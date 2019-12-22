Readers' donations near $165,000 for children's Christmas toys

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at emptystockingclub.com or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
UW Provisions, Middleton..........$10,000.00
Andrew & Danielle Ellis, Cross Plains..........$1,000.00
Jim & Lynn Shebesta, Madison..........$500.00
Richard & Sandra Pfahler..........$400.00
Clarence G. Treu, Middleton..........$350.00
Douglas Art & Frame, Madison..........$300.00
In honor of: Louis, Aiden, Joe, Jake, Jane, Jimmy Jensen, Madison..........$300.00
Chuck & Peggy Angevine, Madison..........$300.00
Terry & Kathy Siebert, Fitchburg..........$250.00
Marv & Vicki Nonn, Cross Plains..........$250.00
Vandenberg, McFarland..........$250.00
Hugh & Joyce Bell, Madison..........$250.00
Rolyn & Mary Hermanson, Fitchburg..........$250.00
Steve & Katie O'Brien, Middleton..........$250.00
Sutton, Lakynn, Reeve Nelson, Case Bruins, Waupun..........$200.00
Lucy Kaltenberg, in memory of Ron Kaltenberg & Jim, Waunakee ..........$200.00
In memory of Shawn & Kevin LeRette, Madison..........$200.00
Jim & Annette Fitzpatrick, Madison..........$200.00
The Camfields, Madison..........$200.00
James Ver Hoeve & Mary Roach, Madison..........$200.00
Jim & Lois Downing, Waunakee..........$200.00
Mike Passini, in memory of Mom & Dad, Verona..........$200.00
G.U. Wackman, Madison..........$175.00
Craig & Chris Bender, Prairie du Sac..........$150.00
In loving memory of Richard Duppler, Verona..........$150.00
Scott & Diane Harrington, Madison..........$150.00
In loving memory of Joanne Frankland, Lodi..........$100.00
In loving memory of Donald & Virginia Meyer, Verona..........$100.00
Ellen & Bill Roche, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Kris & Kurt Sonnentag, in memory of Carter Moll, Middleton..........$100.00
Patricia Hageman, Madison..........$100.00
Carl Malizio, Madison..........$100.00
Gary & Shirley Frank, Madison..........$100.00
Beverly & Marcus Roelke, Waunakee..........$100.00
Mike & Kris Keepman, Madison..........$100.00
In loving memory of Hank & Boots Luetscher, Lodi..........$100.00
Linda R. Aumann, in memory of Earl & Mona Roberts, Madison..........$100.00
Bruce Harville, Madison..........$100.00
Lowell & Judie Bakken, Madison..........$100.00
Biesmann Family, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Carl Wogsland, in memory of my father, Lyle, the master toy repairman, Madison..........$100.00
Clayton Clubine, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Roger Rathke, Madison..........$100.00
Ron & Sue Wirth, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Miles & Ryder Orrick, in memory of Rev. George Orvick & Ron Schwente, Portage..........$100.00
Greg & Courtney Novinska, Poynette..........$100.00
Sheila Ruhland, in memory of John H. & Florentine Ruhland, Plain..........$100.00
Rich & Barb Purin, in memory of Lisa, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Nancy Beckwith, Brooklyn..........$75.00
Roger & Carol Brumm, Middleton..........$75.00
In memory of Robert, Nathan, Owen, Jennifer-Peyton Kelley, Waunakee..........$75.00
Mary Jo Biebl-Yahnke & Ross Yahnke, Madison..........$75.00
Ken & Mary C. Wagner, Waunakee..........$75.00
Tess Mueller, Fitchburg..........$55.00
Tatum Mueller, Fitchburg..........$55.00
Sandy, Waunakee..........$50.00
Jim & Debbie Duckart, in loving memory of our daughter Nicole, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Barbara Stransky, Stoughton..........$50.00
Nancy Reardon, in memory of Richard Reardon, Reedsburg..........$50.00
Helen & Joe Buechner, Madison..........$50.00
Judy & Jim Kennedy, Waunakee..........$50.00
The Honorable Amy & Charlie Robb, Johnson Creek..........$50.00
John & Teresa Siegenthaler, Darlington..........$50.00
Donna O'Leary, in memory of Ron Steiner, Madison..........$50.00
Diane Krantz, Butternut..........$50.00
Jean & Vern Sauer, Hollandale..........$50.00
