene Spangler..........$25.00
Anna & Bob Hoyt, Lake Mills..........$25.00
Paige Wilcox, Waunakee..........$25.00
Carol Poore, Madison..........$25.00
Stadler, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Dorothy Karls, DeForest..........$25.00
Earl & Cheryl Snider, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Andy & Lisa Likwarz, Marshall, in memory of Mary Jane Luxton..........$25.00
Dan & Nancy Battist, Madison..........$25.00
Robert & Judy Watrud, Blanchardville..........$25.00
Jerry Marra & Barb Schuster, Middleton..........$25.00
Jim Bolgrien, Portage..........$25.00
Duane Kleven, Middleton..........$25.00
Cade Neubauer, Madison..........$25.00
Allhands Family, Madison, in memory of Chuck, Joyce & Jim Allhands..........$25.00
Ralph & Pat Thiede, Madison..........$25.00
Thomas & Linda Boll, Monroe..........$25.00
Debbie & Bruce Wiesman, McFarland..........$25.00
Jennie Ballweg, Madison..........$25.00
Dick & Dawn Wethal, Stoughton..........$25.00
Pamela Kahler, Madison..........$25.00
Chris & Jean Beisser, Madison..........$20.00
Steve Malisch, Sun Prairie..........$20.00
Butch & Kathy Bertin, Middleton..........$20.00
Dwayne & Barb Figy, DeForest, in memory of sons Eric & Joel..........$20.00
Jerry & Trudy & Pudgie #4 Shoemaker, Lake Mills..........$20.00
Jerry Lovick, Stoughton..........$20.00
Mitchell, Fitchburg..........$20.00
Alex & Marta Nelson, Madison..........$10.00
Sylvia Broderick, Sauk City..........$10.00
Eileen Meely Heinrichs, Stoughton..........$10.00
In memory of Hazel Doran, Brooklyn..........$10.00
Marleen S. Lippert..........$10.00
Total anonymous..........$1,635.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$171,997.80
Today's Gift..........$22,026.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$194,023.80