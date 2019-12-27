Readers' donations near $213,000 for children's Christmas toys

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at emptystockingclub.com or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Kevin Hayden, Madison..........$1,000.00
Terri & Dave Beck-Engel, Madison..........$500.00
Robert Gallimore, Madison..........$400.00
Catherine Inman, Madison..........$250.00
Dick & Carol Zwettler, Cross Plains..........$200.00
Dan & Doris Keyes, in memory of Steve Keyes, Madison..........$200.00
In memory of Pat Lempa, Oregon..........$200.00
In memory of Mary Pirkl & Mary Smith..........$200.00
Nairobi Quartet, Rita, Jim, Luke & Art, Cuba City..........$200.00
Donna & John Andres, Sun Prairie..........$150.00
In memory of Phyllis Olson & John Kuipers, by nephew Brad, McFarland..........$125.00
The Eisner Family in memory of Ike, Cross Plains..........$125.00
Tom & Lynette Tucker, Monona..........$101.00
Stanley O'Kiefer, Madison..........$100.00
Wesley & Marilynn Breunig, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Roy Mardsen, Cambridge..........$100.00
Ken & Betty Kruska, Monona..........$100.00
The Horky Family, Madison..........$100.00
Craig & Peggy Thompson, in memory of Keely Smith..........$100.00
Bill Feeney, Brooklyn..........$100.00
Ken & Wava Grinde, Monona..........$100.00
Sharon & Jim Gannon, Waunakee..........$100.00
Carla & Pat Griffin, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Skip Hornback, Poynette..........$100.00
Virginia Ulrich, Windsor..........$100.00
Dave Balsiger, Oregon..........$100.00
Joel Wagner, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Kathleen, Mark & Megan, in memory of Adam Borseth, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Lavina Fedele, Madison..........$100.00
Pam & Fred Katz, Middleton..........$100.00
Mike & Marge Shoys, Middleton..........$100.00
Galen & Jan Peterson & Family, Sun Prairie, in loving memory of Herb & Doris Wolff, Token Creek..........$100.00
In memory of Melissa Speich by Cindy Englelke & Jacob Speich, Stoughton..........$100.00
David Sundby, Stoughton..........$100.00
Meredith Kilmer, Poynette..........$100.00
Ralph Cagle & Tonia Neustifter, Madison..........$100.00
Melinda Heinritz, Madison..........$100.00
Laurel Rice, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Mark & Deb Hamilton, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Howard & Heidi Bregman..........$100.00
Martie Cody, Madison..........$75.00
PBJS...Bffs! Madison..........$75.00
Scott Bourie, Madison..........$75.00
Zoe & Stanley Richardson, Madison..........$60.00
In memory of Poopsie, Black Earth..........$51.00
Judy Walker, Waunakee..........$50.00
J.P. & N.J. Hellenbrand, Middleton..........$50.00
In memory of Jane Swenson, Madison..........$50.00
In loving memory of Dora & Papa Phil Clementi, Madison..........$50.00
Bill & Donna Lenerz, Sauk City..........$50.00
Ruth Busch, Middleton..........$50.00
Sharon & Jerry Miller, Arlington..........$50.00
Liz Lehr, Briggsville..........$50.00
Rob & Lynne Hohert, Stoughton..........$50.00
Patricia Harrington, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Herb & Gaye Schultz, in memory of Beth, DeForest..........$50.00
Wallace & Peggy Douma, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Ken Helt & Korissa Marty..........$50.00
Peter & Pamela Steitz, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Denny & Chris Poffenberger, in memory of Tom Suchomel, Lodi..........$50.00
Kathy Steffenhagen, DeForest..........$50.00
Tom & Marilyn O'Donnell, Prairie du Sac..........$50.00
