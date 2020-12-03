 Skip to main content
Readers' donations near $160,000 for children's toys at Christmas
EMPTY STOCKING CLUB

Readers' donations near $160,000 for children's toys at Christmas

Empty Stocking Club logo

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal,

Box 8056,

Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

Nathan Brand, Miami, FL;$1,000.00

Bob & Nan Lazarz, Middleton;$1,000.00

Michael & Mary Schlageter Charitable Fund;$1,000.00

Marv & Jane Ripp, Middleton;$300.00

Katie & Jay Sekelsky, Madison;$250.00

Jake Nelson, Merry Christmas! From the Cappaerts, Coles and Nelsons, Waunakee;$250.00

Charles Barnhill, Madison;$250.00

Clyde Birringer, Madison;$200.00

Kira Loehr, Madison;$200.00

Happy Holidays!;$200.00

Brian & Kimberly Arndt, Verona;$200.00

Jim & Lois Downing, Waunakee;$200.00

In honor of Allan & Sally Iverson, Monona;$200.00

Sandra & Chris Queram;$200.00

Gary & Susie Hooverson, Prairie du Sac;$200.00

Justine Coburn, sending wishes for Happy Holidays and that we can put smiles on children's faces during this time of need, Fitchburg;$100.00

Paul Swenson, in Loving Memory of Susan Marie Bellamy, Paul & Susan Swenson, Tom & Nancy Swenson, Mill Creek, WA;$100.00

Brad & Lynn Endres, in memory of Peg Frosch, Waunakee;$100.00

Mary O'Connell, I would like to place this donation in the name of my friend Susan Bollant who we lost too soon, Waunakee;$100.00

Judy & Arlen Christenson, Madison;$100.00

Darren Hartberg, Keep Hope Alive, as Together only, we are one as God's true gifts! Blessings to you in 2020 and beyond! Stoughton;$100.00

Happy Holidays! from Tom, Chris & Chloe;$100.00

Gerry & Vicki Benusa, Waunakee;$100.00

Philipp Kneebone, in memory of Chrissy, Belleville;$100.00

Gary & Nancy Beck, in Memory of our loved ones, Wilbert, Frank, Alice, Myra and Shirley, Madison;$100.00

In memory of Caroline Topel;$100.00

Chuck & Shirley Stathas;$100.00

John & Nancy Elvekrog, Stoughton;$100.00

Tony & Julie Bretl, Sun Prairie;$100.00

In memory of Bill VandenBrook, Madison;$100.00

Doug & Deb Cleveland, Verona;$100.00

Jill & Mark Fritz, Oregon;$100.00

John & Gail Kuech, Deerfield;$100.00

FJD Farm, in loving memory of Fritz;$100.00

Ronnie Hess & Ron Rosner;$100.00

Marcia & John Dull, in memory of David, DeForest;$100.00

Floyd & Lois Gruber, Sauk City;$100.00

Kate & Bob Frambs, Madison;$90.00

Lois Curtiss, Madison;$75.00

In honoring our wonderful neighbors on Steinies Drive & Bergen Street, Madison;$51.00

Lynn Roethe, Madison;$50.00

Juanita Halls, Monona;$50.00

Randy & Jayne Thompson, McFarland;$50.00

Jack & Barb Kolb, Verona;$50.00

David & Beth Schultz, McFarland;$50.00

John Horton, in Memory of Sarah Urben, Madison;$50.00

Kyle Brandon, Madison;$50.00

Christine Acker, Middleton;$50.00

Betsy Abramson & David Seligman, Madison;$50.00

Judy Rust, in memory of Dick Rust;$50.00

Bob & Marlys Scott, McFarland;$50.00

Earl & Virginia Gritton, Madison;$50.00

John Allen & Lynn Gutknecht, Madison;$50.00

Roger & Judie Nitzsche, Stoughton;$50.00

Jim & Karen Griffin, Madison;$50.00

Alvin Schubert, Madison;$50.00

Dick & Bonnie Thomas, Middleton;$50.00

Tara & Tom, Madison;$50.00

Ann Gibreski/Clipping, Madison;$50.00

In memory of Edith Goodman Brereton;$50.00

The LeCoultres, in memory of Linus & Mary Lou Haag, Waunakee;$50.00

Barbara Wogsland, Madison;$50.00

Jerry Colstad, Poynette;$50.00

William A. Aaberg, Stoughton;$50.00

Marilyn & El Swiggum, Stoughton;$50.00

Sandra Rupple, Sun Prairie;$50.00

Sue & Tony Weeder, Maple Bluff;$50.00

Jack & Judy Sigurslid, DeForest;$50.00

Larry & Angie TerMaat, Madison;$50.00

Joyce & Patrice McGovern, Sun Prairie;$50.00

Marilyn & Ed Baumann, Cottage Grove;$50.00

Ellie Ninemeier, in loving memory of daughter Sue, Madison;$50.00

Dave & Judy Schlack, Brooklyn;$50.00

Ann & Connie Zwettler, Madison;$50.00

Roger Olstad Family, Mount Horeb;$50.00

Ron & Joyce Fargo, Blue Mounds;$50.00

In memory of Rita and Alfred Nonn;$40.00

Tom Reinke, Middleton;$35.00

Sarah Hurd, in memory of Grandpa Jerry Fieber & Grandpa Dick Hurd, Middleton;$30.00

Debbie Persak, Madison;$30.00

Charles W. Schulte, in memory of Joan E. Schulte, Edgerton;$30.00

Larry & Sharon Ambrose, Madison;$30.00

Jim & Polly Vilstrup, Pardeeville;$30.00

Marie Cooper, Beaver Dam;$30.00

Bob & Judy Knutson, Oregon;$26.00

Diane Corey, Madison;$25.00

John & Christine Rader, Middleton;$25.00

Sue Carnell, Madison;$25.00

Ed & Lois Brick, Madison;$25.00

Ann Sowaske, Middleton;$25.00

The Knishkas, Waunakee;$25.00

Marc & Suzi Mickelson, Mazomanie;$25.00

Jake & Lucy Altwegg, Madison;$25.00

Gerald & Mary Mrochek, Middleton;$25.00

Donna Gehrke;$25.00

Dick & Bonnie Jirik, Marshall;$25.00

Don & Virginia Diske, Spring Green;$25.00

John & Sarah Wendorf, Beaver Dam;$25.00

Audrey Curtis, for Jack, Black Earth;$25.00

Carolyn Wright, Sun Prairie;$25.00

Steve & Cindy Mack, in memory of our Grandson Aiden, Sauk City;$25.00

Don & Tee Parrell, Black Earth;$25.00

The Moen Familiy, Sun Prairie - Happy Holidays!;$20.00

Mike & Barb Hookham, Portage;$20.00

Dale, Derek, Dana Haroldson, in memory of Jeanne, Sauk Room;$20.00

You are loved!;$15.00

Josi Kane, so a child will get a toy for Christmas, DeForest;$11.00

Gary & Gerry Lipor, Racine;$10.00

Carole Stangler, Sun Prairie;$10.00

Truman & Pat Strommen, Stoughton;$10.00

Total anonymous;$2,953.00

Gifts Previously Received;$145,667.34

Today's Gifts;$13,641.00

TOTAL TO DATE;$159,308.34

