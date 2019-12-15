Readers' donations near $130,000 for children's Christmas toys

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at emptystockingclub.com or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Richard Munz, Madison..........$500.00
In memory of Annie C. Stewart..........$500.00
Sara & Dennis O'Loughlin Charitable Fund, DeForest..........$500.00
Wisconsin Surplus Online Auction..........$500.00
Dirty Ducts Cleaning Environment, Madison..........$500.00
Susan Glad-Anderson, Madison..........$500.00
In memory of Harry & Meta Anderson, Mount Horeb..........$500.00
Randy Wendt, in memory of Georgia Wendt, DeForest..........$300.00
Michael Heiser, Madison..........$300.00
Linda & Roger Boettcher, Fitchburg..........$250.00
Schramka Family, Madison..........$250.00
Sally Wilmeth & Terry Geurkink, in memory of Jenni & Kyle, Verona..........$250.00
Brian Mayhew, Middleton..........$250.00
Bill & Penny McDonough, Middleton..........$200.00
In memory of Kathleen Poole..........$200.00
Karen & Barry Paulson, Deerfield..........$200.00
Marie & Warren Weinstein, Madison..........$150.00
Terry Kahl, in honor of my grandchildren, Aida, Avery, Liam, Hannah & Ryan Jr., Stoughton..........$125.00
Donna Fergusen..........$100.00
In loving memory of Mark W. Elliott, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Linda Stolen, in memory of Doug Stolen, Stoughton..........$100.00
Mary Stamm, in loving memory of Florian Stamm, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Paul & Margaret Irwin, Madison..........$100.00
Kenneth Kruska, Monona..........$100.00
Julie Salvisberg & Scott Hosking, Madison..........$100.00
Robert & Cheryl Magnussen, Lake Mills..........$100.00
In remembrance of Donald & Patricia Buckingham, Stoughton..........$100.00
Andreas & Susanne Seeger, Madison..........$100.00
Fred Edelman, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Bill Faust, Oregon..........$100.00
In memory of Carl Nachreiner, Waunakee..........$100.00
William D. Weber, Madison..........$100.00
Marty & Janet Meinholz, Waunakee..........$100.00
Martin & Lynn Preizler..........$100.00
Kenneth & Lisa West, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Bob & Ruth Tormey, Madison..........$100.00
Roger & Nancy Rathke, Madison..........$100.00
James Moore, Madison..........$100.00
Brian Earl, Madison..........$100.00
Richard & Barbara Loftsgordon, Madison..........$100.00
Steve & Linda Stace, in honor of Bill Faust, Stoughton..........$100.00
Judi & Ed Adolphson, Fitchburg..........$75.00
Wayne & Linda Honer, Verona..........$60.00
Tony & Judy Hoffman, Madison..........$50.00
Pam & Kevin Keiner, Monona..........$50.00
Pat & Carol Dann, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Dick & Karen Jones, Madison..........$50.00
Louise Lemke, Madison..........$50.00
In loving memory of Jerome, Robert, Kar Acker, Waunakee..........$50.00
John & Pauline Miller, Madison..........$50.00
George & Kathy Weiand, Fitchburg..........$50.00
The Donna Prough family, in memory of Jim & Curt Prough, Stoughton..........$50.00
Tom & Karen Swenson, Madison..........$50.00
The Potter Family, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Marcia Dana, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Lou Rae Kremer, Beloit..........$50.00
Robert & Shirley Keel, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Bill & Mary Vocker, DeForest..........$50.00
Shirley Olson, Madison..........$50.00
Frank & Judy Friar, Baraboo..........$50.00
James & Nancy Dast, Madison..........$50.00
John & Nancy Elvekrog, Stoughton..........$50.00
Tim & Denise Kalscheur, Madison..........$50.00
Nancy Olmstead, Cross Plains..........$50.00
Pat & Ken Rhodes, Verona..........$50.00