Al & Janet Wood, Middleton..........$50.00
In loving memory of Vernon & Millie Kelly, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Sandra Elmer, Madison..........$50.00
Donna Rae Clasen, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Allen & Mary Mell, Stoughton..........$50.00
Deb & Steve Seeliger, Monona..........$50.00
Lawrence & Carol Bunk, Oregon..........$50.00
Anna May Rhiner, Verona..........$50.00
Bill & Beth Paar, Verona..........$50.00
Richard & Mary Olson, Middleton..........$50.00
Carol & Ralph Zahnow, Middleton..........$50.00
Duane Hill, Verona..........$50.00
In memory of Nancy & John Hellenbrand, Lodi..........$50.00
Greg & Gail Anderson, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Julie & Greg Kuoke, Monroe..........$50.00
In memory of Kathleen Denu from Charlie, Rhonda, Tyler, Wyatt & Marisa, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Debra & Sid Ballweg, Verona..........$50.00
Barbara Sheeran-Hill, Madison..........$50.00
Grace & Jack Chosy, Madison..........$50.00
Emily Reinke & Maggie Kittoe, Sun Prairie..........$40.72
Rosemary Sutter, Mount Horeb..........$40.00
Gregg & Linda Smith, New Glarus..........$40.00
The du Vair Family, Madison..........$40.00
Ted Danube, Merrimac..........$35.00
Bob & Marlyn Bauer, Plain..........$35.00
Marilyn Pribbenow, Lodi..........$35.00
D. and J. Thompson, Madison..........$35.00
Doranna Lucey, Sauk City..........$35.00
T. Corwith, in memory of Dean & Judy Corwith, miss you both! Janesville..........$35.00
John & Cheryl Barman, Cross Plains..........$30.00
Larry & Cynthia Haas, Waunakee..........$30.00
James D. & Wendy M. Steele, Verona..........$30.00
Dick & Bonnie Jirik, Marshall..........$25.00
Dennise & Pat Wood, Black Earth..........$25.00
Ronald Moore, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Karla Blatchley & Greg Arps, Wisconsin Dells..........$25.00
Steve & Karen Johnson, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Gloria Evert, Monona..........$25.00
Jerry & Becky Kesler, Blanchardville..........$25.00
In memory of Don Stockstad, Stoughton..........$25.00
Shirley Martin, in memory of Ken, Marshall..........$25.00
Richard & Vicki Sutter, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Dwight Norman, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Bev & Bob Flanagan, Belleville..........$25.00
Bud & Elaine Smith, Madison..........$25.00
Audrey Curtis, in memory of Jack, Black Earth..........$25.00
Donald J. Helfrecht, Madison..........$25.00
S.J. Hughes, Madison..........$25.00
Pam McKinney, Middleton..........$25.00
Roger Gilles, Madison..........$25.00
Audrey Scholl, New Lisbon..........$25.00
Bill & Suzanne Kuhlow, Marshall..........$25.00
Jerry & Trudy Shoemaker, Lake Mills..........$25.00
Mike & Nancy Anthony, Madison..........$25.00
Yvonne Beale, Madison..........$25.00
Ron Eith, Madison..........$25.00
Gary & Denise Wischer, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Nancy Weddle, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Gpa & Gma Mussehl, in memory of Kinley Sue Mussehl, Belleville..........$25.00
Emily & Reese DeNure, Belleville..........$25.00
Ann Zenner, Madison..........$25.00
Rosanne Ehrlich, Middleton..........$25.00
Dorothy Halvorsen, Madison..........$25.00
Joyce Blindauer, in memory of Donald Blindauer, Middleton..........$25.00
Bonnie Miller, Columbus..........$25.00
Tom Hensel & Lisa Larson, Cambridge..........$25.00
Heidi Marleau, Verona..........$25.00
John Becker, Madison..........$25.00
John & Pat Evachenko, Madison..........$20.00
Bill & Becky Rice, McFarland..........$20.00
Russell Henderson, Madison..........$20.00
Hal Fenrick, Platteville..........$20.00
Peyton & Liam Trolinger, Middleton..........$20.00
Barbara Dobie, Madison..........$20.00
Kylan & Bowen Pratsch, Madison..........$16.00
Cathy Jacob, Cambria..........$10.00
Muzquiz-Wolf Family, Madison..........$10.00
Total anonymous..........$891.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$141,128.57
Today's Gifts..........$23,517.72
TOTAL TO DATE..........$164,646.29