Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area.
The Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Jan Robertson, Madison..........$500.00
Bob & Sharon Gilson, Middleton..........$500.00
Topitzes Family..........$500.00
Brian & Diana Mahaffey, Fitchburg..........$500.00
Donald & Susan Utter, Stoughton..........$300.00
Mark Winter, McFarland..........$250.00
Katie & Steve O'Brien, Middleton..........$250.00
Thomas Terry, Madison..........$250.00
Frank & Tammy Bremser, Middleton..........$200.00
Ron & Debbie Fischer, Oregon..........$200.00
In memory of Curtis Sheehan, Sun Prairie..........$200.00
In memory of Marissa Von Behren, Waunakee..........$150.00
Rolyn & Mary Hermanson, Fitchburg..........$150.00
Rick & Rosann Field, Mount Horeb..........$140.00
Bill & Sarah, Finch..........$100.00
Keyman Lawn Care, Verona..........$100.00
Carl Gustrowsky, Brooklyn..........$100.00
Judy Hoard & Beth Ringgenberg, Madison..........$100.00
Brad & Jean Smith, Middleton..........$100.00
Al & Julie Endres, Dane..........$100.00
Kris & Kurt Sonnentag, Middleton, in memory of Carter Moll..........$100.00
Steve & Jan Ciha, Verona..........$100.00
Clayton E. Clubine, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Joan E. Pulver, Madison..........$100.00
Karrie Frantz, Middleton..........$100.00
Lorrie & John Hylkema, Madison..........$100.00
Josh & Amy Meinen, DeForest..........$100.00
Grandma Mo & Family, Lodi, Madison, Wisconsin Dells, Poynette, Appleton..........$100.00
In loving memory of my beautiful grandson Rylan..........$100.00
Craig & Christie Bender, Prairie du Sac..........$100.00
David Schink, Middleton..........$100.00
Barbara Vogel, Portage..........$100.00
Darlene Meyers, Lake Mills, in loving memory of Russell Meyers..........$100.00
Jerel Cestkowski, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Kenneth Williamson, Madison..........$100.00
Joy Miller, Madison..........$100.00
Cheryl Stolte, Briggsville..........$100.00
Michael & Sharon Simon, Verona..........$100.00
Greg & Amy Kellsvig, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Mel & Lori Nonn, Stoughton, in loving memory of Cory "Fish" Nonn..........$75.00
He & She Design, Marshall..........$75.00
Lois Hustad, in memory of Donald Hustad & Richard Geiger..........$60.00
Art & Betty Masshardt, Madison..........$55.00
Randal Smith, Oregon..........$50.00
J. Patrick Murphy, Madison..........$50.00
Eric & Suzette Letcher, Madison..........$50.00
Dennis & Mary Jean Noltner, kids & grandkids, Lodi..........$50.00
Harriet & Ron Ghering, Lodi..........$50.00
In memory of Sharon R. Olley & Paul S. Olley, Madison..........$50.00
Herman Torosian, Scottsdale, AZ..........$50.00
Mary & Ken Rouse, Madison..........$50.00
Patty & Tom Kuehn, Cross Plains..........$50.00
Karen & Roger Nacker, Madison..........$50.00
Joe & Kathy Disch, DeForest..........$50.00
Sharon & Dick Quale, Cottage Grove..........$50.00
Tim & Jerrie Murphy, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Herb & Gayno Schultz, DeForest, in memory of Beth..........$50.00
Donna O'Leary, Madison, in memory of Ron Steiner..........$50.00
Sandra Esrael & Peter Williams, Madison..........$50.00
Patricia Harrington, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Dann, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Rick & Karen Armstrong, Belleville..........$50.00
Roger Olstad Family, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Tom & Lynn Young, Middleton..........$50.00
In loving memory of Roberta Billing, Westport..........$50.00
Brian & Nancy Schell, Madison..........$50.00
Gary & Sally Messner, Verona..........$50.00
Sue Lynett, Verona..........$50.00
Willis Tompkins, Madison..........$50.00
Gloria Kinast, Reedsburg, in memory of Linda Ann Waller..........$50.00
Lewis & Vicki Posekany, Middleton..........$50.00
Stu & Lynn Thomas, Verona..........$50.00
