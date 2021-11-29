 Skip to main content
Readers' donations near $90,000 for children's Christmas toys for families in need
EMPTY STOCKING CLUB

Empty Stocking logo

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal

Box 8056

Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

Shomos Family Foundation..........$500.00

The Concrete Remover, Inc., Middleton..........$500.00

Clausen Automotive, Madison..........$500.00

Steven Thiele..........$500.00

In honor of Louis, Aiden, Joe, Jake, Jane, Jimmy, Jensen, Madison..........$400.00

Robert Gallimore, Madison..........$400.00

Darlene Ballweg, Sauk City..........$300.00

Bev Roelke, in loving memory of Marcus Roelke, Jan Natvig, Janel Oberle, Waunakee..........$300.00

Sandy Pfahler, Madison..........$300.00

Given in memory of Jenni & Kyle Geurkink, town of Verona..........$250.00

Robert & Kathleen Poi, Madison..........$250.00

In memory of Jacquie Johnson Conti & John Conti from Jack & Margaret Johnson Family, Spring Green..........$250.00

Sandra & Chris Queram, town of Pleasant Springs..........$200.00

Bonnie Kleczka, in loving memory of Jerry, Middleton..........$200.00

The Rickert Family, Middleton..........$200.00

Dwight & Bonnie Ziegler, Deforest..........$150.00

Marie & Warren Weinstein, Madison..........$150.00

Roy Marsden, Cambridge..........$150.00

In loving memory of Donna Wheadon, Madison..........$107.00

Tom Knoop..........$100.00

Shirley Bostad, in memory of Marshall, Madison..........$100.00

Donna & Jim Schroeder, Madison..........$100.00

In loving memory of Richard & Margaret Duppler, Verona..........$100.00

Gerald & Joanne Henthorne, Lodi..........$100.00

Jan Ferris, Madison..........$100.00

Robert & Annette Kolek, McFarland..........$100.00

Archie & Julie Jakab, Madison..........$100.00

Mary Jo Kopecky, Madison..........$100.00

Marin & Devvan Oschmann, Corvallis, Oregon..........$100.00

In memory of Dean Hahn, DeForest..........$100.00

Carolyn White, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Judy Fish, Poynette/Lake Wisconsin..........$100.00

In loving of memory of my daughter, Kris, by her mother R. Larsen, Wisconsin Dells..........$100.00

Kelley Trucking, Arlington..........$100.00

Tripp & Nancy Widder, Madison..........$100.00

Duane Kleven, Middleton..........$100.00

JoAnne & Dan Feeney, Madison..........$100.00

Dean & Judy Whiting, Madison..........$100.00

David & Christine Puchalsky, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Judy Murphy, DeForest..........$100.00

Rob & Marilyn Mosigin, Middleton..........$100.00

Toni Vidulich, Madison..........$100.00

Bruce Harville, Madison..........$100.00

Mary Wagner, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Scott J. Quinn, Madison..........$100.00

Susan A. Policello, Middleton..........$100.00

Janice Johnson, Monona..........$75.00

Anita & Jim Lightfoot, Madison..........$50.00

Bob & Mary Fleiner, Waunakee..........$50.00

Sue Marschall, Madison..........$50.00

Judy Campbell, in memory of Bob Heinz, Lake Mills..........$50.00

Beverly D. Schrag, Madison..........$50.00

Thomas Buchhauser & John Ely, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Charles & Mary Busch, in memory of Michael, Madison..........$50.00

Marge & Chuck Bils, Madison..........$50.00

Will & Jeannine Larson, Jefferson..........$50.00

In loving memory of Lavern & Ron Reek, Madison..........$50.00

Tina Neupert, in memory of Daryl Derer, Madison..........$50.00

Dawn & Kyle Stiegert, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Roger Stuve, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Okada Family, Cambridge..........$50.00

Jerry Colstad, Poynette..........$50.00

Allan Wikum, Stoughton..........$50.00

Hazel & Jerry Zimbric, Waunakee..........$50.00

Marily & Ed Baumann, Cottage Grove..........$50.00

In memory of the Lost family..........$50.00

Margery Mead, Madison..........$50.00

Judith Harris, Madison..........$50.00

Carol & Ron Kivi, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Maurie & Kim Paul, Madison..........$40.00

Rosemary M. Dorney, in loving memory of Timothy N. Fast, Madison..........$40.00

Peg Berkovitz, McFarland..........$35.00

Henry Wertheimer, Madison..........$30.00

Robert Nolan & Martha Olsen, Madison..........$30.00

Tony & Chris Trentin, Bagley..........$25.00

Phyllis Yngsdal, Madison, Remembering Richard Yngsdal & the Noltner Family..........$25.00

Phyllis Yngsdal, Madison in honor of Kyle & Kara Yngsdal..........$25.00

Betty & Max Rosenbaum, Madison..........$25.00

Barbara Chryst, Madison..........$25.00

Marcia Park & Thomas Brabender, Deforest..........$25.00

Ed Brockner, Beaver Dam..........$25.00

Fern Yohn, Columbus..........$25.00

Janine Gross, Columbus..........$25.00

Bernie & Alice Wentworth, Madison..........$25.00

Margaret Fose, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Edith Ersland, Middleton..........$25.00

Jones, Madison..........$25.00

Becky Rice, in remembrance of my husband William Rice, McFarland..........$25.00

Kathy Laurent, Madison..........$25.00

Gerald & Mary Mrochek, Middleton..........$25.00

Nancy Williams, in memory of Bill & Chris, Madison..........$25.00

The Mason Family, Stoughton..........$25.00

In memory of Dee Fehrman, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Stephen Gmur, New Glarus..........$25.00

D.J. Obermeyer, Madison..........$25.00

Kirk & Nancy Jolliffe, Madison..........$25.00

John Neumaier & Bee Gee, Sauk City..........$25.00

John & Debbi Thorstad, Madison..........$25.00

John Grall..........$20.00

Alice M. Schmitz, Waunakee..........$20.00

Gene & Judy Finn..........$20.00

William Banta, Fitchburg..........$15.00

Lee & Michale Chenevey, Madison..........$10.00

Nachos, Pebbles & Keke, Mazomanie..........$10.00

Elaine Jarvey, Madison..........$5.00

Total Anonymous..........$2,475.00

Gifts Previously Received..........$75,999.15

Today's Gift..........$12,832.00

TOTAL TO DATE..........$88,831.15

