Readers donations near $400,000 for children's Christmas toys
EMPTY STOCKING CLUB

Empty Stocking logo

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal,

Box 8056,

Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

F.L. Weston/J.A. Johnson Family, Minneapolis, Minnesota..........$1,570.00

Kevin Zito, in memory of Susan Bollant on behalf of Ephraim Yacht Harbor..........$1,000.00

Dawn Gebler, Madison..........$1,000.00

Alan Rapraeger, Stoughton..........$500.00

Brandon & Bridget Buell, Cottage Grove..........$500.00

Michael & Tammy Thorson, Fitchburg - Merry Christmas!..........$500.00

Mark & Mary Winter, McFarland..........$500.00

Nathan & Aubrey Schuster, Waunakee..........$300.00

Blane Woodard, on behalf of Erin Woodard, Whitefish Bay..........$300.00

Brad & Sue Krantz, Dane..........$260.00

Norm & Barbara Berven, Waunakee..........$250.00

Steve & Kathy McCosky, in memory of George & Janet McCosky, Madison..........$250.00

Emily, Audrey & Frankie Masciopinto, Madison..........$250.00

Thomas Kleinheinz, Madison..........$250.00

Bettine & Dan Lipman..........$250.00

Todd & Linda Taylor, Merrimac..........$200.00

Bernie Tennis, Madison..........$200.00

Chuck & Sue Arnold, Sun Prairie..........$200.00

Joy & Rob Gottschalk, Madison..........$200.00

Bora Ozel, Middleton..........$200.00

William Rosensteel Jr., in memory of Joan Lunde - The girl in the blue dress, Pismo Beach, California..........$200.00

Judith Sullivan..........$200.00

Sara Iverson, Thank you to the staff of Oak Park Place for the caregiving, Madison..........$200.00

In loving memory of Curt Kelly. Merry Christmas! With LOVE from Dad and Mom. Scott, Jenny, Brody, Cutter & Vayda Wilson. Charlie, Melissa, Grady & Sophie Lenn. Brian & Johannes Stauder. Drew, Kristen & Mac Schroeder..........$150.00

Elrene & Ken Lund, Madison..........$150.00

Paul & Judy Stich, in loving memory of Kevin Farrell, Clay Walker & Frank Balistreri, Lake Mills..........$150.00

S & Rob Wolfe, Madison..........$100.00

John Reinemann, Madison..........$100.00

Eric Ptasnik, Madison..........$100.00

Richard Herfel, in loving memory of my wife Marcella, Verona..........$100.00

Jason Roecker, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Eugene & Nancy Post, Middleton..........$100.00

Marcie & Dave Stark, Middleton..........$100.00

Virgil & Hazel Gaard, Oregon..........$100.00

Diane Dietrich, Madison..........$100.00

Schwenke Sawmill, Portage..........$100.00

Michael Waters, Madison..........$100.00

Lee Anderson, Madison..........$100.00

Nick & Amanda Trentadue, McFarland..........$100.00

Mark Werla, in memory of Ruby Werla, DeForest..........$100.00

Donald & Patrice Lynman, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Harvey & Sandy Witte, Middleton..........$100.00

