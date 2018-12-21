Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at emptystockingclub.com or mail it to:
The Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Weedman Lawn Care..........$1,000.00
Bill & Vicki Rowe, Middleton - Rounders Luncheon..........$1,000.00
David & Vicky Fahey, Belleville - Rounders Luncheon..........$800.00
Rounders Luncheon..........$775.00
Jack Esser, Inver Grove, MN - Rounders Luncheon..........$675.00
Martin Glass, Madison - Rounders Luncheon..........$500.00
David Ballweg, Middleton - Rounders Luncheon..........$500.00
Timothy & Amy Kjol, Cross Plains - Rounders Luncheon..........$450.00
Randy, Mary, Michael & Samantha Loomis, Deerfield..........$350.00
Clarence Treu, Middleton - Rounders Luncheon..........$300.00
Peter Gunderson, Middleton..........$300.00
North American Mechanical..........$250.00
John Hall, Madison..........$250.00
John & Alice Jenson, Fitchburg..........$250.00
Marty & Mary Krueger, Madison..........$250.00
Bonnie Kleczka, Middleton, in loving memory of Jerry..........$200.00
Mary Ann & Ann Marie Sweeney, Fitchburg..........$200.00
John Kingsbury, Madison..........$200.00
Linda J. Hill, Verona..........$200.00
Joe & Kay Tisserand, Madison - Rounders Luncheon..........$200.00
Charles & Barbara Saeman, Middleton - Rounders Luncheon..........$200.00
Timon Zander, Cross Plains - Rounders Luncheon..........$200.00
Susan Gandley, Middleton..........$150.00
Nichelle & Shane Griffith, Island Lake, IL - Rounders Luncheon..........$125.00
Ralph L. Buechner, Mount Horeb, in memory of Beverly C. Buechner..........$120.00
Bruce & Lori Grill, McFarland..........$100.00
Joe & Marian Dean, Middleton..........$100.00
Devan & Marin Oschmann, Mesa, AZ..........$100.00
Ella Mulcahy Akins, Madison..........$100.00
Darrell Fleming, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Jack E. & Gaye Scheidegger, Mount Horeb, in memory of their parents..........$100.00
Bloechl Family, Sauk Prairie, in memory of Otto Bloechl..........$100.00
Alan & Marie Crist, Madison..........$100.00
Greg & Connie Darga, Verona..........$100.00
Mary & Mike McKenna, Middleton..........$100.00
Denny Kepler, Verona..........$100.00
Richard & Mary Weeks, Madison..........$100.00
Jerry & Ellen Davidson, Cottage Grove, in memory of Davidsons & Helgelands..........$100.00
Sharon & Jim Gannon, Waunakee..........$100.00
Marcy & Bob Voss, McFarland..........$100.00
Jamie Steuer, Madison..........$100.00
Dale & Alice Doering, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Shirley Sundquist, Madison..........$100.00
Joel Wagner, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Brad Gustrowsky, McFarland, in memory of Phyllis Olson & John Kuipers, from your nephew..........$100.00
Bill & Susan Lee, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Tom & Patty Ellefson, McFarland..........$100.00
Joyce Apfel & Peter Cleven, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Bill & Mary Volker..........$100.00
Mark Hoegh, Oshkosh - Rounders Luncheon..........$100.00
David Spengler, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of John Lennon & George Harrison..........$78.00
Brian & Luanne Alme, Monona..........$75.00
In memory of Art, Margaret & Doug Klagos, Oregon..........$75.00
A&J Olson, town of Middleton..........$50.00
Robert & Henrietta Statz, Waunakee..........$50.00
Ron & Audrey Darga, Verona..........$50.00
John & Jean Tews, Madison..........$50.00
Bruce & Victoria Stamn, Verona..........$50.00
Vincent & Virginia Meinholz, Middleton..........$50.00
Ray N. Peterson in memory of Rita..........$50.00
Bob & Marlys Scott, McFarland..........$50.00
Grant & Deb Weina, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Wilson & Tamara Bloom, Verona..........$50.00
Lauretta Scherschel, Middleton..........$50.00
L.A. Rashke, in memory of Amy Stroud..........$50.00
Wilfred & Joyce Gasser, Plain..........$50.00
Gene & Marion Tetzlaff, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Nathan & Christine Weigt, Oregon..........$50.00
Wally & Peggy Douma, Madison..........$50.00
Sue Marshall, Madison..........$50.00
Barbara Wogsland, Madison..........$50.00
