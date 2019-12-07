Empty Stocking Club logo

Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at go.madison.com/stocking or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal Box 8056 Madison, WI 53708

TODAY’S GIFTS

Nick & Judy Topitzes, Madison..........$500.00

Brian & Diana Mahaffey, Fitchburg..........$500.00

Richard & Jane Westley, Middleton..........$300.00

Scott & Julie LaFleur, Marshall..........$250.00

Bruce Brown, Madison..........$240.00

Al & Pat Wilkening, Brooklyn..........$200.00

Tom & Ruthann Grantham, Madison..........$200.00

Gerald Lefert, Fitchburg..........$200.00

Gretchen Petersen, Madison..........$150.00

The Keith May Family, Madison..........$150.00

In memory of Leonard "Bill" Faust..........$150.00

Jerry & Karen Wallander, Madison..........$150.00

In memory of Fred & Marion Pirozzoli, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

John Stuchlik, Windsor..........$100.00

Barb Norene, Madison..........$100.00

Jeff Hansen, Verona..........$100.00

Sandra Ihle & Douglas Kelly, Madison..........$100.00

James Wood, Oregon..........$100.00

Dawn Wood, Oregon..........$100.00

Mary Alice O'Connor, Madison..........$100.00

Stewart Macaulay, Madison..........$100.00

Jr. & Sherri Manthe & our "4 Little Ms", DeForest..........$100.00

Rod & Lois Gross, Sun Prairie..........$100.00

Jon & Debra Zinsli, Verona..........$100.00

Rob & Marilyn Mosigin, Middleton..........$100.00

Chris & Woody & Treveor Knox, McFarland..........$100.00

Faust Kids, Madison..........$100.00

Richard & Sandra Nuernberg, Madison..........$100.00

Karen Wolf & Ed Grzenia, Madison..........$100.00

Dave & Lori O'Neill, Madison..........$100.00

Fay O'Brien, Madison..........$100.00

Brian & Sandy Shepherd, Fitchburg..........$100.00

Jane Coleman, Madison..........$100.00

In memory of Richard & Herrling, Madison..........$100.00

Cy, Denise & Donna, in memory of Bev Spangler, Mazomanie..........$100.00

Kim Turner, Madison..........$100.00

Fritz, Gene, Butch, Stub, New Glarus..........$80.00

Paul Reichel, Madison..........$75.00

John Straughn, Madison..........$75.00

Emma, Evan, Mason, Madden, Galvin, Davis & Elsie, Fitchburg..........$70.00

Dan & JoAnn Feeney, Madison..........$50.00

Phil & Joanne Klein, Madison..........$50.00

Steve & Fran Stehling, town of Burke..........$50.00

Jack & Ruth Farrell, Middleton..........$50.00

Clifford Klundt, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Sue & Pete Meffert Family, Marshall..........$50.00

Jean & John Looze, Madison..........$50.00

The Ron Smith Family, Lodi..........$50.00

Roger Olstad Family, Mount Horeb..........$50.00

Bob & Jeanne Topel, Madison..........$50.00

Greg Stamn, Verona..........$50.00

Ed & Julie Lehr, Madison..........$50.00

Doug Zwank, Middleton..........$50.00

Florence Hellenbrand, Waunakee..........$50.00

Kvammen Family, Stoughton..........$50.00

Gerald & Doris Boehnen, Cross Plains..........$50.00

Mark & Therese Kolan, Madison..........$50.00

Jane Daniels, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Meg & Kate Ingram, Lake Mills..........$50.00

Phyllis Clark..........$50.00

Henry & Grace Lancaster, McFarland..........$50.00

James & Karen Griffin, Madison..........$50.00

Paul & Carol Nelson, Waunakee..........$50.00

Edward & Kathleen O'Connor, Belleville..........$50.00

Alice Punwar, Madison..........$50.00

David & Lori Spencer, Waunakee..........$50.00

Carol & Ron Kivi, Sun Prairie..........$50.00

Laurie & David Friedman, Madison..........$50.00

Jan & John Wischhoff, Waunakee..........$50.00

Patty & Chris Brady, Oregon..........$50.00

Darlene & Charles Nistretta, Middleton..........$50.00

Rodney & Susie Loger, in memory of Jack & Ila Schultz, Black Earth..........$50.00

