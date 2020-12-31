 Skip to main content
Readers' donations near $380,000 for children's Christmas toys
EMPTY STOCKING CLUB

Readers' donations near $380,000 for children's Christmas toys

Empty Stocking logo

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal,

Box 8056,

Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

Godfrey & Kahn Staff..........$1,650.00

Terry & Kathy Kurth, Weed Man Lawn Care..........$1,100.00

Joyce Dorst, Madison..........$500.00

Dave & Kris Lenz..........$500.00

Isthmus Engineering & Manufacturing Co-Op Members..........$331.58

Barbara Peterman, Madison..........$300.00

Catherine Inman, Madison..........$250.00

The Farnung Fund..........$250.00

Ellen Skatrud, Madison..........$200.00

The Jesien-Tobey Giving Fund..........$200.00

The Zalewski Giving Fund..........$100.00

In memory of Mark Zander..........$100.00

Eagle, Oregon..........$100.00

Mallory & Gary Gorman, Oregon..........$100.00

Steve & Susan Roberts, Marshall..........$100.00

Bev Krell, in memory of Bill, Verona..........$100.00

Mary & Everett Yost, Sauk City..........$100.00

In memory of Skip Hornback, Poynette..........$100.00

Darlene Meyers, in memory of Russell Meyers, Lake Mills..........$100.00

Mark Quinn & Elizabeth Kingston, Madison..........$100.00

Caryl F. Bremer, Middleton..........$100.00

Skot & Stephanie Zwettler, Mount Horeb..........$100.00

Linda & James Graham, Madison..........$100.00

Lonald Monfils, Mountain Pine, Arizona..........$100.00

Jennifer LeFoe, Edgerton..........$100.00

Thomas & Margaret Buehl, Madison..........$100.00

Dennis & Carole Mohr, in memory of our parents, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Donna O'Leary, in memory of Ron Steiner, Madison..........$75.00

Ed & Ginny Krumenauer, Baraboo..........$75.00

Jim Stapelmann, Cottage Grove..........$75.00

Linda & Chris Barker, Madison..........$65.00

Stephen Kueffer, Sun Prairie..........$60.00

The Armstrongs, Madison..........$55.00

Linda Ranieri & Sue Behnke..........$50.00

In memory of Roy Steve & Vera's brother, Manfreel..........$50.00

Eileen Gilbert, a Christmas gift from me to/by my Grandchildren, Madison..........$50.00

Sam, Shae & Skyler Sims, Madison..........$50.00

Dale & Diane Schallert, Madison/Sun Prairie..........$50.00

In loving memory of Robert Pfaff, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Jenny Marquess & Steve Books, Madison..........$50.00

Bils Family, Madison..........$50.00

Vicki & Lew Posekany, Middleton..........$50.00

Lois Polenz, Madison..........$50.00

Steve & Sherry O'Connor, in memory of Eric, Verona..........$50.00

Bill & Kris Herman, Madison..........$50.00

Larry & Angie TerMaat, Madison..........$50.00

Alison Dorner, Madison..........$50.00

Bill & Jane Ganshert, Madison..........$50.00

Dick & Sharon Quale, Cottage Grove..........$50.00

Donna Niesen-Campbell, in memory of Aunt Joyce Gausmann & Brother Roger Gausmann, Stoughton..........$50.00

Dan & Mary Trappe, Cross Plains..........$50.00

John & Debbie Benson, Mauston..........$50.00

Leon Endres, Lodi..........$50.00

Connie Grogan, Madison..........$50.00

John & Belinda Jordan, Madison..........$50.00

Stanley & Donna Klein, Madison..........$50.00

Jeff & Laurie Ostry, Cottage Grove..........$50.00

Philip M. Neis, Madison..........$50.00

George Junemann, Madison..........$50.00

Joyce Wagner, in loving memory of Leon & Bob, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Rob & Lynne Hohert, Stoughton..........$50.00

