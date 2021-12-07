 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Readers' donations near $137,000 for Christmas toys for children
0 Comments
alert top story
EMPTY STOCKING CLUB

Readers' donations near $137,000 for Christmas toys for children

  • 0
Empty Stocking logo

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal

Box 8056

Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

Nathan Brand, Miami, FL..........$1,000.00

John Bodilly, Waunakee..........$1,000.00

Mark Borseth, Madison..........$700.00

Jacky Poller & John Mutschler, Dodgeville..........$500.00

Schramka Family, Madison..........$250.00

Walter & Londa Dewey, Madison ..........$250.00

Lisa Schwarz, in Memory of Brian Schwarz, Prairie du Sac..........$250.00

Megan Borseth, Madison ..........$250.00

Geri West, Madison..........$200.00

Sam & Gladys Simon, Middleton..........$200.00

Monona Grove Business Men's Association, Monona ..........$200.00

In honor of Edwin & Patricia Raymond, Jr., Racine..........$200.00

Lew Harned..........$200.00

Greg & Courtney Novinska, Poynette..........$200.00

Rob & Ruth Ann Gannon, Oregon..........$200.00

Mary Smith, Madison..........$200.00

Scott & Diane Harrington, Madison..........$200.00

Kevin & Kathy Kearney, Waunakee..........$150.00

Jerry & Susan Christenson, McFarland..........$150.00

Jan Mahaffey, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Susan Jackan, Madison..........$100.00

Robert & Henrietta Statz, Waunakee..........$100.00

The Ed Traisman Family, Monroe ..........$100.00

Roger & Carol Brumm, Middleton..........$100.00

Ray & Madeline Laufenberg, Middleton..........$100.00

Ruth Bongey, Verona..........$100.00

Cindy Engelke & Jake Speich, in memory of Melissa Speich, Stoughton..........$100.00

Margo & Mike Shoys, Middleton..........$100.00

Pucky, Grams, Austin & Brooke, Waunakee..........$100.00

Miller, Madison..........$100.00

In loving memory of Trevor Moen & Jeremy Bigler, New Glarus..........$100.00

Usha Nilsson, in memory of my mother..........$100.00

Tom & Kathy Bier, Madison..........$100.00

Roger & RuthAnn Dobbs, DeForest..........$100.00

Jerry & Ruth Keller, Prairie du Sac..........$100.00

Jeff & Susan Bauer, McFarland..........$100.00

Jim & Carol Reamer, Madison..........$100.00

Ray & Carol Clinton, Mt. Horeb..........$100.00

Bill & Beth Paar, Verona..........$100.00

Doug & Mary Chickering, Verona..........$100.00

Lisa & Bruce Johnson, Stoughton..........$100.00

Shelley DeNure, in memory of Gary and JoAnn DeNure, Madison..........$100.00

Tim & Anja Glaeser, DeForest..........$100.00

Frank & Barb Huntington, Madison..........$100.00

Terry Bloom, Madison..........$100.00

David Niemi, Madison..........$100.00

Robert Hoenisch, Waunakee..........$100.00

Pat & Steve Wehrley, Verona..........$100.00

Season"s Greetings from Tom, Chris and Chloe..........$100.00

Marjorie Sutton, Madison - As a hospitalized ten year old 7 decades ago, I was a recipient of one of your Christmas stockings. The joy it brought has never been forgotten...........$100.00

Justine Corburn, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Yapper, Oxford..........$75.00

Friends of Ken Johnson..........$75.00

Gary & Marilyn Hermanson, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Lloyd & Sandy Otteson, McFarland..........$50.00

Larry & Jan Lehmann, Madison..........$50.00

In memory of Gerry & Bob..........$50.00

Wayne & Judy Madsen, Madison..........$50.00

Celi & Mike Phillips, Cross Plains..........$50.00

Tom & Shirley Smith's 5 grandaughters, Windsor..........$50.00

Fred & Gloria Bodenmann, New Glarus..........$50.00

In memory of Evelyn Li Kruschek, Waunakee..........$50.00

In memory of Sandy, Waunakee..........$50.00

Sue Hilgemann & Bob Buchanan, Madison..........$50.00

Mary Crane, Ft. Atkinson..........$50.00

Stan & Beverly Andrews, Black Earth..........$50.00

Shawn C. Munz, Monona..........$50.00

Susan & Mike Wildrick, Monona..........$50.00

Lyle & Chris Haried, Stoughton..........$50.00

Roger Acker, Waunakee..........$50.00

In memory of Mary Ann, Emma & Andrew, by John, Prairie du Sac..........$50.00

Jan & John Wischhoff, Waunakee..........$50.00

Ron & Carrie Doersch, Madison..........$50.00

Diane Brinson, in loving memory of Meagan Brinson Noles, Madison..........$50.00

Kathy Gugel, Madison..........$50.00

Steve & Brenda Fellinger, Middleton..........$50.00

Daniel Leetz, Madison ..........$50.00

Susan Bundy, Middleton..........$45.00

Carol & Randy Burke, Spring Green ..........$40.00

Alvin Schubert, Madison..........$40.00

Jim Alsmo, in memory of Dorothy, Madison..........$35.00

Lorie & David Candelmo, Sun Priaire..........$30.00

Dixie Johnson, Mazomanie..........$30.00

John Besmee Jr. & Anna Besmer, Waunakee..........$30.00

Don & Tee Parrell, , in memory of Cindy, Black Earth..........$25.00

Karla Blatchley & Greg Arps, Wisconsin Dells..........$25.00

Larry & Katherine Nix, Middleton..........$25.00

In memory of Ed & Mary Buhler, DeForest..........$25.00

Mary Ellen Kearney, Waunakee..........$25.00

In loving memory of Bill & Mary Bongard, Madison..........$25.00

Mary Ann Sveum, Middleton..........$25.00

Claire R. Robinson, Monona..........$25.00

Leo & Joyce Endres, Madison..........$25.00

Beverly Harper, Madison ..........$25.00

Rosalie Kovars, Fennimore..........$25.00

Chris & Marcia Howe, Madison..........$25.00

Ruth Ann Ries, Milton ..........$25.00

In loving memory of William & Ellen Hiller, Baraboo, from son William Hiller Jr., Reedsburg. ..........$25.00

In memory of Courtlynn Schnieder from Grandma D., Richland Center..........$25.00

In memory of Mike Karas & Lance Lazar, Madison..........$25.00

Kathy Lynch, Waunakee - Merry Christmas!..........$25.00

Jennifer Ballweg, Madison ..........$25.00

John Pleuss, Madison - Merry Christmas!..........$25.00

Mary Michaels, in memory of Buck & Lorraine Steele, Verona..........$20.00

Lois Heller, New Glarus..........$20.00

Dewayne Lloyd, Stoughton ..........$20.00

Karen Herling, Sun Prairie..........$20.00

Total Anonymous..........$1,190.00

Gifts Previously Received..........$123,851.40

Today's Gift..........$12,845.00

TOTAL TO DATE..........$136,696.40

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics