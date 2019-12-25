Readers' donations near $190,000 for children's Christmas toys

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at emptystockingclub.com or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
Terry & Kathleen Kurth and Weedman Lawn Care, Cross Plains..........$1,000.00
H&H Foundation, Inc., Sun Prairie..........$500.00
Randy, Michael & Samantha Loomis, Deerfield..........$400.00
Mike & Patti Bewick, Fitchburg..........$300.00
Darlene Ballweg, Sauk City..........$300.00
Kendra & Jerry Tutsch, in honor of Jinny Davenport, Lodi..........$300.00
Dan & Judy Nystrom, Middleton..........$300.00
The Fahey Family, Fitchburg..........$250.00
Jay & Katie Sekelsky, Madison..........$250.00
Frank & Tammy Bremser, Middleton..........$200.00
Paul Breitnauer, Waunakee..........$200.00
Alida Evans & Joseph Newman, Madison..........$200.00
The Concrete Remover, Middleton..........$200.00
Carla Anderson & Kevin Spitler, Middleton..........$125.00
Shirley & Robert Wegenke, Madison..........$100.00
B. Wanner, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Helen Buechner..........$100.00
Mary & Phillip Adler, Cottage Grove..........$100.00
American Family Insurance, with thanks to Tom "Santa" Rivers..........$100.00
Gary & Susie Hooverson, in memory of Marge Gnewikow, Prairie du Sac..........$100.00
Pat & Kathy O'Donnell, in memory of dad, George Weitzel, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Carol Crary, Waunakee..........$100.00
Cris Ballweg, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Fran Fogerty & Deane Mosher, Madison..........$100.00
Lucy Gmeinder Borcherding, in memory of my loving husband, Bob Borcherding..........$100.00
Brian & Luanne Alme, Monona..........$100.00
Scott J. Quinn, Madison..........$100.00
Kenneth & Marj Bruenig Family, Dane..........$100.00
Steve Mueller, Madison..........$100.00
Al & Dale Wortley, Middleton..........$100.00
Brad & Susan Manning, Monona..........$100.00
Whitt & Kathy Case, Poynette..........$100.00
JoAnn & Marlyn Klongland, Cottage Grove..........$100.00
Floyd & Lois Gruber, Sauk City..........$100.00
Ray & Marian Sweeney, Madison..........$100.00
Stef Moritz & Vince Jenkins, Madison..........$100.00
John & Lynn Barlow, Deerfield..........$100.00
Bob Wardell, Oregon..........$100.00
Phil & Monica Mountford, Oregon..........$100.00
John & Michelle Hamilton..........$100.00
Traisman Family, Monona..........$100.00
Lee Anderson, Madison..........$100.00
Michael Waters, Madison..........$100.00
Shelley Denure, in memory of Gary & JoAnn DeNure, Madison..........$100.00
Kate & Bob Frambs, Madison..........$80.00
Danial & Lynn Kido, Sun Prairie..........$78.00
Bruce McCoy, Fitchburg..........$75.00
Bill & Catherine Schneider, Verona..........$75.00
Randy & Barb Sudmeier, Dodgeville..........$75.00
Rob & Julie Bauer, Verona..........$75.00
Robert Fleming, Green Bay..........$50.00
Lynn Brethouwer, Madison..........$50.00
In honor of Oregon Chapter #49 by Mary Wilson, one of our longtime members..........$50.00
Dennis & Mary Jean Noltner family, Lodi..........$50.00
Gary & Nancy Ripp, Waunakee..........$50.00
Michael & Gloria Plesha, Cross Plains..........$50.00
Don & Lorraine Halverson, Stoughton..........$50.00
Evelyn Uphoff, Monona/Madison..........$50.00
Brenda Barsness, in memory of Joey Barsness, Black Earth..........$50.00
Judy Hoard & Beth Ringgenberg, Madison..........$50.00
Susan Lynett, Verona..........$50.00