In memory of Frances & Carol Ryczek, Lyndon Station..........$50.00
Jim & Diane Blotz, Madison..........$50.00
Mary K. Crane, Fort Atkinson..........$50.00
Jerry & Donna Fillner, in memory of Kevin & Ciaya, Madison..........$50.00
Darlene & Hank Grover, in memory of grandson Spencer & daughter-in-law, Sandy Grover..........$50.00
Andy & Florence Annen, Madison..........$50.00
Breanna Eeg, in memory of Grandpa Boots, Madison..........$50.00
Ron & Jay Standish, Madison..........$50.00
Jeff Edge, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Susie & Wayne Barsness, Black Earth..........$50.00
Dianne Yeske, Verona..........$50.00
Theresa Bartko, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
In memory of Richard & Scott Sachtjen..........$50.00
Paul & Colleen Stuchlik, Madison..........$40.00
Connie Wade, Poynette..........$40.00
Jean & Joe Dietrich, Verona..........$40.00
LeRoy & Marcie Acker, in memory of Bryce, Middleton..........$40.00
Jeff & Laurie Ostry, Cottage Grove..........$40.00
Rosalynn A. Horsley, Madison..........$35.00
Mary & John Deininger, in loving memory of Lloyd & Leona Deininger, William B. & Mary Frey & William E. Frey, Waunakee..........$30.00
Jeff & Tina Steiner, Blandchardville..........$30.00
Jim & Carol Holmquist, Madison..........$30.00
Butch & Judy Meyer, Madison..........$30.00
Don & Donna Schneider, Stoughton..........$30.00
Thomas Moran, Oregon..........$30.00
Kurt & Jackie Baumgartner, Stoughton..........$30.00
Al & Michelle Kalscheuer, Waunakee..........$25.00
Phyllis Hammen, Cambridge..........$25.00
Maryln Grimm, Madison..........$25.00
Sheryl Gervasi, Madison..........$25.00
Jacob & Carol Gmur, in loving memory of Timmy, Madison..........$25.00
Henry & Mary Veith, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Sumi Lombardino, Madison..........$25.00
Tony & Debbie Corrao, Sauk City..........$25.00
Sharla J. Hanson, Westport..........$25.00
Gary Poulson & Sue Wagner, Madison..........$25.00
Linda Annen, Madison..........$25.00
Phil & Deborah Ferris, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Mike & JoAnn Bradley, DeForest..........$25.00
Tom & Elaine Waterman, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Paul Schoenherr, Columbus..........$25.00
Ralph & Pat Thiede, Madison..........$25.00
Wilfred & Dorothy Wendt, Brooklyn..........$25.00
Ann Sowaske, Madison..........$25.00
Katie & Michael Treinen, Lodi..........$25.00
Janet Schewe, Madison..........$25.00
In loving memory of Delores Struck, Oregon..........$25.00
PBJS...Bffs! Madison..........$25.00
In memory of Hazel Stauffacher from the Lillie Family, Madison..........$25.00
Esser Family, in memory of Marge Esser, Verona..........$25.00
Hilde Mefford, Dane..........$20.00
Roger Draeger, Fort Atkinson..........$20.00
Mario Musachia, Madison..........$20.00
Jim, Kris & Erin Kauppinin, Sun Prairie..........$20.00
In memory of Tom Murphy, DeForest..........$20.00
Glenn & Teresita Seborg, Madison..........$20.00
In memory of Ed, Muriel & Bud Acheson, Monona..........$20.00
Henry & Jack Amundsen, Windsor..........$20.00
Charles & Barbara Pickhardt, Madison..........$20.00
M.A.S., Waunakee..........$20.00
Hal Shaw, Stoughton..........$20.00
Nan & Bob Schaefer, Madison..........$15.00
Gard Strother & Mary Benes, Madison..........$10.00
Anne & Mike Gordon, Madison..........$10.00
Ken & Marty Miller, Marshall..........$10.00
The Hughes Boys, Madison..........$5.00
Jerome King, Cottage Grove..........$1.00
Total anonymous..........$2,125.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$201,348.72
Today's Gifts..........$11,628.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$212,976.72