Readers' donations near $19,000 for children's Christmas gifts for families in need

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
In Loving Memory of Joyce & Dan Wessley..........$500.00
Paul Aspinwall, Madison..........$500.00
Mark Cambier, Madison..........$400.00
Jim & Gina Barden & Jamie Gulseth, Fitchburg..........$300.00
The Olsens, DeForest..........$300.00
Darlene & Mark Cunneen, Verona..........$250.00
Lucy Sheehy, Sun Prairie..........$250.00
Beth Conley, Sauk City..........$200.00
Bill & Susan Lee, Fitchburg..........$200.00
Dorothy Kruse, Oregon..........$200.00
In memory of Curt Sheehan, Sun Prairie..........$200.00
In memory of our dear fur baby, Linus Annen, McFarland..........$200.00
John & Marcia Dull, in memory of David Dull, DeForest..........$200.00
Mark & Sarah Sundquist, Shorewood Hills..........$150.00
Robert Williett, Oregon..........$150.00
In loving memory of Joe Haag & Nancy Skarda Haag, Black Earth..........$123.00
Arly & Lee Kempf, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Barbara Merz, Madison - Happy Holidays!..........$100.00
Bill & Betsy Tishler, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Bob & Gaida Vickerman, Monroe..........$100.00
Bradley & Susan Manning, Monona..........$100.00
Cal & Joan Traver, Mazomanie..........$100.00
Charles Gleason, Verona..........$100.00
Dale & Claudia Richardson, Oregon..........$100.00
Dawn Boh, Verona..........$100.00
Deb Archer, Cross Plains..........$100.00
Dick & Connie Leonard, Poynette..........$100.00
Don & Jackie Antoine, Middleton..........$100.00
Dona & Cletus O'Donnell, Madison..........$100.00
Greg Ohmen, Middleton..........$100.00
In memory of Ernest & Delma Baumgartner, Verona..........$100.00
In memory of Mike & Mary Tripalin..........$100.00
In memory of Mike Swain, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
James & Shirley Schommer, Lodi..........$100.00
Jean Hoffmann, Madison..........$100.00
Jerry & Diane Lehman, Madison..........$100.00
Jim & Monica O'Brien, Madison..........$100.00
Joan Lerman & Ken O'Neill, Madison..........$100.00
John & Lynn Barlow, Deerfield..........$100.00
Ken & Kenda Deprey, Madison..........$100.00
Knoke & Kind Law Office, Monroe..........$100.00
Linda Kraemer, in memory of John Longseth a.k.a. Mr. Long, Plain..........$100.00
Margaret & Paul Irwin, Madison..........$100.00
Marguerite Lucey, Black Earth..........$100.00
Marianna M. Fuchs, Madison..........$100.00
Mary Cochems, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Memories of Donald & Margaret Wonn at Christmas Time..........$100.00
Pete & Phyllis Sprecher..........$100.00
Peter Byfield, DeForest..........$100.00
Rick & Marilyn, Stevens..........$100.00
Robert Nale, McFarland..........$100.00
Ruth H. Burdick, Madison..........$100.00
Sharon & Jim Olle, Madison..........$100.00
Stella Muller, in memory of Norm, Waunakee..........$100.00
Suzanne Adler, Madison..........$100.00
The Kvammens, Stoughton..........$100.00
Tom & Teri Dorner, Baraboo..........$100.00
Wally & Kay Coombs, in memory of Andy, Madison..........$100.00
Deloris Leighty, Platteville..........$75.00
Ian & Joan Carlson, Madison..........$75.00
John Straughn, Madison..........$75.00
Jim & Mary Mahaffey, Madison..........$70.00
Alan & Debra Gunderson, Waunakee..........$50.00
Alice Leppert & Marlin Jung, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Barbara McFarland & Kent Carnell, Middleton..........$50.00
Bausch Family, McFarland..........$50.00
Bev Cramer, Madison..........$50.00
Beverly Schultz, in honor of Donald Schultz, Black Earth..........$50.00
Bob & Marlyn Bauer, Plain..........$50.00
Brian J. Wilk, Middleton..........$50.00
Carole & Jim Peterson, Madison..........$50.00
Carolyn Staszewski & Family, McFarland..........$50.00