John T. & Jeanine M. Allen..........$50.00
Jerome Stauffacher, Darlington, in honor and memory of my aunts, uncles, cousins & siblings, parents, grandparents, children & grandkids..........$50.00
Dennis Lucey, Black Earth, in memory of Noreen Lucey..........$50.00
In loving memory of Kyle Martin Roth, Mazomanie..........$50.00
Dean & Eileen Hahn, DeForest..........$50.00
Ken Richardson, Lodi..........$50.00
In memory of Chloe, Madison..........$50.00
Curt & Sue Awve, Fitchurg..........$50.00
Mike & Sue Petta, Madison..........$50.00
Don Lukes, Madison..........$50.00
Bruce Davis, Madison..........$50.00
Larry & Angie TerMaat, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of my wife Patricia Feller and my son Michael Feller..........$50.00
Jerry & Elaine Gerber, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Lyle & Charolotte Esser, Cross Plains - Rounders Luncheon..........$50.00
Jon Cox, Sun Prairie..........$40.00
Joe & Jean Dietrich, Verona..........$40.00
David Dunn, Brooklyn, in loving memory of Betty & Christopher Dunn..........$40.00
David & Lorie Candelma, Sun Prairie..........$40.00
Jeff & Laurie Ostry, Cottage Grove..........$35.00
Phil & Lynn Hellmuth..........$35.00
Steve & Judy Rubert, Fall River..........$35.00
Jim & Virginia Honer, Madison..........$35.00
Douglas Kratsch, Madison..........$30.00
Christine & Allen Crahen, Waunakee..........$30.00
Marian Stevens, Waunakee..........$30.00
Frank & Judy Friar, Baraboo..........$30.00
Robert & Janine Gross, Columbus..........$30.00
Jerry Stauffacher, Darlington & Calamine, in memory of Peg, Marie & Cyril Boyle..........$27.00
Nancy & Doc Cramer, Middleton..........$25.18
Jacob & Ann Blasczyk, Madison..........$25.00
Jan & Mike Van Vlect, Madison..........$25.00
Ed & Valeria Sutter, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Steve & Karen Johnson, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
In memory of Margaret Sanftleben, Middleton..........$25.00
Bonnie Mierendorf, Waterloo..........$25.00
Joan G. Beckett, Deerfield..........$25.00
Don & Tee Parrell, Black Earth..........$25.00
Sam & Mary Lou Ace, Brooklyn..........$25.00
Harold & Mary Stitgea, Fitchburg..........$25.00
David & Ginny Martinson, Madison..........$25.00
Jerry & Mary Murphy, Monona..........$25.00
JoAnn Helgesen, Oregon..........$25.00
Eileen Durkin, Oregon..........$25.00
Dean & Matt Weisensel, Sun Prairie, in loving memory of Cindy Weisensel..........$25.00
Cindy Gilbertson..........$25.00
Karla Blachley & Greg Arps, Wisconsin Dells..........$25.00
Leo & Joyce Endres, Madison..........$25.00
William & Kathleen Pennoyer, Madison..........$25.00
Nancy & Russ Moody, Monona..........$25.00
Richard & Vicki Sutter, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Jim Smith & Bonnie Grosnick, Verona..........$25.00
Pinkey & Jim Carney, Madison..........$25.00
Sue Elmer, Middleton..........$25.00
Tom & Sue Ernser, Windsor..........$25.00
Jan & Jack Kennedy, Janesville, in memory of Joan & Harold Blossom, John & Alice Kennedy, Geri Gunning..........$25.00
Ken Johnson, Mazomanie..........$25.00
John & Kathy Mahaney, Madison..........$25.00
Jim & Kay Kalscheur, Dane..........$25.00
In memory of Walter J. Lenz..........$25.00
Judith McGettigan, Windsor, in memory of Dennis Roseleip..........$25.00
Patty & Jack LeMahieu, Madison..........$25.00
In memory of Edith Brereton..........$25.00
Bonita & Dick Rifleman, Madison..........$20.00
Espen Hesselberg, Oregon..........$20.00
Eivin D. Hesselberg, Kodiak, Alaska..........$20.00
In memory of Rose Ann Johnson, from Curt, Sun Prairie..........$20.00
Fran Grove, Madison..........$20.00
Truman & Pat Strommen and Jeff & Tracey Doyle, in memory of Mel, Ruth & Troy Strommen, Maxine & Dave Johnson..........$20.00
Emily Reinke & Maggie Kittoe, Madison..........$20.00
Jim & Diane Foelker, McFarland..........$20.00
Gale O Bender, Madison..........$15.00
Nancy Abraham, Madison..........$15.00
Keith Houlihan, Fitchburg..........$10.00
Don Dolphin, Madison..........$10.00
Kenneth A. Roberts, Mauston..........$5.00
Fannie Wisinger, Baraboo..........$5.00
Total anonymous..........$931.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$155,596.62
Today's Gifts..........$16,401.18
TOTAL TO DATE..........$171,997.80