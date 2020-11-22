Readers' donations near $100,000 for children's toys at Christmas

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Tom & Patty Hebl, Sun Prairie..........$500.00
Mark Cambier, Madison..........$300.00
Merry Christmas and we hope this brings a small amount of joy on this blessed day...........$250.00
Martha Nielsen, Madison..........$250.00
Leroy Adler, Waunakee..........$250.00
Colleen Manner, Madison..........$200.00
Susan Sylvester, Sargent, Texas..........$200.00
Jim & Jessica Doyle, Verona..........$200.00
Darrell & Judy Roy, Stoughton..........$200.00
Doug & Joan Pahl, Madison..........$200.00
Jerry & Vicki Swedish, Middleton..........$200.00
The Slew Crew, Cross Plains..........$200.00
Sharon & Jim Gannon, Waunakee..........$150.00
Virginia Ward, Oregon..........$150.00
Robin Andrews, Middleton..........$100.00
Norman Sime, in honor of those who have lost a loved one or endured hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, Stoughton..........$100.00
In memory of Eugene and Ruby Werla..........$100.00
Bob & Linda Growney, Madison..........$100.00
John & Robin Cavanaugh, Middleton..........$100.00
Lydia Huck, Madison..........$100.00
Mary Meehan Hendrickson, Grimes, Iowa..........$100.00
Frances McKenzie, Madison..........$100.00
Stan & Mary Wagner, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Walter & Londa Dewey, Madison..........$100.00
Jones Cownie Family, Madison..........$100.00
Thank you for helping children have a good Christmas..........$100.00
Kelly Christenson, McFarland..........$100.00
Mark & Melinda Heinritz, Madison..........$100.00
Our loves Mila, Cooper, Liam & Dane.......... Ashton..........$100.00
Dave & Barb Koenig, in honor of our children -- Rebecca, Lisa, Lori, David -- Dane..........$100.00
Jim & Sharon Vandenberg, Waunakee..........$100.00
In memory of Linus & Ruth Ann Maier, Waunakee..........$100.00
Brad & Susan Manning, Monona..........$100.00
Jim & Judy Marcum, Madison..........$100.00
Dorothy Kruse, Oregon..........$100.00
Chris & Woody Knox, McFarland..........$100.00
Carol & Dale Reuter, Madison..........$100.00
Janet Emmerich, Madison..........$100.00
Pat Hefty, in loving memory of Lawrence Hefty, Mount Horeb..........$100.00
Colleen McCabe, Madison..........$100.00
Deb Riggins, in loving memory of Steve Riggins, Poynette..........$100.00
Edward & Kathleen O'Connor, Belleville..........$75.00
Nancy Beckwith, Brooklyn..........$75.00
In memory of "Mimi" Feltz, by Tyler, Claudia, Julia, Lilia, Andrew & Papa, Sauk City..........$60.00
Mary Bachhuber, Middleton..........$50.00
Jim & Joanne Denu, in Memory of our Daughter Kathleen J. Denu, Mazomanie..........$50.00
Susan White, Madison..........$50.00
Ric Poole, in honor of Kathleen Poole, Madison..........$50.00
John DeBacher, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Alan & Sally Syens, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Jack Hildebrand, Verona..........$50.00
Lynn & Tom Schmidt, Madison..........$50.00
Sue Cannon, Oregon..........$50.00
Marv Hellenbrand, in loving memory of Minnie..........$50.00
Andy & Florence Annen, Madison..........$50.00
Steve & Pam Hubacher, Waterloo..........$50.00
Al & Lynn Dassow, Waunakee..........$50.00
Allan Wikum, Stoughton..........$50.00
Betsy A. Jacobs, Belleville..........$50.00
Carolyn Kleinfeldt, Verona..........$50.00
Spence & Candy Cattell, Monona..........$50.00
Marge Gausewitz, Monona..........$50.00
Bob & Marlyn Bauer, Plain..........$50.00
Fred & Gloria Bodeenmann, New Glarus..........$50.00
Gerard & Laura Pehler, Oregon..........$50.00
John & Pauline Miller, Madison..........$50.00
David Budd, Poynette..........$42.00
Janet Borland, Madison..........$40.00
Suzanne Parman, Madison..........$40.00
Corinne Wade, Poynette..........$40.00
Jackie Jensen, Madison..........$35.00
Phillip & Lynn Hellmuth, Madison..........$35.00
Joe & Carla Poast, Verona..........$30.00
Dave & Katie Batker, Brooklyn..........$30.00
Gary Poulson & Sue Wagner, Madison..........$30.00
Claire Ambrecht, in loving memory of Roy Ambrecht Jr., Monona..........$30.00
David Quade, in honor of Bruce Johnson's football career, Waunakee..........$25.00
Rick Marks, Madison..........$25.00
Kelley & Mark Van Egeren, Madison..........$25.00
Jeannine Crahen, Waunakee..........$25.00
Richard & Roxie Moore, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Dolores West, in memory of Francis West, Oregon..........$25.00
Barb Suchomel, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
David & Carol Kuebli, Monroe..........$25.00
Riley, Beaver Dam..........$25.00
Pat Taylor, Madison..........$25.00
Ann McCulloch, Milton..........$25.00
Suzanne Liddle, Oregon..........$25.00
Robert Shaw, Madison..........$25.00
Ken & Cathy Knudson, Madison..........$25.00
Richard & Sue Miller, Madison..........$25.00
In memory of Peter Maksymo, Oregon..........$25.00
Joy & Phil Buteyn, in memory of Alan Ameche..........$25.00
Betty Schuchardt, Madison..........$25.00
Butch & Kathy Bertin, Middleton..........$25.00
Mick & Carol McIntyre, Baraboo..........$25.00
Jim & Linda Sebree, Cross Plains..........$25.00
Marlayne Testolin, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Mike & Janeen Stassi, Madison..........$25.00
Fern Yohn, Columbus..........$25.00
Mary Ann Tews, in memory of Don Tews, Madison..........$20.00
Darlene Woldt, in memory of Duane Woldt, Madison/Cottage Grove..........$15.00
Total anonymous..........$4,940.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$83,487.14
Today's Gift..........$13,187.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$96,674.14