Grant & Deb Weina, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Geraldine Peck, Marshall..........$50.00
Bill & Glo Theisen, Madison..........$50.00
Dennis & Barbara Best, Madison..........$50.00
Richard & Sharon Gavinski, Wisconsin Dells..........$50.00
Larry & Angie TerMaat, Madison..........$50.00
Luella Kruska, in memory of Gene Kruska..........$50.00
Maureen & Robert Rox, Elroy..........$50.00
Mac & Colleen McCormick, McFarland..........$50.00
Ken & Chris Johnson, Madison..........$50.00
William A. Aaberg, Stoughton..........$50.00
Jyl & Randy Molle, Madison..........$50.00
Jason Friske, Chicago, IL..........$50.00
Peg Martin, in honor of Joanna Anderson, Middleton..........$50.00
Jeanne & Pete Hockett, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
William Tomlinson, Madison..........$50.00
Robert Baker, Middleton..........$50.00
Mary Barnards, in memory of Bob, Waunakee..........$40.00
Marian Fredal, Madison..........$40.00
Jaci McDaniel & Jim Mueller, in memory of our niece, Erin Brost, Sun Prairie..........$35.00
Karen L. Miller, Madison..........$35.00
Marcie & Ray Dachik, Baraboo..........$35.00
Jeff & Jane Stoikes, Madison..........$30.00
Carlolyn K. Sparks, Verona..........$30.00
Jerry & Mary Murphy, Monona..........$30.00
Sarah Hurd, in memory of Grandpa Jerry Fieber & Grandpa Dick Hurd, Middleton..........$30.00
Eugene Setwyn, Reedsburg..........$30.00
Ron & Jeannette Koski, Madison..........$25.00
Don & Barb Hartman, Verona..........$25.00
Dean & Mathew Weisensel, in loving memory of Cindy Weisensel Sun Prairie..........$25.00
John & Mary Ellen Feuling, Madison..........$25.00
Rosemary & Don Lehman, Stoughton..........$25.00
L. Polenz..........$25.00
Nancy G. Williams, Madison..........$25.00
Mary J. Latchford, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Ron & Nancy Westrum, Madison..........$25.00
Lois D. Heinzelman, Monroe..........$25.00
Rich & Mary Hankins, DeForest..........$25.00
Bob & Joann Nachreiner, Spring Green..........$25.00
Lloyd & Sandy Otteson, McFarland..........$25.00
Chris & Eileen Zurbuchen, Verona..........$25.00
In loving memory of Harold Nolden, Belleville..........$25.00
Dave & Susie Sieg, Madison..........$25.00
Marie Wartolec, Madison..........$25.00
In memory of Gen Meaux..........$25.00
John & Linda Daly, Waunakee..........$25.00
Karen & Tom Schreiber, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Candice Geary, Verona..........$25.00
Susan M. Barker, Verona..........$25.00
John & Sarah Sullivan, Mazomanie..........$25.00
Shirley Riser, Waunakee..........$25.00
Mike & Terry Lynch, God's Heaven..........$25.00
In memory of Clarence & Margaret Tuschen, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Lyman & Lyn Wible, Middleton..........$25.00
Gary & Denise Kroinik, Oregon..........$25.00
Barb Walz, Monona..........$25.00
In memory of Eldon P. Jones, Oregon..........$25.00
Ruth Pasley, Madison..........$25.00
Al & Belinda Lukas, Madison..........$25.00
The Arnesons, in memory of Erin Engsberg, Stoughton..........$25.00
Virginia Starin, in memory of Earl M. Anderson, McFarland..........$25.00
Larry & Carol Dahmen, Black Earth..........$25.00
Elizabeth Newell, DeForest..........$25.00
Shirlee Lendved, Lodi..........$25.00
Dan & Nancy Battist, Madison..........$25.00
JJTM Hellenbrand, in honor of Lisa Hohlstein, our sister, our aunt, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Frank & Peggy Falagario, Lodi..........$20.00
Marlan Dover, Cottage Grove..........$20.00
Dale & Renee Miller, Waunakee..........$20.00
Stuart & Debra Baker, Madison..........$20.00
Robert Bush, Madison..........$15.00
J.P. Mooney, Madison..........$10.00
Total Anonymous..........$1,700.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$116,259.57
Today's Gifts..........$13,475.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$129,734.57