Rodney & Susie Loger, Black Earth, in remembrance of Jack & Ila Schultz..........$50.00
Randy & Jayne Thompson, McFarland..........$50.00
In memory of Betty Ann (Stumpf) Kemp.......... Billy Liz Kemp, Roseville, MN..........$50.00
Pete & Marilyn Slogsvold, Stoughton..........$50.00
Geoff Merrill, Madison..........$50.00
In loving memory of our mother, Mary Roth Breunig from her family..........$40.00
Tim & Judy Kennedy, Waunakee..........$40.00
Peggy Beneker, McFarland..........$40.00
Janet Schultz, Madison..........$40.00
LeRoy & Marcie Acker, Middleton, in memory of Bryce..........$40.00
Dick & Bonnie Thomas, Middleton..........$40.00
Linda & Christopher Barker, Madison..........$40.00
Jim & Kathy Burger, Monona..........$40.00
John & Lori Haack, Cross Plains, in loving memory of Ken Van Egtern..........$35.00
Tony & Debbie Corrao, Sauk City..........$30.00
Lois D. Thies, Madison..........$30.00
Butch & Judy Meyer, Madison..........$30.00
In honor of Greg Moser, Ben & Graham Dankerl..........$30.00
Greg & Eva Ziegler, Dane..........$30.00
The Wagners, Verona, in memory of Lucy Stampfli..........$30.00
Walla & Katra Schnabel..........$25.00
Don & Donna Schneider, Stoughton..........$25.00
Bob & Betty Scallon, Boscobel, in memory of Mary K Scallon..........$25.00
Bob & Betty Scallon, Boscobel, in memory of Brian Scallon..........$25.00
Barbara Thompson, Cross Plains..........$25.00
Tim & Lorie Markus, Janesville..........$25.00
Jim & Anita Lightfoot, Madison..........$25.00
LaVerne & Carol Statz, Waunakee..........$25.00
Tom & Louise Gitter, Madison..........$25.00
Mark & Sue Mussehl, Belleville, in memory of Kinley Sue Mussehl..........$25.00
Judy Acheson, in memory of Muriel & Robert Acheson, Monona..........$25.00
Jacob & Carole Gmur, Madison, in loving memory of Timmy..........$25.00
Phyllis Reindl, Madison..........$25.00
Betty Nicka, Madison..........$25.00
Ken & Pat Rhodes, Verona..........$25.00
Duane & Jo Ann Kexe, Madison..........$25.00
Red & Barb Berndt, Adams..........$25.00
Rosalynn A. Horsley, Madison..........$25.00
Kenneth Mack, Sun Prairie, in memory of Carol..........$25.00
Ruth Yasley, Madison..........$25.00
Terese Batz Family, Mazomanie, in memory of Larry Batz..........$25.00
Doris Stapelmann, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Lynette Jones, Waunakee, in loving memory of John & Daniel Jones..........$25.00
Gwen Pierce, Madison, in memory of Jim..........$25.00
Ron & Anna Brewer, Wyocena..........$25.00
In memory of Brian Keowing..........$25.00
In memory of Burt & Mike, Middleton..........$25.00
Jeff Weber, Madison..........$25.00
Marcia Lavin, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Earl & Mary Kay Meinholz, Middleton..........$20.00
Bonnie K. Miller, Columbus..........$20.00
Eleanor J. Hoffmaster, Madison..........$20.00
COBB, Belleville..........$20.00
David & Kathy Lynch, Waunakee..........$20.00
Ray & Doris Maier, Cross Plains..........$20.00
Larry & Joyce Kohlmeyer, Avoca..........$20.00
Sam Kaufmann, Waunakee, in loving memory of Carlton, the best cat ever!..........$20.00
K Kingston, Middleton..........$15.00
Dr. & Mrs. Robert Kyle Bush, Madison..........$15.00
Thomas Zingg, Oregon..........$10.00
Don & Shirley Wallace, Madison..........$10.00
E.M. Staley, Madison..........$10.00
The Brillo Schmiz Family, in loving memory of Mark "Soupy" Pulvermacher..........$10.00
Kristen Wallner, Waunakee, in memory of Collin Barberino..........$10.00
Patricia Kutzke, Verona..........$10.00
Lisa Miller, Madison..........$10.00
Jim, Kris & Erin Kauppinen, Sun Prairie..........$10.00
Pauline Sheets, Monona..........$5.00
Peggy Kiss, Stoughton..........$5.00
David Kerznar, Cottage Grove..........$1.00
Total anonymous..........$2,031.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$225,631.80
Today's Gift..........$12,127.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$237,758.80