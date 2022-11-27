Readers' donations near $85,000 for children's Christmas toys

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to children in families in need in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal

P.O. Box 8056

Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

Joan Collins & Bill Waldbillig in honor of our grandchildren, Madison..........$1,000.00

John Jenson, Fitchburg..........$500.00

Todd & Ann Kiefer, Madison..........$500.00

Robert & Kathleen Poi, Fitchburg..........$500.00

Mimi & Ivan Knezevic, Madison..........$500.00

Donna Wilcox, in memory of Myron Wilcox, Raymond & Lucille Wells..........$300.00

Richard & Jane Westley, Middleton..........$300.00

LaVonne & John Bennett, In Memory of Paul Plano, Madison..........$250.00

Doug & Michelle Booher, Middleton..........$250.00

Judith Courtney, Madison..........$250.00

Bruce Brown, Madison..........$240.00

Jane Kopp, in loving memory of Regena Prieve, Middleton..........$200.00

David Marcum, in memory of Marcum, Wienkers and Zimbrich Family Members, McFarland..........$200.00

In memory of Mary Ann, Waunakee..........$200.00

In loving memory of Linda Hisgen, Madison..........$200.00

Jim Schroeder, Madison..........$200.00

Susan Mariucci & Edward VanGemert, Madison..........$150.00

Dawn Boh, Verona..........$150.00

Ronald Johnson, Verona..........$125.00

Stephen & Ellen Blitz, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Susan Udelhofen, Verona..........$100.00

William & Donna Dusso, Madison..........$100.00

Paul Reichel, Madison..........$100.00

Diane Weiner, in honor of my mother, Ethel Ackley, Madison..........$100.00

Betsy Rolland, Madison..........$100.00

Marsha & Larry Herman, Monona..........$100.00

Steve & Pat Wehrley, Verona..........$100.00

Daniel Thoftne, Madison..........$100.00

Deb Riggins, in loving memory of Steve Riggins, Poynette..........$100.00

Robin Andrews, Middleton..........$100.00

John & Robin Cavanaugh, Middleton..........$100.00

Wendy Walter, Madison..........$100.00

James Sabroff, Madison..........$100.00

Bill & Shari Dreher, Verona..........$100.00

Donald & Kathleen Olson, Black Earth..........$100.00

John & Renee Moore, Madison..........$100.00

Tom & Kris Manke, Arlington..........$100.00

Wade DallaGrana & Chris Antonuzzo, Madison..........$100.00

Bill & Linda Tanke, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Linda Kraemer, in celebration of the lives of Jim & Carolyn Hackl, Plain..........$100.00

In loving memory of Ron Statz, Waunakee..........$100.00

Mary & O.L. Bell, Madison..........$100.00

Steve & Linda Stace, Stoughton..........$100.00

Gary & Nova Mijal, Prairie du Sac..........$100.00

Wally & Kay Coombs, in memory of Andy, Madison..........$100.00

Linda Breunig, Deforest..........$100.00

Al & Carol Antonson, Mount Horeb..........$100.00

Gary & Judy Larkin, Portage..........$100.00

Gary & Susie Hooverson, Prairie du Sac..........$100.00

In memory of Derryl Beich & Earl Lohneis, Portage..........$100.00

Joe & Marti Clausius, Madison..........$100.00

Jim & Audrey Rue, Blue Mounds..........$100.00

In memory of Walter & Virginia Kalscheur, Mount Horeb..........$100.00

In loving memory of Vicki Kalscheur, Mount Horeb..........$100.00

Jean & Dennis Carlson, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Candy & Spence Cattell, Monona..........$75.00

Ed & Louise Miller, Madison..........$75.00

Anne & Chuck Frihart, Dane..........$75.00

Jim & Terri Reinke, Monona..........$72.00

Thomas & Linda Fleming, Madison..........$50.00

Suzanne Adler, Madison..........$50.00

Bret Jenkin, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Abby Lochmann-Bailkey, Verona..........$50.00

