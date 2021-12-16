Readers' donations near $235,000 for toys for children at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to children in families in need in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Ted & Deb Drewsen..........$2,000.00
The John & Twila Sheskey Charitable Fund, in honor of Dennis Sheskey..........$1,083.00
J Robertson, Madison..........$1,000.00
Jeff & Annette Anderson Family, Mount Horeb..........$500.00
David & Mary Jane Osborne, Oregon..........$500.00
Tom & Joan Hanson, Sun Prairie..........$500.00
David Anderson, in loving memory of Meta & Harry Anderson, Mount Horeb..........$500.00
In loving memory of Ruth Shaffer, Middleton..........$500.00
John & Kathy O'Connor, Fitchburg..........$250.00
Paul Slota & Nancy Thompson, Middleton..........$250.00
Robert Earle, Madison..........$250.00
Robert & Susan Plakus, Madison..........$200.00
In honor of our parents: Mary & Dr. Chub, & Dr. Jay, Madison..........$200.00
In memory of Karen Bjerke, Stoughton..........$200.00
Lois & Jim Downing, Waunakee..........$200.00
The Providence Fund..........$150.00
James Chappell, in loving memory of my wife Lois Chappell..........$100.00
Grace Keenan, in loving memory of James Keenan, Madison..........$100.00
Sandy & Pat Finnerty, Middleton..........$100.00
In memory of Matthew OKroley, Larry & Linda OKroley, Deforest..........$100.00
Linda Warren, in loving memory of Karen Warren, Madison..........$100.00
Richard Eggleston, in memory of Jerry Eggleston, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Marsha & Joe Biddick, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Barbara Lessner, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Robert & Cheryl Magnussen, Lake Mills..........$100.00
Bruce Davis, Madison..........$100.00
James & Mary Taylor, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
David & Sandra Ruegsegger, Arlington..........$100.00
Statz Family, in memory of Ron, Waunakee..........$100.00
In loving memory of my husband Robert Borcherding, Madison..........$100.00
John & Michelle Hamilton..........$100.00
Zalewski Giving Fund..........$100.00
Rauls Giving Fund, Deforest..........$100.00
Rick & Sandy Nuernberg, Madison..........$100.00
In honor of Oscar & Marcus Prahl, Madison..........$100.00
Cyrilla Wipperfurth, Madison..........$100.00
Vera Slavic-Svircev, Middleton..........$100.00
Thomas & Vicki McNeal, Monona..........$100.00
Linda Vahldieck, Madison..........$100.00
Debra Martin, in memory of Jim Martin, Madison..........$100.00
Harley & Marty Semple, Fitchburg..........$75.00
Lizzy O'Hara, raised during a Moxie #FitGiving event, New York, New York..........$75.00
The Roth family, in memory of Werner Roth..........$60.00
Mark & Deb Eggerichs, Stoughton..........$50.00
Laura Haefs, Madison..........$50.00
Worth & Diane Vaughan, Madison..........$50.00
Deb, Greg, Samantha & Jen Davis, Verona..........$50.00
Laurene Cushman, Madison..........$50.00
Anne Thompson, Monona..........$50.00
M. Salzmann, Deforest..........$50.00
Lynda & Jake Klubertanz, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Dan & Karen Schwarz, Madison..........$50.00
Stan & Cathy Nelson, Deforest..........$50.00
Charlie & Amy Robb, Johnson Creek..........$50.00
Gary Galvin & Lee Casper-Galvin, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
In memory of John Mahaney, Madison..........$50.00
Dan & Beth Tolles, New Glarus..........$50.00
Larry & Angie Termaat, Madison..........$50.00
Tim & Jerrie Murphy, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Bob & Deb Ramharter, Oregon..........$50.00
Donald Lewis, Middleton..........$50.00
Bev & Phil Pizzingrilli, Madison..........$50.00
In loving memory of Bernard & Doranna Lucey, Sauk City..........$50.00
J. Dahms & B. Noltemeyer, Deforest..........$50.00
John N & Sandra F Englesby, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Henry Naffz, Susan Adler, Prairie Du Sac..........$50.00
In memory of Arthur, Martha,& Harold Meyer, Barneveld..........$50.00
Mary Ann Austin, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Lou Ann Rashke, Madison..........$50.00
John & Sarah Sullivan, Mazomanie..........$50.00
Robert Fox, Elroy..........$50.00
Ted & Helen, in loving memory of Grandson, David Valenza, Columbus..........$50.00
David Murray, Happy Holidays!!!, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Have a wonderful holiday! Love Hollis..........$50.00
In memory of Kathleen Denu from Charlie, Rhonda, Tyler, Wyatt & Marisa, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
David & Maureen McGlynn Flanagan, Madison..........$40.00
In memory of daughter - Kelly Korban Morris, Mom & Dad, Lake Mills..........$40.00
Brodie, Blake, Sadie, Liam, Hudson, Ava..........$30.00
Mary Eisenmann, Madison, in Remembrance of Roy & Mark..........$25.00
Judy Hoffman, in loving memory of Tom Hoffman, Fitchburg..........$25.00
In memory of Tom Prisk, Lodi..........$25.00
Donna & Jerry Fillner, Madison..........$25.00
Paul Wolf, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Suzanne Luetke, Madison..........$25.00
Patricia Forbes, Madison..........$25.00
N. Stanek, Oregon..........$25.00
Ruth Beich, Lodi..........$25.00
Richard & April Drucker, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Steve & Patty Kohn, Madison..........$25.00
Robert Schenck..........$25.00
Andersen-Goldsworthy, Madison..........$25.00
John & Polly Guequierre, Madison..........$25.00
In memory of Beth Caravello, Madison..........$25.00
In memory of Joseph Schleicher, Madison..........$25.00
Jim & Mary Rosenberger, Madison..........$25.00
Tom, Rena, Travis Thompson, Marshall..........$25.00
Viktor, Fitchburg..........$20.00
Alan Kruger, Madison..........$20.00
Lauretta McMahan, Verona..........$20.00
Mathew Jaworski, Poynette..........$20.00
Mary Anne Sobek, Madison..........$20.00
Dale Clark, Janesville..........$20.00
Kylan & Bowen Pratsch, Madison..........$20.00
Total anonymous..........$1,745.00