Ron & Connie Morken, Oregon..........$50.00

In loving memory of Ofstun & Skrede families, Madison..........$50.00

Janet Lonergan, Lodi..........$50.00

Patrick Collins, Blue Mounds..........$50.00

William Phillips, Madison..........$50.00

Charlie & Colleen Ries, Madison..........$50.00

The Cadwallader Family, Madison..........$40.00

Marilyn Pribbenow, Lodi..........$40.00

In memory of Donald Hustad & Susan Murray, Edgerton..........$40.00

Charles McCarthy, Stoughton..........$40.00

Joe & Kathy Disch, DeForest..........$40.00

Dan & Sally Rossmiller, Madison..........$30.00

Greg & Tammy Rockweiler, Reedsburg..........$30.00

Tom & Joanna Rice, Madison..........$30.00

Paul Wolf..........$25.00

Richard & M.A. Lichtfeld, in memory of Bill McDonald, Monona..........$25.00

Juliana Reimann, Madison..........$25.00

Marsha Henegar..........$25.00

Al & Michelle Kalscheur..........$25.00

Linda Meier, in memory of mom, Waunakee..........$25.00

Donald Hoffmann, Windsor..........$25.00

Scott Fromader, Madison..........$25.00

Martie Cody, Madison..........$25.00

Tom & Jeannette Treinen, Waunakee..........$25.00

Karen Meintolz-Niesen, Waunakee..........$25.00

Larry & Peggy Nowicki, Madison..........$25.00

John & Carmen Samz, Sauk City..........$25.00

Shelley, in loving memory of my champion Allen Snyder, Plain..........$25.00

Dan & Lynene Harmon, Stoughton..........$25.00

In memory of Larry Batz from his family, Mazomanie..........$25.00

Cindy & Pat Guiney, Stoughton..........$25.00

Darla Ellison, Madison..........$25.00

Eleanor J. Hoffmaster, Madison..........$25.00

In memory of Richard Skamarak & Scott Skamarak, Mount Horeb..........$25.00

In memory of Harold & Louise Knuteson, Prairie du Sac..........$25.00

Roger Nolden, in memory of Lorie, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Debby & Mike Billot, Whitewater..........$25.00

Dennis Kelliher, Mount Horeb..........$25.00

Gloria & Bill Waite, Madison..........$25.00

In memory of Don Esser, Verona..........$25.00

Chelcy Bowles, Madison..........$25.00

Erik & Pat Popp, Madison..........$25.00

Greg & Scottie Larson, Fitchburg..........$25.00

Helen L. Bennett, Fitchburg..........$25.00

Monica L. Metcalf, Madison..........$20.00

P&B, Edgerton..........$20.00

Shirley Miller, Waunakee..........$20.00

Dan & Barb Spring, Waterloo..........$20.00

Mary Ann Sundby, Sun Prairie..........$20.00

Mars Pancho..........$20.00

Nikka & Remmy..........$20.00

Murphy Cloe..........$20.00

Kaiser & Shadow..........$20.00

In memory of Char, from Dar, Cottage Grove..........$20.00

The Utica Unicorns A+A, Utica..........$20.00

Linda Kelly, Poynette..........$20.00

Louise Harris, Lodi..........$15.00

Judy Gericke, Waunakee..........$15.00

Gale Bender..........$15.00

Stanley Richter, Madison..........$15.00

Lawrence Sheahan, Madison..........$10.00

Pat Kennedy..........$10.00

Marta Nelson, Madison..........$10.00

Judith A. Braucht, Madison..........$10.00

In loving memory of Russell & Dorothy Gratiot, Madison..........$10.00

Schroder Livestock, Lodi..........$1.00

Pat Galleger Realty, DeForest..........$1.00

Total anonymous..........$2,546.00

Gifts Previously Received..........$366,098.91

Today's Gifts..........$13,024.58

TOTAL TO DATE..........$379,123.49

