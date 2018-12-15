Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at emptystockingclub.com or mail it to:
The Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
In loving memory of Brian Torvik..........$500.00
In memory of John Petersen III, Madison..........$500.00
Stacy & Joe Soderholm, Madison..........$500.00
David & Jeri Marcum, McFarland, in memory of Marcum, Wienkers & Zimbrich Relatives..........$200.00
Swedish Family, Madison..........$200.00
Jim & Lois Downing, Waunakee..........$200.00
Robert & Jeanne Hamers, Madison..........$150.00
Sandy & Mark Mueller, Fitchburg..........$120.00
Aaron & Carson Yarbro, Fitchburg..........$100.00
Alan Fish and Susan Goodwin..........$100.00
American Family Insurance with thanks to Tom "Santa" Rivers..........$100.00
Steve & Deb Wisnefsky, Waunakee..........$100.00
Mary Ann Austin, Mount Horeb, in memory of Anita Nesheim..........$100.00
Margaret Sullivan, Cambridge..........$100.00
Gary & Sue Hoffman, Middleton..........$100.00
John & Lynn Barlow, Deerfield ..........$100.00
F. Kelcz & S. Popuch, Madison..........$100.00
John & Renee Moore, Madison..........$100.00
Jim & Marilou Angevine, Madison..........$100.00
David & Christine Cookson, Madison..........$100.00
In loving memory of Mary Kelly Quackenbush, by her mom, dad and brother, Middleton..........$100.00
Kate & Bob Frambs, Madison..........$100.00
Lloyd Marklein, in loving memory of Janice Marklein..........$100.00
The Markleiin Family, in loving memory of Evelyn Marklein..........$100.00
Laurie Hall & Mike Soens, Middleton..........$100.00
In memory of Robert Busch, Lynn Neltner & Tom Busch, Middleton..........$100.00
Lois Bevery & David Mandt, Oregon..........$100.00
Joann Miller, Cottage Grove, in loving memory of Gerald Miller..........$100.00
In loving memory of Patricia & Donald Buckingham, Stoughton..........$100.00
Donald & Linda Diers, McFarland..........$100.00
Charles F. Bremigan, Madison..........$100.00
Harland & Sheila Klagos, Madison..........$100.00
Bill Weber, Madison..........$100.00
Joe & Marti Clausius, Madison..........$100.00
Marv & Judy Siegert, Madison..........$100.00
Sam & Gladys Simon, Middleton..........$100.00
Florence Wetzer, Madison..........$100.00
Brian Duffy, Madison..........$100.00
Christine Krueger, Madison..........$100.00
Robert Zellers, Middleton..........$100.00
Joan & Doug Pahl, Madison..........$100.00
Joyce Weston, Madison..........$100.00
Charles & Anne Frihart, Dane..........$75.00
Donna Rae Clasen, Fitchburg..........$60.00
Janice McCormick, Madison..........$60.00
In loving memory of Timothy Westbury, Blue Mounds..........$50.00
Diana Dineen, Madison..........$50.00
M&T Salzmann, DeForest..........$50.00
Dale & Janet Gaugert, Jefferson..........$50.00
Nan Bubier, Waunakee..........$50.00
Lauren H., Madison..........$50.00
Robert & Karen Downing, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Mike & Rose Zeisler, DeForest..........$50.00
Ken & Jean Scheid, Middleton..........$50.00
Okada Family, Cambridge..........$50.00
Butch Paddock, Black Earth..........$50.00
Dave & Kathy Wienkes, Barneveld, In memory of Staci & Karol Bomkamp..........$50.00
In memory of Ralph, Irma & Byron Freund, DeForest..........$50.00
Bob & Betty Rademacher, DeForest, In loving memory of our mothers..........$50.00
In loving memory of Grandma Jean from Colin & Kyle, Verona..........$50.00
Robert Johnson, Evansville..........$50.00
