Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area.
The Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Paul Slota & Nancy Thompson, Middleton..........$300.00
James Moore, Madison..........$300.00
Bruce & Lauri Droster, Dane..........$250.00
Hugh & Joyce Bell, Green Valley, AZ..........$250.00
G.U. Wackman, Madison..........$200.00
Steve Asleson, Madison..........$200.00
Mrs. John G. Albright, Madison, In memory of son John David Albright..........$150.00
Mary Wagner, Waunakee..........$100.00
Tom & Kris Manke, Arlington..........$100.00
In memory of Sidney & Leona Nelson, Stoughton..........$100.00
In memory of Heidi Diederich, by Mike & Donna Harrington, Middleton..........$100.00
Darlene Sadusky, Madison..........$100.00
Andy & Janice Platz, Cottage Grove..........$100.00
Dean Hewitt & Delores Minor, Waunakee..........$100.00
Joseph & Marsha Biddick, Fitchburg..........$100.00
O.P. & Enyde Schultz, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Vic Lochner, Sauk City..........$100.00
Ginny & Bob Lee, Middleton..........$100.00
David & Betty Knutzen, Waunakee..........$100.00
Sharon Beyer, Cottage Grove..........$100.00
Dennis & Rhonda Kleinheinz, Madison..........$100.00
Dan & Ann Malone, Madison..........$100.00
Janice & Bill Gavinski, Madison..........$100.00
Scott Murray, Redondo Beach, CA..........$100.00
Ronald Slater, Waunakee..........$100.00
Tim & Susan Statz, Cross Plains..........$100.00
In loving memory of Roland Knoche, Middleton..........$100.00
Mary Nick, Madison..........$100.00
Mary Jo Kopecky, Madison..........$100.00
William McClenahan, Verona..........$100.00
In memory of Mary Kay Miller, Sun Prairie..........$80.00
Debra Lloyd, Fitchburg..........$75.00
Dave & Barb Koenig in Honor of Grandchildren: Will, Ty, Whitney, Trey, Kinsley, David, Adeline, Dane..........$70.00
Craig Chamberlain, Cottage Grove..........$50.00
Ken & Ruby, Stoughton..........$50.00
John Allen & Lynn Gutenecht, Madison..........$50.00
Edward & Kathleen O'Connor, Belleville..........$50.00
Tom & Nancy Bannan, Sauk Prairie/Lodi..........$50.00
Shirley Olson, Madison..........$50.00
Bob & Alice McGinnis, Cross Plains..........$50.00
Michael R. Lemberger & Gloria K. Van Dixhorn, Madison..........$50.00
Bruce & Ginny Henry, Cross Plains..........$50.00
Duane R. Hellenbrand, Middleton..........$50.00
Dennis & Janis Cooper, Middleton..........$50.00
Terry & Joan Enge, Westport..........$50.00
Darlene Cook, Oregon..........$50.00
Craig & Deb Parman, Beaver Dam..........$50.00
Susan A. Policello, Middleton..........$40.00
Fran & John H., Madison..........$30.00
Russell Rasmussen, Madison..........$30.00
Ruth A. Mahler, Madison..........$30.00
Mr. Eps Club, Sun Prairie..........$30.00
In loving memory of Margaret Mickelson, Black Earth..........$26.00
Bonnie Carlson, Madison..........$25.00
Woody Klipp, Madison..........$25.00
Don Stockstad, Stoughton..........$25.00
Dick Mickelson, Pardeeville..........$25.00
Pauline and Bo Fergerson, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Jan Uebersetzig..........$25.00
Bob Fehrman, Sun Prairie, in memory of Dee Fehrman..........$25.00
Sam, Middleton..........$25.00
Evelyn Jennings, Madison..........$25.00
Dave & Susie Sieg, Madison..........$25.00
Armella Endres, Waunakee..........$25.00
Wayne & Susan Mixdorf, Oregon..........$25.00
James & Sally Davis, Madison..........$25.00
Ron & Elaine Vesterdahl, Stoughton..........$25.00
Jim & Vicki Trebian, Madison..........$25.00
Beth Fleming, Madison..........$25.00
Heidi Marleau, Verona..........$25.00
Tom & Linda Schmitt, Sun Prairie..........$20.00
Barb Suchomel, Sun Prairie..........$20.00
Robert Shaw, Madison..........$20.00
In memory of a friendship..........$19.00
Mr. & Mrs. John Howat, Madison..........$10.00
Mr. Kurt Kerber, Madison..........$10.00
Total anonymous..........$3,251.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$89,635.75
Today's Gifts..........$8,836.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$98,471.75