Readers' donations near $20,000 for Christmas toys for children

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to children in families in need in the greater Madison area.

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal

Box 8056

Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

Chopra Family Fund..........$500.00

Terry & Kathy Siebert, Fitchburg..........$300.00

Daren & Sacha Milton, McFarland..........$250.00

Tony & Julie Bretl, Sun Prairie..........$250.00

Bill & Suzann McClenahan, Verona..........$200.00

David & Donna Harper, in loving memory of our daughter, Kara, Cottage Grove..........$200.00

James Ver Hoeve, Madison..........$200.00

Beth Conley, Sauk City..........$200.00

Roger & Sue Richards, McFarland..........$200.00

The Hahn Family, DeForest..........$150.00

In memory of Lester, Tony & Rick Palmer, Belleville..........$125.00

Doug & Mary Wilson, Sun Prairie..........$105.00

Carolyn Staszewski, McFarland..........$100.00

Marie & Dale Ganser, Monona..........$100.00

Donna Spangler, Mazomanie..........$100.00

Robert & Linda Growney, Madison..........$100.00

Joseph Morgan, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Sandra Pfahler, Madison..........$100.00

Wendy Brown, Madison..........$100.00

John & Nanci Ramsden, Madison..........$100.00

Rick & Marilyn Stevens, Madison..........$100.00

Stu & Lynn Thomas, Verona..........$100.00

Rob & Lori Rusch, Middleton..........$100.00

Nancy Caldwell, in memory of Ron Caldwell, Arlington..........$100.00

Marv & Betty Meyers, McFarland..........$100.00

Judd's Lawn Service in memory of Maynard Judd & Linda Skogen, Middleton..........$100.00

Harvey & Jane Storm, Middleton..........$100.00

Susan Jackan, Madison..........$100.00

Ed & Deb Morgan, Dodgeville..........$100.00

Patricia McClure, in memory of Art McClure, Madison..........$100.00

Mike & Sally Schnarr, Madison..........$100.00

Sue & Brett Coomber, McFarland..........$100.00

Matt, Laura, Marley & Bennett Morrison, DeForest..........$100.00

John & Judy Baumann, Madison..........$100.00

Peter Byfield..........$100.00

In loving memory of Donald & Margaret Wonn, Madison..........$100.00

Stephanie Beran, Fort Atkinson..........$100.00

In remembrance of Margaret Tuschen, Bob & Betty Rademacher, DeForest..........$100.00

In memory of Trevor Moen & Jeremy Bigler, New Glarus..........$100.00

Cyril & Irene Ripp, Sauk City..........$100.00

Cathy Cuccia, Madison..........$100.00

In memory of Mike Swain, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Linda Kraemer, in musical memory of Helen Birkemeier, Plain..........$100.00

Automotive Perfection, McFarland..........$100.00

Darrell Fleming, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Randy & Lois Dickson, Middleton..........$100.00

Carolyn White, in memory of Ron White, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Mary Cochems, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Dave & Lori O'Neill, Madison..........$100.00

Ian & Joan Carlson, Madison..........$75.00

Joyce Russell, Madison..........$55.00

Thomas & Linda Redding, God bless everyone involved with this great program, Hudson..........$50.00

Tom Simon, Oregon..........$50.00

Joy Reininger, in memory of Jim & Marilyn Reininger from daughter, Verona..........$50.00

Sherry Coatney, Madison..........$50.00

Judy & Robert Drousth, Madison..........$50.00

Kay Jones, Verona..........$50.00

Kathy Saunders, Madison..........$50.00

The Hon. Charlie & Amy Robb, Johnson Creek..........$50.00

Dennis Lucey, in honor of George & Noreen Lucey, Black Earth..........$50.00

Marcia Dana, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

In memory of Grace Davis, DeForest..........$50.00

Jack & Toni Franklin, Madison..........$50.00

Patti & Jim Brickson, Madison..........$50.00

Fred & Gloria Bodenmann, New Glarus..........$50.00

Carole & Jim Peterson, Madison..........$50.00

Brian J. Wilk, Middleton..........$50.00

Harry & Nancy Hanson, in memory of Mom Vera Hanson, McFarland..........$50.00

Richard & Marilyn Myers, Madison..........$50.00

Carol Connaughton-Conant, Madison..........$50.00

Lucille O'Connor, in memory of Frank, Belleville..........$50.00

Sue Riseling, Madison..........$50.00

Larry & Angie TerMaat, Madison..........$50.00

Wynne & Margaret Williams, Cottage Grove..........$50.00

Darlene Olson, Madison..........$50.00

Gail Polzin, in memory of John, Deerfield..........$50.00

Peggy & Larry Nowicki, Madison..........$50.00

David Budd, Poynette..........$42.00

Dan & Nancy Battist, Madison..........$40.00

In memory of Fred, Helen, Denny Curran and Nellie Kohli..........$40.00

Ed Damon, Madison..........$40.00

Barbara Franzen, in memory of Pat & Bob Zamzow, Stoughton..........$35.00

Rosalyn A. Horsley, Madison..........$35.00

For Theron & Olivia..........$30.00

Gary Bakken, Madison..........$30.00

Gary & Jane Troz, Sun Prairie..........$30.00

Phyllis Miller, Madison..........$30.00

Tom & Shirley Smith, Windsor..........$30.00

Mike & Diane Flaherty, McFarland..........$27.00

Judy Acheson, in memory of Bud, Muriel & Ed Acheson, Monroe..........$26.00

In honor of my parents, George & Frances Kirsch, who supported our family of 8 children and gave to the Empty Stocking Club as well, Madison..........$25.00

Shirley Peper, Reading is the door to an open mind, Eagle River..........$25.00

Carol & Gary Chase, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Orin & Patricia Strand, Verona..........$25.00

Mary & Doug Poole, Verona ..........$25.00

Dolores Schmitt, Madison..........$25.00

Bill & Mary Roberts, Fort Atkinson..........$25.00

Elizabeth & Howard Teeter, Waunakee..........$25.00

Kids, Evansville..........$25.00

T. Brent Walsworth, Windsor..........$25.00

Don Fahey & Family, Belleville..........$25.00

In memory of John M. Pritchard, Stoughton..........$25.00

Dianne & George Nachtigal, Avoca..........$25.00

Jim & Laura Langsdorf, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Wayne & Mary Sutter, Mount Horeb..........$25.00

Shirley Martin, in memory of Ken Martin, Marshall..........$25.00

Ken & Carol Blum, Plain..........$25.00

Rhonda Hahn in memory of Dean Hahn, Arlington..........$25.00

Patricia Offer, Cottage Grove..........$25.00

Pat Forbes, Madison..........$25.00

Nancy Wilson, Madison..........$20.00

Erik & Patricia Popp, Madison..........$20.00

Gary Dickerson, Sauk City..........$20.00

Gloria "Patsy" Duane, in loving memory of Beth Turvey, Madison..........$11.24

Delfa Dunlap, Madison..........$10.00

Total Anonymous..........$4,455.00

Gifts Previously Received..........$6,141.46

Today's Gifts..........$13,281.24

TOTAL TO DATE..........$19,422.70