Peter Michaelis, Madison..........$100.00

Emily Johnson, Madison..........$100.00

Scott Murray, Redondo Beach, California..........$100.00

Philip Shultz, Middleton..........$100.00

Lance & Kris Nolden, Madison..........$100.00

Wayne Parrell, in memory of Mary Parrell, Black Earth..........$100.00

Mary Lou Brown, Madison..........$100.00

Joe & Mary Ellyn Sensenbrenner, Madison..........$100.00

Marcia & Dean Schwarz, Sauk City..........$100.00

Leo & Kim Acker, Waunakee..........$100.00

Stewart & Mary Ann Brown, Fitchburg..........$100.00

In memory of John Lennon & George Harrison..........$80.00

Marilyn Taylor & Dave Scheler, Madison..........$75.00

Susan A. Policello, Middleton..........$75.00

Wayne & Linda Honer, Verona..........$60.00

Paul & Sue Kronberger, Madison..........$50.00

Lynn & Mike Reinholtz, Madison..........$50.00

Carrie Kuehl & Doug Earl, Verona..........$50.00

Betsy Rolland, Madison..........$50.00

Brenda & Steffen Lempp, Madison..........$50.00

Ken & Sue Long, Madison..........$50.00

Riccardo & Joan Bonazza, Madison..........$50.00

Emma & Kasen Sperle, in Memory of Grandpa Tom Rake, Stoughton..........$50.00

Prayers, health and safety to all! Happy Holidays..........$50.00

Megan & Michael Zapata, Madison..........$50.00

Janice Busse Borski, Madison..........$50.00

In Memory Of Kyle M Roth, Mazomanie..........$50.00

Jan Legler, Madison..........$50.00

Jim Veloff & Jan Griswold, Madison..........$50.00

Ray & Carol Clinton, Mount Horeb..........$50.00

Jeff Brandt, Lacey, Washington - Peace!..........$50.00

On behalf of John & Judy Karcher. Merry Christmas!..........$50.00

Duane & Tern Statz, in memory of Dave & Darlene Statz & Virginia Adler, Waunakee..........$50.00

Beth Rasmussen, Madison..........$50.00

Terry & Donna Ludkey, Madison..........$50.00

The Grover Family, in memory of Grandpa Hank, Sandy & Spencer, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Larry & Angie TerMaat, Madison..........$50.00

Marcia K. Schauff, Cottage Grove..........$50.00

In loving memory of Thor & Alice Rogeberg, Madison..........$50.00

Ray & Gretchen Lawrence, Cassville..........$50.00

Lauren & Nancy Zabel, Madison..........$50.00

Jim & Gladys Grieger, Lodi..........$50.00

Nicole Sayre, Verona - Charlie, age 10, made some crafts and is donating all of the money he made from his sale to help others in need..........$40.00

Mike & Kitty Repas, remembering our Angel, Lorrie, Morrisonville..........$35.00

Jean & Joe Dietrich, Verona..........$30.00

Brett Jones, Madison - Happy Holidays!..........$25.00

Charles & Bette Marshall, in loving memory of William & Dorothy Haupt, Oregon..........$25.00

Bette Lang Marshall, in loving memory of Dad Robert S. Lang, Oregon..........$25.00

Denise Johanning, in loving memory of my Dad, Ernest Wendtland, Fennimore..........$25.00

Michael Gleason, Merrimac..........$25.00

Rosalie Wood, Madison..........$25.00

Patrick Genn, in memory of Dick & Lucy Genn, San Diego, California..........$25.00

Chuck & Libby Howting, Monona..........$25.00

Rhonda Skolaski, in the name of Jay Swenson, Montello..........$25.00

Susan Gruber, Middleton..........$25.00

Cathy & Pat Crahen, Waunakee..........$25.00

Ray Webber, Oregon..........$25.00

In memory of Deb Przywara, Madison..........$25.00

Denise Klubertanz, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

John Bailey, Palatine, Illinois..........$25.00

Frank Schatzley, Madison..........$25.00

Lisa & Jim Olmsted, Verona..........$25.00

T. Corwith, in memory of Dean & Judy Corwith, loved & missed! Janesville..........$25.00

Susan Parisi, Madison..........$20.00

Cheryl Schober, in memory of Muriel McCarville, Platteville..........$20.00

In memory of Max, Ron & Ted..........$20.00

David & Randi Thorson, Cambridge..........$20.00

Charles & Barbara Pichardt, Madison..........$20.00

Dewayne Lloyd, Stoughton..........$20.00

Mary Grindeman, in memory of Randy Benish, Fitchburg..........$20.00

Total anonymous..........$2,130.09

Gifts Previously Received..........$379,123.49

Today's Gift..........$17,145.09

TOTAL TO DATE..........$396,268.58