William Hartje, Evansville..........$50.00

Esther Olson, Belleville..........$50.00

Carolyn Cantrell, Verona..........$50.00

Charles J. & Mary Lou Disch, Madison..........$40.00

Jim & Ginni Honer, in honor of Mari, Madison..........$40.00

Steven & Christine Ascher, Madison..........$40.00

Ray & Susan Winter, Reedsburg..........$40.00

Lawler, Madison..........$35.00

Nick & Rhonda, Madison..........$31.50

Andrew & Monica Jefcoat, Verona..........$30.00

Urban & Pat Klosterman, Verona..........$30.00

Jim & Polly Vilstrup..........$30.00

Alice Frederick, Arena..........$25.00

In memory of Kelly Korban Morris, from Korban Family, Lake Mills..........$25.00

In memory of Brian Ketterer, Madison..........$25.00

Darlene & Roger Arneson, Cross Plains..........$25.00

Phyllis Miller, Madison..........$25.00

Eileen Durkin, Oregon..........$25.00

Gail Merkel, Madison..........$25.00

Joan Beckett, Deerfield..........$25.00

Thomas Buchhauser, John Ely, Fitchburg..........$25.00

Karen Michael, Fitchburg..........$25.00

James Teela, Prairie du Sac..........$25.00

Sardra Rupple, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Karen Racek, Mazomanie..........$25.00

Susan DeVinney, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Robert & Almay Nelson, Prairie du Sac..........$25.00

The Svoboda's, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

To honor Jessica Dettinger, Madison..........$25.00

Don & Pat Maier, Fitchburg..........$25.00

Marie Coover, Madison..........$25.00

Betty Karweick & Bob Schnur, Verona..........$25.00

Alice Copper, Monona..........$25.00

Mr. & Mrs. Daniel Kinnney, Brooklyn..........$25.00

Margaret Breunig, Sauk City..........$25.00

Dean & Eileen Hahn, DeForest..........$25.00

Dan & Terri Kleist, Madison..........$25.00

Gail Polzin, in memory of John, Deerfield..........$25.00

Margaret Fose, Sun Prairie..........$25.00

Karen A. Koehler, Rio..........$25.00

Arlene Dahmen, Cross Plains..........$25.00

Janet Brown..........$25.00

Jeffrey Richgels, Oregon..........$25.00

Jim & Laura Langsdorf, Sun Prairie..........$20.00

Ardith & Carl Hansen, Richland Center..........$20.00

Shirley Peterson, in memory of Paul Schnelle, Hillsboro..........$20.00

Shirley Peterson, in memory of Jane Pearson, Hillsboro..........$20.00

D. Joseph Mayer, Madison..........$20.00

Marlene Ziegler, in memory of Wayne, Doyle & Marie, Dane..........$20.00

Marilyn Withers, Madison..........$20.00

Pearl Hanson, Waunakee..........$20.00

Butch & Kathy Bertin, Middleton..........$20.00

Myrna & Dobbin McNatt, Middleton..........$20.00

Ron Ripley, Loganville..........$20.00

In memory of Don Tews, Madison..........$20.00

Lola Howe, Madison..........$20.00

Mr. & Mrs. Bill Thieding, Reedsburg..........$20.00

Lindsay Hudson, in memory of Bill Faust, Plymouth..........$20.00

Occoch Mountain Knits, since 1981, Richland Center..........$19.81

Harold Bausch, Monona..........$10.00

Juli Hillebrand, Cross Plains..........$10.00

Randy & Shirley Sus, Wisconsin Dells..........$10.00

Elizabeth Ann, Madison..........$10.00

Elaine Jarvey, Madison..........$5.00

David Kerznar, Cottage Grove..........$1.00

Total Anonymous..........$2,725.22

Gifts Previously Received..........$69,977.04

Today's Gift..........$11,622.53

TOTAL TO DATE..........$81,599.57