Gail & Don Garczynski, Madison..........$50.00
Nancy & Harry Hanson, McFarland..........$50.00
Bob & Bonnie Richardson, Spring Green..........$50.00
Shay & Kim Santes, Verona..........$50.00
Don Lukes, Madison..........$50.00
Dennis Lucey, Black Earth..........$50.00
Bob & Marlys Scott, McFarland..........$50.00
Barb Larson, McFarland..........$50.00
Joe & Barb Smith, Madison..........$50.00
In loving memory of Laverne & Da Do Ron Ron Reek, Madison..........$50.00
Janine Gundersen, Madison..........$50.00
Bob & Mary Ann Fleiner, Waunakee..........$50.00
Harvey & Gina Johnson, Waunakee..........$50.00
Mike & Mary Esser, Middleton..........$50.00
Robert Sorrick, Madison..........$50.00
Jerry & Elaine Gerber, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
In memory of Ann B. Manley, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Peter Rieck, Madison..........$50.00
Patricia & Tom Wildgen, Madison..........$50.00
Linda Marshall, in memory of Marjorie, mother of 13, Baraboo..........$40.00
Diana Dineen, Madison..........$40.00
Melvin & Nancy Harried, Stoughton..........$40.00
Sara & Taylor Forss, Madison..........$30.00
David Brenneis & Tosha Wetterneck, Madison..........$30.00
Jack & Marilyn Meffert, Waunakee..........$30.00
Sydney & Joe Kamp, Madison..........$30.00
Donald Gmeinder, Sun Prairie..........$30.00
Nancy & Doc Cramer, Middleton..........$25.19
Marion H. Ballweg, in memory of Lloyd Ballweg, Sauk City..........$25.00
Bill & LaVonne Majerle, in memory of Phil Steinhoff, "One of the good guys," Stoughton..........$25.00
In memory of Donald Esser, Verona..........$25.00
Jane & Jake Voss, Madison..........$25.00
Barb Schuster & Jerry Marra, Middleton..........$25.00
Stormy & Virginia Diske, Spring Green..........$25.00
Lynne, Jaiden, Jace Braley, Madison..........$25.00
Steve & Betty Helland, Madison..........$25.00
Linda & Steve Scheeler, LaValle..........$25.00
In loving memory of Sally & Chess Wagner, Madison..........$25.00
Peg O'Connell, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
In memory of Bert Diebold, Cross Plains..........$25.00
Wilfred & Marsha Alt, Sauk City..........$25.00
Virginia Ludke, Madison..........$25.00
Lynette Jones, in memory of John & Daniel Jones, Waunakee..........$25.00
Shawn Klasek, Madison..........$25.00
Mary Freymiller, in memory of Kevin & Rudy, Fennimore..........$25.00
Gary & Jody Lien, Brooklyn..........$25.00
Sylvia Veith, Waterloo..........$25.00
In memory of Margaret Sanftleben, Middleton..........$25.00
Ron & Chris Murphy, Blanchardville..........$25.00
Wayne & Dohse, Middleton..........$25.00
Paige & Jordyn Ruppel, Madison..........$25.00
Betty Scott, Madison..........$25.00
Eunice Schmitz, Madison..........$25.00
Mary Ann Merklein, Madison..........$25.00
Barbara Link, Beaver Dam..........$25.00
Jennie Ballweg, Madison..........$25.00
Frank Collingwood, in memory of Anne Collingwood and all the lives she touched, Watertown..........$20.00
Gladys Behnke, Verona..........$20.00
Andy Arnsten, Sauk City..........$20.00
Jim & Deb Cramer, Sauk City..........$20.00
Lois Alton, Linden..........$20.00
Donald Goeden, Dane..........$20.00
In memory of John, Jenny, Sherry, Danny & Donna, Oregon..........$20.00
Lara D. Megan S., Roman C...........$10.00
Anne Hockstad, Madison..........$10.00
Jerome King, Cottage Grove..........$1.00
Total anonymous..........$3,045.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$175,946.53
Today's Gifts..........$13,684.19
TOTAL TO DATE..........$189,630.72