Sarah Elmore, Madison..........$50.00

Barb Hartman, Verona..........$50.00

Pat & Tom Wildgen, Madison..........$50.00

Prudence Stewart, Madison..........$50.00

Deanna Letts, Madison..........$50.00

Bill Hartwig, in memory of Nan, Fort Atkinson..........$50.00

Jim & Cathy Doyle, in loving memory of our son, James, Madison..........$50.00

Rod & Linda Witt, in memory of Louise Witt, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Kurt & Muggs Helin, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Gerard & Lavia Pehler, Oregon..........$50.00

Jim & Anita Lightfoot, Madison..........$50.00

Sue Hilgemann & Bob Buchanan, Madison..........$50.00

Tim & Sandy Gosset's, Middleton..........$50.00

Duane Kleven, Middleton..........$50.00

In loving memory of Bob Mickelson, Madison..........$50.00

Dennis Nolter, in memory of my loving wife, Mary Jean, Lodi..........$50.00

In memory of Doug & Lorrie Sage, Madison..........$50.00

Lillian & Evelyn Mason, Olympia, WA..........$50.00

Laurene Cushman, Madison..........$50.00

Bruce & Vickie, in memory of Rick Stamn (Hammer), Verona..........$50.00

Jim & Gee Gee Bates, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Jerry & Yvonne Remy, Belleville..........$50.00

John & Marge Bollig, Madison..........$50.00

Gerald Boehm, Cross Plains..........$50.00

Shirley Kopp, in memory of Bob Kopp, Waunakee..........$50.00

Ray & Marian Sweeney, Madison..........$50.00

Kay Ellis, Middleton..........$50.00

Tom & Karea Swenson, Madison..........$50.00

Nancy Reardon, Reedsburg..........$50.00

Wayne & Sandra Huebner, Madison..........$35.00

Marcie & Ray Dachik, Baraboo..........$35.00

Neil & Linda Williamson, Deforest..........$35.00

Herb & Linda Paulas, Plain..........$30.00

In loving memory of Tom Hoffman, Fitchburg..........$30.00

Emily Reinke & Maggie Kittoe, Sun Prairie..........$28.00

Karen Michael, Madison..........$25.00

Noreane Ziegel, Reeseville - Many, many years ago, my children benefited from your awesome program. Just a small thank you...........$25.00

Dick & Bonnie Jirik, Madison..........$25.00

Anne Kienitz, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Peg Evans, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Steve & Judy Urso, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Donald Wolf, Madison..........$25.00

John Johnson, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

In loving memory of Bill & Marian Bongard, Madison, from their family..........$25.00

In loving memory to William & Ellen Hiller of Baraboo from William L. Hiller Jr., Reedsburg..........$25.00

Rena, Tom & Travis Thompson, Marshall..........$25.00

Joanne Harms, Waterloo..........$25.00

Barbara Williams, Madison..........$25.00

Mary J. Latchford, Mount Horeb..........$25.00

Evelyn McNulty..........$25.00

Steven & Christine Ascher, Madison..........$25.00

John Grall, Fitchburg..........$25.00

In memory of Paul Stegerwald, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Deborah Ross, Verona..........$25.00

Audrey Lukes, in memory of Norman "Shorty" Lukes, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Roger & Judie Nitzsche, Stoughton..........$25.00

Charles & Barbara Pickhardt, Madison..........$25.00

Bonny Kellogg, Mount Horeb..........$25.00

James Teela, Prairie du Sac..........$25.00

Judy Gunnelson..........$10.00

Randy & Shirley Sus, Wisconsin Dells..........$10.00

Franklin & Barbara Killarney, Madison..........$10.00

S.S., 61073..........$5.00

Total Anonymous..........$2,895.00

Gifts Previously Received..........$69,492.70

Today's Gift..........$15,285.00

TOTAL TO DATE..........$84,777.70