J.P. & N.J. Hellenbrand, Middleton..........$50.00
Brad & Cindy Klusendorf, Spring Green..........$50.00
In loving memory of Vernon & Millie Kelly, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
In memory of Dave & Annabell Bjerke, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Howie & Ellie Poole, Madison..........$50.00
Ken & Fran Zimmerman, New Glarus..........$50.00
Shirley Karman, Edgerton..........$50.00
Terry Wandsnider, Waterloo..........$50.00
Pam Schultz, DeForest..........$50.00
Dick & Myra Josephson, DeForest..........$50.00
Stan & Donna Klein, Madison..........$50.00
In memory of Susan Santulli, Middleton..........$50.00
Bruce McCoy, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Bruce & Lisa Johnson, Stoughton..........$50.00
Allan Jack Torgerson, Middleton..........$50.00
In memory of Ryan & Darlene Gove, Waupun..........$50.00
Geraldine L. Peck, Marshall..........$50.00
Dick & Kathee Holthaus, Monona..........$50.00
Randy & Luan Beckwith, New Glarus..........$50.00
Jyl & Randy Molle, Madison..........$50.00
Karina Carver, Madison..........$50.00
Anton Asmuth, Madison..........$50.00
Gary Poulson & Sue Wagner, Madison..........$40.00
Cathy Cuccia, Madison..........$40.00
Roger Acker, Waunakee..........$30.00
Ed & Louise Miller, Madison..........$30.00
In memory of Ken Martin..........$25.00
John & Shirley McDonald, Waunakee..........$25.00
Dona Dyer, Cottage Grove, In memory of my husband Bill Dyer..........$25.00
Glen & Sue Matson, Deerfield..........$25.00
Tom Rena & Travis Thompson, Marshall..........$25.00
Dave & Linda Wirth, Oregon..........$25.00
In loving memory of John (Jack) Frank, Rio..........$25.00
Linda, Baraboo, in loving memory of Marjorie Gullickson..........$25.00
Chuck & Cathy Garfoot, Verona..........$25.00
Ron & Sue Wilcox, Madison..........$25.00
Judith Louer, Madison..........$25.00
Richard & Joan Padley, Lodi..........$25.00
Gregg & Linda Smith, New Glarus..........$25.00
Dennis Erfurth & Sherry Hill & Familly, Oregon..........$25.00
Ken & Pauline Carpenter, Madison..........$25.00
Doug & Mary Kay Reinemann, Madison..........$25.00
Barb Schriver, Madison..........$25.00
The Baltes Family, Belleville..........$25.00
Mike & Sally Zwettler, Mount Horeb..........$25.00
Tom & Lois Mosso, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Leonard & Joanne Danielsen, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Bonnie & Skip Bohse, Oregon..........$25.00
Pat Dann, Rio..........$25.00
Steven & Christine Ascher, Madison..........$25.00
John & Venita Cleary, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Lillian Bingham, Madison..........$20.00
Andrea Peterson Straus, Madison..........$20.00
C&C Riedel, Belmont..........$20.00
Arlyn & Helen Johnson, Fitchburg..........$20.00
Virginia Barlup, Madison..........$20.00
Donna Meyer, Sauk City..........$20.00
Gladys Behnke, Verona..........$20.00
Joanie Dykstra, Fall River..........$20.00
Pamela McKinney, Middleton..........$15.00
Marc & Bonnie Conway, Fitchburg..........$10.00
Peyton & Liam Trolinger, Middleton..........$10.00
Steve & Vicki Thedinga, DeForest..........$10.00
Buckley Steele, Verona..........$10.00
Ken & JoAnn Tourdot, McFarland..........$10.00
Thoms & Jeannie Fargen, Plain..........$10.00
J.L. Johnson, Oregon..........$10.00
Jeanete Koski, Madison..........$10.00
Total Anonymous..........$13,511.87
Gifts Previously Received..........$112,888.75
Today's Gifts..........$22,396.87
TOTAL TO DATE..........$135,285.62