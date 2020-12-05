Readers' donations near $175,000 for children's toys at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal,
Box 8056,
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Elke & Randy, Sun Prairie..........$1,000.00
Harold & Rosemary Donahue..........$750.00
Donald T. & Mary Ann Ripple..........$750.00
Frank Burgess, Madison..........$500.00
Luanne & Mike Gorst, Rice Lake..........$500.00
In loving memory of Donald and Florence Ustad, Middleton..........$250.00
Maria & Hap Johnson, Madison..........$200.00
Steve & Deb Wisnefsky, Middleton..........$200.00
Don & Sandra Griffin, Waunakee..........$200.00
Roger & Sue Richards, McFarland..........$200.00
Myron & Donna Wilcox, in memory of Ray & Lucille Wells, Madison..........$200.00
Carol Kowing, in memory of Gordie, Monona..........$200.00
V.R. Wells, Madison..........$200.00
Ela & Robert Waterman, Madison, May every one feel gifted this holiday season!..........$150.00
In memory of Fred & Marion Pirozzoli, Sun Prairie..........$150.00
Rebecca Bloedorn, Madison Bright children, wishing you love and light!..........$120.00
Susan & Matthew Loch, in memory of Susan Marie Bollant our beloved friend, Waunakee..........$100.00
Thomas & Melinda Osman, in memory of Austin Love and Mason Love, Cottage Grove..........$100.00
Robert Golden, Madison..........$100.00
Steve & Sandy Schettl, Verona..........$100.00
Robert Kok, Madison - Merry Christmas. Enjoy your gift!..........$100.00
Raul Reichel, Madison..........$100.00
James & Lee Kessenich, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Betty Prosise, Verona, Have a Merry Christmas!..........$100.00
Randy Wendt, In memory of Georgia..........$100.00
Rosalie R. May, in loving memory of Richard G. & Kerry R. May, Mineral Point..........$100.00
Robert Haman, Madison..........$100.00
Luvonn Tate, in memory of Jack Tate, Middleton..........$100.00
Lindi Thompson, in memory of Stanley, Joan & Kristi, Oregon..........$100.00
David Schink, Middleton..........$100.00
Barb & Dick Reynolds, Middleton..........$100.00
Joann Miller, Cottage Grove..........$100.00
Brian McNeil & Family, Madison..........$100.00
Brad Gustrowsky, in memory of John Kuipers, Aunt Phyllis & Dad, McFarland..........$100.00
Bill & Jeanette Erickson, Waunakee..........$100.00
Michael & Karla Faust, Lodi..........$100.00
Ed Grzenia & Karen Wolf, Madison..........$100.00
Marc & Jess Powell, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Jeff Hansen, Verona..........$100.00
Leo & Betty Ryan, in honor of my parents..........$100.00
Mary Jo & Clyde Cross, Stoughton..........$100.00
Tom & Nancy Stoebig, in memory of Susan Marie Bollant, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Floyd Tupper & Diane Tupper, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Greg & Martha Muller, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Stefanie Moritz & Vince Jenkins, Madison..........$100.00
Bruce & Lori Grill, McFarland..........$100.00
Ken & Sharon Poniewaz, Middleton..........$100.00
Michael & Judy Murphy, DeForest..........$100.00
Steve & Leota Larson, Whitewater..........$100.00
In memory of Bill Schultz, Lake Mills..........$60.00
Brian Babler, Madison..........$51.00
Jeanne & Pete Hockett, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Dennis & Barbara Best, Madison..........$50.00
Carolyn Meyer, Madison..........$50.00
Don & Lorraine Halverson, Stoughton..........$50.00
Diane & David Ihland, Keyeser..........$50.00
Becky Rice, in loving memory of my husband, Bill Rice, McFarland..........$50.00
Bob Shaffer, Middleton..........$50.00
Chuck & Jan Gietzel, Madison..........$50.00
Chuck & Cathy Garfoot, Verona..........$50.00
