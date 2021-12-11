Readers' donations near $200,000 for toys for children at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to children in families in need in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Eric & Renee Padrutt, in memory of Marilyn & Charles Ryman and Berdina & Howard Padrutt, Cross Plains..........$5,000.00
Debbie Cleveland, in remembrance of Doug Cleveland, Verona..........$500.00
Dave & Rosie Ballweg, Sun Lakes, Arizona..........$500.00
Ralph Thieman, Stoughton..........$500.00
Larry & Susie Davies, McFarland..........$400.00
Hugh & Joyce Bell, Green Valley, Arizona..........$250.00
Madison Public Schools Foundation..........$250.00
Neal & Joann Brunner, Madison..........$250.00
Bill & Penny McDonough, Middleton..........$250.00
In loving memory of Jason Laufenberg, from Fred & Mary Laufenberg..........$225.00
Norman Sime, in honor of our great grand daughters, Ember & Autumn Nix, Stoughton..........$200.00
Jinny & John Trimbell, Madison..........$200.00
Marianna M. Fuchs, Madison..........$200.00
Stoughton FFA Alumni..........$200.00
Ron Johnson & Ellen Morgan, Verona..........$125.00
In honor of Charlene Lawler, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Art Luthi & Jan Sarbacker, Middleton..........$100.00
Steve & Becky Freischmidt, Verona..........$100.00
Steve Meffert, Cross Plains..........$100.00
Roger & Mary Schuster, Middleton..........$100.00
In memory of Floyd Tupper, Love Diane, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Jon & Susan Udell, Madison..........$100.00
In loving memory of Grace & Jean, Madison..........$100.00
Mary & Everett Yost, Sauk City..........$100.00
Gary Rose, New Lisbon..........$100.00
Lloyd Marklein, in loving memory of Janice & Evelyn Marklein, Sauk City..........$100.00
Doris Waldmann, in memory of Rodney Waldmann, Verona..........$100.00
Dave Stolen, in loving memory of Alice Asleson, Stoughton..........$100.00
Carl & Annie, Madison..........$100.00
The Ron Smith Family, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Lars Lein, Edgerton..........$100.00
S&G Hoffman, Middleton..........$100.00
Marvin Ripp, Middleton..........$100.00
Rosa & Ray Ropers, Waunakee..........$100.00
Phil & Flora Sprecher, Madison..........$100.00
Greg & Connie Darga, Verona..........$100.00
In loving memory of Kenneth M. Alt, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Eric B. Bauman, PhD & Clinical Playground LLC, Middleton..........$100.00
Mary Webster, in loving memory of Chuck Webster, Madison..........$100.00
Florence Hellenbrand, in memory of Jim Hellenbrand, Waunakee..........$100.00
Scott & Cathy Hamilton, McFarland..........$100.00
Fran Gustrowsky, in loving memory of Carl Gustrowsky, Brooklyn..........$100.00
Richard Maloney, McFarland..........$100.00
Kirk & Jenni Davis, Madison..........$100.00
Chris, Woody & Trevor Knox, McFarland..........$100.00
In loving memory of Grandma Jean from Colin & Kyle, Verona..........$100.00
Bev Krell, Verona..........$100.00
Phil & Monica Mountford, Oregon..........$100.00
Al & Carol Antonson, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
In memory of Ryan & Darlene Gove, DeForest..........$75.00
Sue & Dick Leuzinger, Monroe..........$75.00
Ed & Dorothy Churchwell, Madison..........$75.00
Lane Bonnette, Madison..........$50.00
Richard Hankins, in memory of Mary, DeForest..........$50.00
John Erb, Mount Horeb, in memory of a hero - Parker Kruse..........$50.00
Marsha & Bruce Gregg, Madison..........$50.00
Shirley Karman, Edgerton..........$50.00
Dick & Dianne Ottow, Madison..........$50.00
Dave & Karen Hellenbrand, Middleton..........$50.00
Marge Kerr, in loving memory of Randy Fry & Christine Chisholm..........$50.00
Phyllis Clark, Monona..........$50.00
Ted Danube, Merrimac..........$50.00
In loving memory of Dora & Phil Clementi, Madison..........$50.00
Mary Ellen & John Feuling, Madison..........$50.00
Dave & Nan Laufenberg, Waunakee..........$50.00
Ron & Carolyn Sue Wilcox, Madison..........$50.00
Bev & David Mares, in honor of Ethel Denton, Oregon..........$50.00
Marilyn & Fred Kinney..........$50.00
John & Margie Bollig, Madison..........$50.00
Kim & Pat McBride, Madison..........$50.00
Shirley Olson, Madison..........$50.00
Audrey Darga, Verona..........$50.00
Larry & Peggy Nowicki, Madison..........$50.00
Richard & Karen Marx, Waunakee..........$50.00
Richard & Terry Lauber, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Rodney Goeden, Dane..........$50.00
Linus & Leona Rauls, Waunakee..........$50.00
In memory of Irene Swacina & Jorgen & Mildred Skalet, Mount Horeb & Black Earth..........$50.00
The Pahnke Family, McFarland..........$50.00
Larry & Agnes TerMaat, Madison..........$50.00
Don & Gail Garczynski, Madison..........$50.00
Richard & Sue Miller, Madison..........$30.00
Mike Wehler, in memory of brother Rob & brother-in-law Mike, Plain..........$30.00
Village Haircutters, Cottage Grove..........$30.00
Janet Walter, Waunakee..........$30.00
Chris & Eileen Zurbuchen, Verona..........$30.00
Tom & Carol Pedretti, in loving memory of granddaughter Carolanah Rae Schenk, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Michael Gleason, Merrimac..........$25.00
Daniel & Mariam Millette, Madison..........$25.00
Leonard & Meredith Doom, Stoughton..........$25.00
Pat & Buzz Jewell, Plain..........$25.00
Tony & Deb Corrao, in memory of Duane & Myrna Engh..........$25.00
Tony & Deb Corrao, in memory of Paul & Ruth Corrao, Sauk City..........$25.00
Charles & Mary Wedig, Madison..........$25.00
Pete & Chris Rieck, Madison..........$25.00
Stan & Margie Nonn, Cross Plains..........$25.00
James Teela, Prairie du Sac..........$25.00
In memory of Gary Alt, Sauk City..........$25.00
Steve & Patty Barritt, Sauk City..........$25.00
Lisa & Don Svoboda, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Ruth Elsner, Stoughton..........$25.00
Betty Ney, in memory of Rhonda & Larry, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Sharon Blau, in memory of Ron, DeForest..........$25.00
Jack & Boni Hanson, Wisconsin Dells..........$25.00
Tom Roberts, Madison..........$25.00
Gloria Evert, Monona..........$25.00
Steve & Christ Ascher, Madison..........$25.00
Donald Goeden, Dane..........$20.00
Colleen Engler, Cambridge..........$20.00
Sue Martinson, Fitchburg..........$20.00
Lee & Shirley Hanson, Madison..........$20.00
Jim & Carol Woldt, Marshall..........$20.00
Total anonymous..........$2,095.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$175,230.90
Today's Gifts..........$16,995.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$192,225.90