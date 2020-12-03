Readers' donations near $160,000 for children's toys at Christmas

In honor of Allan & Sally Iverson, Monona;$200.00

Sandra & Chris Queram;$200.00

Gary & Susie Hooverson, Prairie du Sac;$200.00

Justine Coburn, sending wishes for Happy Holidays and that we can put smiles on children's faces during this time of need, Fitchburg;$100.00

Paul Swenson, in Loving Memory of Susan Marie Bellamy, Paul & Susan Swenson, Tom & Nancy Swenson, Mill Creek, WA;$100.00

Brad & Lynn Endres, in memory of Peg Frosch, Waunakee;$100.00

Mary O'Connell, I would like to place this donation in the name of my friend Susan Bollant who we lost too soon, Waunakee;$100.00

Judy & Arlen Christenson, Madison;$100.00

Darren Hartberg, Keep Hope Alive, as Together only, we are one as God's true gifts! Blessings to you in 2020 and beyond! Stoughton;$100.00

Happy Holidays! from Tom, Chris & Chloe;$100.00

Gerry & Vicki Benusa, Waunakee;$100.00

Philipp Kneebone, in memory of Chrissy, Belleville;$100.00