Clifford Klundt, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Colleen & Michelle Potter, in memory of Christine Potter, Madison..........$50.00
Colleen McCabe, in memory of Jason Paul, Madison..........$50.00
Darlene Olson, Madison..........$50.00
Dave Wilken, Monona..........$50.00
Dick & Kay Endres, Waunakee..........$50.00
Don & Donna Schneider, Stoughton..........$50.00
Douglas Orr, Merrimac..........$50.00
Gary & Jane Troz, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Gerald & Doris Boehnen, Cross Plains..........$50.00
Given in loving memory of Tom Buechner..........$50.00
H. Weber, in memory of Rollie & Ruth Weber, Wisconsin Dells..........$50.00
In loving memory of Garbe Dahmen, Waunakee..........$50.00
In memory of Grace Davis, DeForest..........$50.00
In memory of Sandra & Don Parr, Madison..........$50.00
Janet Schewe, Madison..........$50.00
John & Mary Volker, Verona..........$50.00
Jon & Lisa Woods, Madison..........$50.00
Kathy Saunders, Madison..........$50.00
Larry & Angie TerMaat, Madison..........$50.00
Linda & Dave Wirth, Oregon..........$50.00
M Jane Baszynski, Madison..........$50.00
Marge Gausewitz, Monona..........$50.00
Mary Mirkes, Cross Plains..........$50.00
Mary Pringle, Monona..........$50.00
Morrison Family, DeForest..........$50.00
Mr. & Mrs. Graydon Giesfeldt, Cottage Grove..........$50.00
Patricia Taylor, Madison..........$50.00
Patti Offer, Cottage Grove..........$50.00
Paul Nesson, McFarland..........$50.00
S. Levinson, Madison..........$50.00
Sharon Chamberlain..........$50.00
In memory of Nellie Kohli -- Helen, Fredd & Denny Curran..........$40.00
Leo & Lorna Sebald, Madison..........$40.00
Sandy & Guy Nelson, in honor of our Grandchildren and all children at Christmas! New Glarus..........$40.00
Marcie & Ray Dachik, Baraboo..........$35.00
Mr. & Mrs. James Wilcox, Madison..........$35.00
Steve & Judy Rubert, Fall River..........$35.00
Butch & Sue Endres, Waunakee..........$30.00
Ed Damon, Madison..........$30.00
Eileen J. Seifert..........$30.00
In loving memory of Evelyn Kukuk from her sisters, Verona..........$30.00
Bev Stelse, in memory of Ken Stelse, Lake Mills..........$25.00
Bud & Elaine Smith, Madison..........$25.00
Dennis & Candice Schlitter, Prairie du Chien..........$25.00
Enid Riggle, Madison..........$25.00
Eunice Zimmerman, in honor & memory of Don, McFarland..........$25.00
In memory of Walter J. Lenz, Madison..........$25.00
J. Jelacic, Madison..........$25.00
Jane Bernards, Monona..........$25.00
Jeffrey Richgels, Oregon..........$25.00
Jim & Sue Morrison, Madison..........$25.00
Joe & Janice Freidel, Marshall..........$25.00
John & Helen Hageman, Verona..........$25.00
Joyce M. Springer, Columbus..........$25.00
Judy Kivlin, Madison..........$25.00
Ken & Carol Blum, Plain..........$25.00
Mark R. Seamonson, in loving memory of Donald, Dorothy Seamonson, Stoughton..........$25.00
Marlis Reese, in memory of Lynn Hugill, Cottage Grove..........$25.00
Michael & Christine Labinski, Madison..........$25.00
Michael & Janeen Stassi, Madison..........$25.00
Norris & Ilah Breitbach, Oregon..........$25.00
Phil & Virginia Rauls, Dane..........$25.00
Terry & Carol Schwartz, Lancaster..........$25.00
Val & Nancy Thomas, Deerfield..........$25.00
Wilfred & Dorothy Wendt, Brooklyn..........$25.00
William Hartwig, in memory of Nan, Fort Atkinson..........$25.00
Bob & Becky Greiber, Stoughton..........$20.00
Christy Topper, Stoughton..........$20.00
Dolly Bailey, Stoughton..........$20.00
Erik & Patricia Popp, Madison..........$20.00
Gene & Sue Qualmann, Sun Prairie..........$20.00
Imo Jim Quale (Arneson), Stoughton..........$20.00
John J. Wanke, Watertown..........$20.00
Joseph Warnemuende, Madison..........$20.00
Pat & Marianne Hauser, Lake Mills..........$20.00