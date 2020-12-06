Readers' donations near $200,000 for children's toys at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal,
Box 8056,
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Michael & Leslie Zuroski, Sun Prairie..........$5,000.00
Deb & Ted D., Madison..........$2,000.00
Fahey Family, Fitchburg..........$500.00
Kendra & Jerry Tutsch, Lodi..........$300.00
Schramka Family, Madison..........$250.00
Vance & Betty Kepley, Madison..........$250.00
Linda Roberts, Madison..........$200.00
Monona Grove Business Men's Association, Monona..........$200.00
David Anderson, Middleton..........$200.00
In memory of Curtis Sheehan, Sun Prairie..........$200.00
Linda J. Hill, Verona..........$200.00
Leslie & Dave Haagenson Family, Madison..........$150.00
Jerry & Karen Wallander, Madison..........$150.00
Horky Family, in memory of Lloyd Weber, Madison..........$150.00
Ron Johnson & Ellen Morgan..........$125.00
In memory of Gene & Judy Schaller..........$120.00
In memory of Margaret (Brennum) Caygill, who always made Christmas special, Linden..........$120.00
Jeff & Carol Fritsche, in memory of Esther, Art, Mae and Oscar Fritsche, Madison..........$100.00
Breanna Eeg, in memory of my Grandpa Boots, Madison..........$100.00
Jeff & Mary Perry, in memory of Susan Bollant, Roseville, CA..........$100.00
Mary Jo Lynch, Madison..........$100.00
Johnson/Marshall Family Fund..........$100.00
Rodney & Beverly Homburg, Cottage Grove..........$100.00
Ron & Lorraine Bornstein, Middleton..........$100.00
Gary & Janie Schaefer, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Dennis & Kathy Muskat, Middleton..........$100.00
Greg & Susie Samuels, Madison..........$100.00
Paul & Sue Wilberding, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
In memory of Buck & Honey Birkinbine, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Fred & Ivy Edelman, Madison..........$100.00
Douglas Storms, Deerfield..........$100.00
Tom Murphy, Madison..........$100.00
Jane Bannerman..........$100.00
Paul Campagnola & Karen LeCuyer, Madison..........$100.00
John Stuchlik, Windsor..........$100.00
Tom & Carol Rivers, Madison - Keeping our annual Empty Stocking giving and Tom's 47th year of portraying Santa Claus intact..........$100.00
Ken & Mary Breunig Family, Dane..........$100.00
Dorothy J. Klinefelter, Madison..........$100.00
Mr. & Mrs. Vernon Friedland, Madison - In memory of Bob Kvalheim..........$100.00
Al Rosenthal, in loving memory of Carolyn Rosenthal, Packwaukee..........$100.00
In memory of Jean, Grace & Chloe, Madison..........$100.00
Sue & Dick Leuzinger, Monroe..........$100.00
Joe & Marti Clausius, Madison..........$100.00
Barb & Mike Tanner, town of Oregon..........$100.00
Danny & Chris Poffenberger in honor of our grandchildren, Lodi..........$75.00
William & Catherine Schneider, Verona..........$75.00
David Murphy, Merry Christmas!..........$50.00
Rowen & Leo Vander Meulen, Madison..........$50.00
Theresa Bartko, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Hess Family Charitable Giving Fund..........$50.00
Bernie & Jane Powers, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Tim & Ann Terrill, Mineral Point..........$50.00
Bryan Hall & Family, Stoughton..........$50.00
Richard & Luann Schuhler, Verona..........$50.00
Zoa Ott, Verona..........$50.00
Eric & Suzette Letcher, Madison..........$50.00
Don, Gail and Molly Garczynski, Madison..........$50.00
Ken & Kathy Raymond, Cambridge..........$50.00
Jim & Diane Blotz, Madison..........$50.00
Donna Leet, Madison..........$50.00
James & Wendy Steele, Stoughton..........$50.00
Kim & Pat McBride, Madison..........$50.00
Franc Fennessy & Jennifer Noyes, Madison..........$50.00
Doug Geeslin, Lodi..........$50.00
Joy Miller, Madison..........$50.00
Brad & Cindy Klusendorf, Dodgeville..........$50.00
Mary Anderson, Madison - A special Happy Birthday to Alice Ohlrogge, Middleton..........$50.00
Beverly Brunner, in memory of James Brunner, Cross Plains..........$50.00
Andrew Ballweg, in honor of Gerry Ballweg, Sauk City..........$50.00
Tom & Sally Mueller, Oregon..........$50.00
Kathy Siewert, Madison..........$50.00
Dennis & Betty Kenney, Madison..........$50.00
In loving memory of Laverne & Ron Reek, Madison..........$50.00
Robert & Elizabeth Scallon, in loving memory of Mary K. Scallon & Brian Scallon, Boscobel..........$40.00
Maurie & Kim Paul, Madison..........$40.00
Gloria Accardo, Madison..........$35.00
Charlie & Juli Hillebrand, Cross Plains - In memory of Don & Marian O'Leary..........$30.00
Charlie & Juli Hillebrand, Cross Plains - In memory of Ed Hillebrand..........$30.00
Donna Sarow, Evansville..........$30.00
Morgan Schauff, Stoughton..........$25.00
Jennifer Tredinnick, Madison..........$25.00
Tom & Julie, Madison..........$25.00
Mathew Sumi Lombardino, Madison..........$25.00
Jim Bolgrien, Portage..........$25.00
Curt & Barbara Fuszard, Middleton..........$25.00
Jan & Jeff Martin, Middleton..........$25.00
Santa Claus, North Pole..........$25.00
Marcia Thompson, in memory of Dan Thompson, Prairie du Sac..........$25.00
Leo & Deb Warren, Verona..........$25.00
Bernard & Sandra Scanlan, Fennimore..........$25.00
In memory of Edward & Shirley King, Randolph..........$25.00
Stoughton..........$25.00
Alice Kissling & Morris Sadicario, Madison..........$25.00
In memory of Lars Lein..........$25.00
John R. & Nancy E. Foerst, Madison..........$25.00
John & Polly Guequierre, Madison..........$25.00
John & Janice Culbertson, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Russell & Gloria Clemens, Dane..........$25.00
Ron & Anna Brewer, Wyocena..........$25.00
Henry & Mary Ann Veith, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Greg & Alice Nolden, Prairie du Sac..........$25.00
Stan & Margie Nonn, in memory of Rosaline Nonn, Cross Plains..........$25.00
Lauretta Scherschel, Middleton..........$25.00
Kris & Paul Hesch, Madison..........$25.00
Sue Martinson, in memory of dad, Fitchburg..........$25.00
In memory of Gordon Smith, Madison..........$25.00
Donald J. Helfrecht, Madison..........$25.00
Aris De Mars-Roessler, in memory of Thomas Roessler, Baraboo..........$25.00
Yvonne Beale, Madison..........$25.00
Sharon & Kitty Bower, Madison..........$25.00
James L. Mertz, Prairie du Sac..........$20.00
Janet Beaver & Tom Schaub, Verona..........$20.00
Ray & Doris Maier, Cross Plains..........$20.00
In memory of Jeanne Matson, Stoughton..........$20.00
Elizabeth R. Keller..........$20.00
Dolora & Edward Brewer, McFarland..........$15.00
In memory of Buckley Steele, Verona..........$10.00
Peggy Kiss, Stoughton..........$5.00
Total anonymous..........$2,950.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$174,665.58
Today's Gifts..........$18,375.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$193,040.58
