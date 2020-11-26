 Skip to main content
Readers' donations near $120,000 for children's toys at Christmas
EMPTY STOCKING CLUB

Readers' donations near $120,000 for children's toys at Christmas

Empty Stocking Club logo

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal, Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

James Berbee/Karen Walsh, Madison..........$1,500.00

Bernie & Laurie Torvik, in memory of Brian W. Torvik, Madison..........$1,000.00

Bruce Rosen & Diane Seder..........$300.00

John T. and Celeste Wencel, Madison..........$250.00

Frank Buechner, Madison..........$250.00

James Greer, Sun Prairie..........$200.00

Benjamin & Eleanor Pearson, Sun Prairie..........$200.00

Bob & Gaida Vickerman, Monroe..........$200.00

Art & Pam Penfield..........$200.00

Layton & Diane Rikkers, Madison..........$150.00

David Hassemer & Sandra Guthrie, Madison..........$150.00

Michelle Wildgen, Madison..........$100.00

Doug & Mary Chickering, Madison..........$100.00

Martha Barlow, Waunakee..........$100.00

Tom & Sandy Schwab, Verona..........$100.00

Thomas & Vickie McNeal, Monona..........$100.00

Kenneth Eeg, in memory of my Grandpa Boots, Madison..........$100.00

Don Lescohier & Cindy Wolff, Jefferson..........$100.00

Stephen & Melanie Gilbert, Rio..........$100.00

Ken & Beckie Shultz, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Carol Milanich, Madison..........$100.00

Terry & Emily Roach, Middleton..........$100.00

Dave & Stolen & Alice Asleson, Stoughton..........$100.00

Judy Ferguson, Madison..........$100.00

In loving memory of Tom Rake, loving husband & Father, Waunakee..........$100.00

Karen Huffar, Madison..........$100.00

Ray & Madeline Laufenberg, Middleton..........$100.00

In memory of Eugene & Ellen Skaar, Cottage Grove..........$100.00

Bill & Glo Theisen, Madison..........$100.00

Ken Barlow, in memory of my wife, Judy, Madison..........$100.00

In memory of Earl, Mona and Dan Roberts, Madison..........$100.00

Judie & Lowell Bakken, Madison..........$100.00

Linda K. Brown, Janesville..........$100.00

Wally & Kay Coombs, in memory of Andy, Madison..........$100.00

In memory of Paul, Jorgen, Millie, Irene, Black Earth..........$100.00

Barb Norene, Madison..........$100.00

Mike & Donna Harrington, in memory of Heidi Diederich, Middleton..........$100.00

Roger & RuthAnn Dobbs, DeForest..........$100.00

Ken & Ruby Kvammen, Stoughton..........$100.00

Jim & Geri Hodge, Verona..........$100.00

Bruce & Lisa Johnson, Stoughton..........$75.00

Susan S. & Mark Oleinik..........$75.00

Mac & Colleen McCormick, McFarland..........$70.00

Paul Kosmerl, Madison..........$50.00

In memory of Susan Bollant..........$50.00

Jan & John Wischoff, Waunakee..........$50.00

John Bollig..........$50.00

Judith Studer, Monroe..........$50.00

Diane & George Woodbridge, Oregon..........$50.00

Pamela Kahler, Madison..........$50.00

Goodwill to all!..........$50.00

Brenda Murty, in memorial for Susan Bollant, Waunakee..........$50.00

In loving memory of Grandma Jean from Colin & Kyle, Verona..........$50.00

Nate & Joanne Hare, In memory of Pat Ruegseger, Monroe..........$50.00

Jim & Toni Adams, Mount Horeb..........$50.00

Rick & Diane Broughman, Madison..........$50.00

Pat Behling & Ginger Anderle, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Mark Lawton & Sue Schmid, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

W. Nottestad in memory of Sadie Fowler..........$50.00

Jeff "Joe" Snethen, Marshall..........$50.00

Sue Meffert & Family, Marshall..........$50.00

Dave & Kathy Wienkes, in loving memory of Staci & Karol Bomkamp, Barneveld..........$50.00

Donna Davis's Grandchildren, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Lucille O'Connor, in memory of Frank, Belleville..........$50.00

Charles J. Mary Lou Disch, Madison..........$50.00

Michael & Shirley Golden, Middleton..........$50.00

In memory of Lloyd & Leona Deininger & William & Mary Frey, Waunakee..........$50.00

David & Lois Hanson Kaul, Sauk City..........$50.00

Jim & Nancy Bruins, Black Earth..........$50.00

Robert & Elsie Wilson, Fitchburg..........$50.00

Gregg & Linda Smith, New Glarus..........$50.00

Dennis Erfurth & Sherry Hill, in celebration of our Kids & Grand Kid, Oregon..........$50.00

Audrey Lukes, in memory of "Shorty" Lukes, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Dean & Mathew Weisensel, in loving memory of Cindy Weisensel, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Rita & Steve Pieroni, Monona..........$50.00

Shirley Karman, Edgerton..........$50.00

J. Jean Petersen, Fitchburg..........$50.00

In loving memory of Garbe Dahmen, Waunakee..........$50.00

Shirley Kopp, Waunakee..........$50.00

Lyle & Christine Haried, Stoughton..........$50.00

Judy Colletti, Madison..........$50.00

Charles Gietzel, Madison..........$50.00

R. Horsley, Madison..........$35.00

Ann & John Besmer, Waunakee..........$35.00

David Bodoh, Madison..........$30.00

Tim & Sandra Gossens, Middleton..........$30.00

Steve Gmur, in honor of my family, New Glarus..........$30.00

Frank & Jessie Schlumpf, Blanchardville..........$30.00

Charles Hill Jr., Madison..........$30.00

Remembering Henry & Beulah Birkolz, Sun Prairie..........$30.00

Barbara & David Sauer, Fitchburg..........$30.00

In loving memory of Fay Gailfus, Sun Prairie..........$27.00

Jane Wyngaard, McFarland..........$25.00

John Pleuss, Madison..........$25.00

Lynne, Jaiden, Jace, Bruley..........$25.00

Earl & Chris Lochner, Middleton..........$25.00

Karen & Tom Schreiber, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Carrie & Paul Podehl, in loving memory of long-time donors, Bob & Sadie Priebe, Prairie du Sac..........$25.00

In loving memory of Burt & Mike, Madison..........$25.00

Daniel & Nancy Kinney, Brooklyn..........$25.00

Phil & Pat Anderson, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Lois Heller, New Glarus..........$25.00

The Lehmann Family, Oregon..........$25.00

Wilfred & Marsha Alt, Sauk City..........$25.00

John & Jamie Healy, Madison..........$25.00

In memory of Edward & Mary Buhler, Deforest..........$25.00

In memory of Paul Stegerwald, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Karla Blatchley & Greg Arps, Wisconsin Dells..........$25.00

In memory of Norbert O'Connell, Mount Horeb..........$25.00

Mike & JoAnn Bradley, DeForest..........$25.00

Jerry & Mary A. Paulson, Madison..........$25.00

Karen Michael, Madison..........$25.00

From Grandma & Papa in honor of Lucy Isabelle, Madison..........$25.00

Robert Webber, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Linda Annen, Madison..........$25.00

Cynthia Bush, Middleton..........$20.00

Virginia Ulrich, Wndsor..........$20.00

Harold F. & Dorothy Bausch, Monona..........$10.00

Tyler Wood, Madison..........$10.00

Total Anonymous..........$1,020.00

Gifts Previously Received..........$107,768.14

Today's Gifts..........$11,432.00

TOTAL TO DATE..........$119,200.14

