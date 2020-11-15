 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Readers' donations near $60,000 for children's Christmas toys
0 comments
web only alert top story
EMPTY STOCKING CLUB

Readers' donations near $60,000 for children's Christmas toys

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Empty Stocking Club logo

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal

Box 8056,

Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

Jebnana Fund..........$1,500.00

Gerry & Cathy Oesterreich..........$500.00

Robert Merkel & Patty Spires-Merkel, Madison..........$500.00

Sue Ebenreiter, Madison..........$500.00

The Hellenbrand Family, Middleton..........$200.00

Tom & Laurel Strock, Waunakee..........$200.00

Nancy & Jamie Letcher, Madison..........$200.00

In loving memory of Janice Marklein and Evelyn Marklein, Sauk City..........$200.00

Marv & Judy Siegert, Madison..........$200.00

Carlson Family Fund..........$100.00

Sally Kopecky & Jeff Friebert, Oregon..........$100.00

Terry's Piano Studio, McFarland..........$100.00

Dennis & Rhonda Kleinheinz, Madison..........$100.00

Leigh Bahr, Middleton..........$100.00

Bob & Chris, Stoughton..........$100.00

Gary & Judy Larkins, Portage..........$100.00

Nancy Laveland, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Russ & Jean Endres, Middleton..........$100.00

Rob & Marilyn Mosigin, Middleton..........$100.00

Willis J. Tompkins, Madison..........$100.00

Mary Cochems, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Steven & Susan Christensen, Oregon..........$100.00

Marian & Don Conway, Middleton..........$100.00

Jim & Annette Fitzpatrick, Madison..........$100.00

Steven Meffert, Middleton..........$100.00

J.R. Farms, Waunakee..........$100.00

Jean Hoffmann, in memory of Jake & Betty, Madison..........$100.00

Tom & Kris Manke, Arlington..........$100.00

Mary Ashley, Oregon..........$100.00

Dennis & Sharon Huett, Madison..........$100.00

Ralph Cagle & Tonia Neustifter, Madison..........$75.00

Greg & Sue Smith, Madison..........$75.00

In loving memory of Jerome Fieber, Dick Hurd, Steve Hurd, from Mavis Hurd Fieber, Middleton..........$60.00

Gary & Shelia Acker, Waunakee..........$60.00

Bob & Mary Ann Fleiner, Waunakee..........$50.00

Bo & Pauline Fergerson, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Cassie & Allie Van Horn, McFarland..........$50.00

Elaine Lohr, Madison..........$50.00

Marvin & Patricia Meissen, Madison..........$50.00

Jim & Kay Kalscheur, Dane..........$50.00

Elizabeth A. McLean, Madison..........$50.00

Charles & Mary Busch, in memory of Michael, Madison..........$50.00

David Rustick, Madison..........$50.00

Judy Campbell, Lake Mills..........$50.00

Herb & Ruth Armstrong, Stoughton..........$50.00

Maureen & Jerry Minnick, Middleton..........$50.00

The Bonines, in memory of Jesse Shimnick, Black Earth..........$50.00

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rosemary Sutter, Mount Horeb..........$50.00

J.C. Frieswijk, Madison..........$50.00

Rose Kerkich, Waunakee..........$50.00

Carol Connaughton - Conant, Madison..........$50.00

In loving memory of John Kippert Jr., Madison..........$50.00

Mary Mirkes, Cross Plains..........$50.00

Rick & Sandy Hall, town of Dunn..........$50.00

Gary & Connie Hendrickson, Dodgeville..........$50.00

Jean Brew, Wisconsin Dells..........$50.00

Steve Bersing Family, in memory of Vern Bersing, Stoughton..........$50.00

Shirley Gloe, Madison..........$50.00

Margie Bausch, McFarland..........$50.00

Julie Allen, Madison..........$50.00

Dale & Claudia Richardson, Oregon..........$50.00

B. Stoudt, Madison..........$40.00

Maynard Miles, Madison..........$40.00

Herb & Linda Paulus, Plain..........$30.00

Chelcy Bowles, Madison..........$25.00

Kay Zweifel, New Glarus..........$25.00

In loving memory of Bill Faust, Oregon..........$25.00

Bonnie & Skip Bohse, Oregon..........$25.00

JoAnn Helgesen, Oregon..........$25.00

Becky & Matt Schweitzer, Richland Center..........$25.00

Beverly Richgels, Madison..........$25.00

Darlene DeLong, Madison..........$25.00

Dave & Chris Bodoh, Madison..........$25.00

Dennis & Pat Wood, Black Earth..........$25.00

David & Deb Randall, Boscobel..........$25.00

Arlene Theobold, in loving memory of Dale, Barneveld..........$25.00

Tom & Mary Martin, Madison..........$25.00

In memory of daughter, Kelly Korban Morris, Lake Mills..........$25.00

Pat & Buzz Jewell, Plain..........$25.00

Will & Jeannine Larson, Jefferson..........$25.00

Sharla Hanson, Westport..........$25.00

Bill & Jean Brindley, In loving memory of Jeff Brindley, Middleton..........$25.00

Philip & Virginia Rauls, Dane..........$25.00

In memory of Brian Ketterer, Madison..........$25.00

In memory of Kathy Howard..........$25.00

Pat & Will Rossman, town of Dunn..........$20.00

Karen Wilke, Waunakee..........$20.00

Stephen Malisch, Sun Prairie..........$20.00

Don & Eunice Zimmerman, McFarland..........$20.00

Don & Diana Grundahl, Madison..........$20.00

Thomas & Jeannie Fargen, Plain..........$20.00

Anne & Mike Gordon, Madison..........$20.00

Enid Riggle, Madison..........$20.00

Edith L. Ersland, Middleton..........$15.00

Franklin & Barbara Killary, Madison..........$15.00

Bill & Pam Wright, Sun Prairie..........$15.00

Bernie Warren, Prairie du Sac..........$10.00

Anonymous..........$2,698.00

Gifts Previously Received..........$48,136.64

Today's Gift..........$11,268.00

TOTAL TO DATE..........$59,404.64

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics