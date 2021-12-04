Readers' donations near $100,000 for children's Christmas toys for families in need

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:
Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Frank Burgess, Teton Village, Wyoming..........$1,000.00
Susan Glad Anderson, Madison..........$1,000.00
In loving memory of Don Drake, Waunakee..........$500.00
Sharon Hamilton, Madison..........$500.00
Andrew Ellis, Cross Plains..........$500.00
John & Alice Jenson, Fitchburg..........$300.00
Pamela Rolfs, Middleton..........$250.00
Nancy Caldwell, in memory of Ron Caldwell, Arlington..........$200.00
Jer & Di Polly, Oregon..........$200.00
Daren & Sacha Milton, McFarland..........$200.00
Christopher Kleinhenz, Madison..........$200.00
Gregory & Barbara Sheehy, Madison..........$200.00
James Fitzpatrick, Madison..........$200.00
Lou Ann Bonjour, Sauk City..........$150.00
Ken & Beckie Shultz, Fitchburg..........$150.00
In honor of Pat Nolan, Madison..........$100.00
In Memory of Don & Yvonne Schroeder, St. Paul, Minnesota..........$100.00
In memory of Mae, Oscar, Esther and Art Fritsche, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Byron and Susan Swiggum, Middleton..........$100.00
Anne Connor, Ridgeway..........$100.00
Edmond Smith, Stoughton..........$100.00
Jennell Ballering, Madison..........$100.00
Mary Stoffel, Madison..........$100.00
Laurie & David Friedman, Madison..........$100.00
David & Donna Harper, in loving memory of our daughter Kara, Cottage Grove..........$100.00
Cy & Donna Spangler, in loving memory of Bev & Denise, Mazomanie..........$100.00
Mary K McKanna, Madison..........$100.00
Jack & Dawn Dever, Madison..........$100.00
Barb & Rich Purin, in memory of Lisa, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Anne Alber, in memory of Gary, Verona..........$100.00
David de Felice, in memory of my friend Terry Hoyt, Middleton..........$100.00
Bill & Mauretta Mattison, Madison..........$100.00
Nanci Higgins-Ramsden & John Ramsden, Madison..........$100.00
Steve & JoAnn Stormer, Lodi..........$100.00
Michael & Julie Beich, in memory of Earl & Derryll, Portage..........$100.00
David Patnode, I wish for a happy and joyous holiday season for all! Middleton..........$100.00
Craig Chamberlain, in honor of Maxine Chamberlain, Cambridge..........$100.00
Michael & Antonia Stoll, Madison..........$100.00
Ross & Mary Jo Yahnke, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Greg Foss, Middleton..........$100.00
Stewart Macaulay, Madison..........$100.00
Joan Klein, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Nancy Wilsmann, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Daniel & Laura Reger, Wisconsin Dells..........$75.00
Richard Larson, Vets on Frets, Monona..........$75.00
Joyce Russell, Madison..........$55.00
In loving memory of Roberta Billing, Madison..........$50.00
Janalyn DuBois, Stoughton..........$50.00
Wendy Brown, Madison..........$50.00
Beth Fleming, in memory of Duane Crose, Mariann Crose & Diane Dorn, Madison..........$50.00
Pat & Tom Wildgen, Madison..........$50.00
Mary Reinemann, Madison..........$50.00
Susan White, Madison..........$50.00
Pamela Kahler, Madison..........$50.00
Constance Knop, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Layla Merrifield, Madison..........$50.00
David Budd, Poynette..........$42.00
Aaron Brown, Stella Brown and Evelyn Hunter, Sun Prairie..........$40.00
Barbara Franzen, in Memory of Pat and Bob Zamzow, Stoughton..........$30.00
Lynne Bruley, Madison..........$30.00
Anne Kienitz, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Dennis & Sherry Schultz, Oregon..........$25.00
Beth Fleming, in memory Mandy & Katie, Madison..........$25.00
Patty & Chris Brady, Oregon..........$25.00
David Gebauer, Madison..........$25.00
John Johnson, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Diane Corey, Madison..........$25.00
In Memory of Dorothy Ruth O'Kroley, Madison..........$20.00
Lisa Hanson, Madison..........$5.00
Total anonymous..........$1,535.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$88,831.15
Today's Gifts..........$10,982.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$99,813.15