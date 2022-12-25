Readers' donations near $300,000 for Christmas toys for children

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to children in families in need in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club Wisconsin State Journal P.O. Box 8056 Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Ronda Richards & Robert Ley..........$1,000.00
Neighbor, Madison..........$1,000.00
Lloyd Kippley, Lodi..........$1,000.00
The Rich & Monie Kuckkalm Giving Fund..........$500.00
Arlen & Judith Christenson..........$500.00
Renee Zeier, Madison..........$300.00
Kurtis Muller, DeForest - Merry Christmas from the Mullers!..........$300.00
Helser Family Fund..........$300.00
Carol Kowing, In memory of Joan Kowing-McGregor & Gordon Kowing, Madison..........$250.00
Al & Julie Endres, Dane..........$250.00
The Nystrom Family Charitable Fund..........$200.00
Jane Taylor Coleman..........$200.00
In memory of Kevin & Shawn LeRette, Madison..........$200.00
Rita Bloomfield..........$150.00
Lillian Genskow, Madison..........$150.00
Dr. Thomas & Gina Brown, Sun Prairie..........$150.00
Dan & Cindy Raisbeck, Madison..........$150.00
In loving memory of Don & Donna Wheadon, Middleton..........$120.00
Vic & Nancy Ripp, Middleton..........$105.00
Wava Grinde, Monona..........$100.00
The Schmid Family, Allen & Susan, Verona..........$100.00
Sons of Post 313, Black Earth..........$100.00
Michael & Susan Mohoney, Madison..........$100.00
Mary Eisenmann, in memory of Roy & Mark Eisenmann, Madison..........$100.00
Lois Bavery, in loving memory of Dave Mandt, Oregon..........$100.00
Kolan/Almasi Giving Fund..........$100.00
Judy Olson Sutton, in memory of Bill & Dick Olson, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
John R. Nevin, Madison..........$100.00
Joel Wagner, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
J. Gilbert, Madison..........$100.00
In loving memory of my husband, Russell..........$100.00
Donald & Diane MacDonald, Madison..........$100.00
Dennis & Carol Koby Carey, Middleton..........$100.00
Bill Feeney, Brooklyn..........$100.00
Mel & Lori Nonn, in loving memory of Cory "Fish" Nonn, Stoughton..........$75.00
Tony & Deb Ankowicz, Madison..........$50.00
Susan & Jimmy Santulli, Middleton..........$50.00
Sue Pecaut Stark, Madison..........$50.00
Sally & Barry Pace, Madison..........$50.00
Ron & Sue Wirth, Belleville..........$50.00
Rita Bauer, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Richland & Mary Burkhamer, Verona..........$50.00
Mr. & Mrs. Terry Ludkey, Madison..........$50.00
Mary Ann Sveum, Middleton..........$50.00
Larry & Agnes TerMaat, Madison..........$50.00
Kevin Brown & Virginia Martin, Monona..........$50.00
Kevin & Ellen Hess, Waunakee..........$50.00
Jean & Joe Dietrich, Madison..........$50.00
In loving memory of Ofstun and Skrede Family Members, Madison..........$50.00
In honor of our grandchildren by the Ripp's of Cross Plains..........$50.00
Hans & Terry Moen, Madison..........$50.00
Guy & Mina Gibson, Madison..........$50.00
Gretchen Patey, Madison..........$50.00
Ed & Sheila Helmke, Cross Plains..........$50.00
Don & Carol Moe, in loving memory of our grandson, Ben Erickson, Stoughton..........$50.00
Dave & Barbara Sauer, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Dan Harmon & Lynene Wagner Harmon, Stoughton..........$50.00
Charles Dente..........$50.00
Carol & Randy Burke, Spring Green..........$50.00
Brian & Sally Myrland, Brooklyn..........$50.00
Bob & Geralyn Pertzborn, Waunakee..........$50.00
Barb Breunig, Sauk City..........$50.00
Anna May Rhiner, in memory of Julian Rhiner, Verona..........$50.00
Barb & Bruce Rideout, Madison..........$45.00
Joe & Kathryn Disch, DeForest..........$40.00
Dave & Melissa Dugan, Stoughton..........$40.00
Scott Spoolman & Gail Martinelli, Madison..........$30.00
Martin Drapkin & Erica Napoli, Cross Plains..........$30.00
Susan M. Acker, in memory of Edward A. Acker, Cross Plains..........$25.00
Ron & Chris Murphy, Blanchardville..........$25.00
Robert & Elizabeth Getz, Madison..........$25.00
Lyle "Doc" & Charlotte Esser, Cross Plains..........$25.00
Judy, in memory of Gordie Schmitz, DeForest..........$25.00
In memory of Jim Kalscheur, Pine Bluff..........$25.00
Edith Ersland, Middleton..........$25.00
Diane & Tom Brys, Madison..........$25.00
Charles Elson, Madison..........$25.00
Carrie & Paul Podehl, in loving memory of long-time donors Bob & Sadie Priebe, Madison & Prairie du Sac..........$25.00
Paul Wolf, Sun Prairie..........$22.00
Special Agent Tully, Fall River..........$20.00
James Saunders, Madison..........$20.00
In memory of Patrick John Ziegler, Cottage Grove..........$20.00
Total anonymous..........$2,458.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$283,490.94
Today's Gifts..........$12,775.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$296,265.94