In memory of Clarence & Margaret Tuschen, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Tom & Diane Streber, Madison..........$50.00
Bob & Judy Schaller, Albany..........$50.00
Support Local Journalism
Joy Reininger, in memory of Jim & Marilyn Reininger, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Ronald Cook, Middleton..........$50.00
Lisa Hanrahan, Madison..........$50.00
Michael Underwood, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Don Loker, Madison..........$50.00
In loving memory of Lucie Clementi Demitros, Madison..........$50.00
Dan & Nancy Battist, Madison..........$40.00
Jana Keller, Middleton..........$40.00
Stan & Judy Rauls, DeForest..........$40.00
Jacob & Carole Gmur, in loving memory of Timmy & mom, Madison..........$40.00
Neil & Linda Williamson, DeForest..........$40.00
Joyce Gust, Verona..........$35.00
Nicole McClure, Stoughton..........$30.00
Lloyd & Sandy Otteson, McFarland..........$30.00
In memory of Susan Bollant..........$30.00
Michelle Buttchen, Madison..........$25.00
Michael & Susan Wildrick, Monona..........$25.00
Brian Hefty, Madison..........$25.00
Julie Madden, Madison..........$25.00
Tom & Louise Gitter, Madison..........$25.00
Craig Karls, Dane..........$25.00
Geraldine Nolden, in memory of Harold Nolden, Belleville..........$25.00
Chuck & Mary Ann Krihlow, Marshall..........$25.00
Bev & Bob Flanagan, Belleville..........$25.00
Dan & Mariam Millette, Madison..........$25.00
Becky & Bob Kleppe, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
In memory of Gerald Pigarelli, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Mary Daniel Brown, McFarland..........$25.00
In memory of Joseph Schleicher, Madison..........$25.00
In memory of Beth Caravell, Madison..........$25.00
George & Marcia Seybold, Stoughton..........$25.00
In memory of Betty J. Zelenka, McFarland..........$25.00
Nancy J. Fox, Madison..........$25.00
Tim Zigler, Madison..........$25.00
Ron Eith, Madison..........$25.00
Amy Johnson, Madison..........$25.00
Paul & Sharon Thompson, Oregon..........$25.00
Bonnie Carlson, Madison..........$25.00
Trish & Tim Hibbard, Waunakee..........$25.00
Helping one another..........$25.00
Dan & Jean Ripp, Waunakee..........$25.00
Family Descendants of Steve Slattery Sr., Verona..........$25.00
Rich & Vicki Sutter, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Ed & Sheila Helmke, Cross Plains..........$25.00
Patti & Jim Brickson, Madison..........$25.00
Mr. & Mrs. Bernard Wentworth, Madison..........$25.00
Nancy Williams, in memory of Bill & Chris, Madison..........$25.00
Marge Gray, Madison..........$25.00
Phylis Johnson, Madison..........$25.00
Pete & Sharon Peterson, McFarland..........$25.00
Wayne & Diane Dohse, Middleton..........$25.00
Mr. & Mrs. William LaBerge, Verona..........$20.00
Gerry Ross, in memory of Deanna, Stoughton..........$20.00
Kathy Howard, Stoughton..........$20.00
Craig & Cindy Meister, Lodi..........$20.00
Carol F. Crisp, in memory of my husband, Waunakee..........$20.00
Maria Luisa Sanchez, Verona..........$20.00
Terri Ashley, Middleton..........$20.00
Lynette Jones, in loving memory of John Jones, Daniel Jones & Zachary Schilling, Waunakee..........$20.00
Eugene & Diana Paulus, Madison..........$20.00
Elaine Laufenberg, Waunakee..........$20.00
Helen Wenger, Sauk City..........$15.00
William Banta, Fitchburg..........$15.00
Gloria "Patsy" Duane, in loving memory of Beth Turvey "Little Bit," Madison..........$11.24
Harry & Judy Gehin, Monona..........$10.00
Joan Bailey, Monona..........$10.00
Mary Sue Gabel, Sauk City..........$10.00
Total anonymous..........$3,980.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$159,308.34
Today's Gifts..........$15,357.24
TOTAL TO DATE..........$174,665.58
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.