TODAY’S GIFTS
Jim & Lynn Shebasta, Madison..........$500.00
Alice Lillegard, Oconomowoc, In memory of Mary K Hull..........$300.00
Miki & Ivan Knezevic, Madison..........$300.00
Jack & Margaret Johnson in memory of Jacquie Johnson Conti & John Conti, Spring Green..........$250.00
Shomos Family Foundation..........$250.00
Sherry & Roger LePage, Madison..........$200.00
Mark Cambier, Madison..........$200.00
Jim & Marlene Scott, Madison..........$200.00
Rick & Kathy Miller, DeForest..........$200.00
Al & Nancy Lauersdorf in memory of Tim Lauersdorf, Oregon..........$200.00
Tom Jeffris, Janesville..........$200.00
Ella & Cole W., Sun Prairie..........$200.00
Larry & Barb Kampe, Windsor..........$175.00
Darlene & Mark Cunneen, Verona..........$150.00
Janet Emmerich, Madison..........$125.00
Gayle Langer in memory of Bob Langer, Madison..........$110.00
Jean Schroeder..........$100.00
Ann Collins in loving memory of John David Butler, Monona..........$100.00
Elsie Haas in Loving Memory of Cletus Haas, Plain..........$100.00
Dorothy Kruse, Oregon..........$100.00
John & Gail Kuech, Deerfield..........$100.00
Sherill & Jerry Slack, Stoughton..........$100.00
Bill & Jeanette Erickson, Waunakee..........$100.00
Ruth H. Burdick, Madison..........$100.00
Dan & Joan Acker, Dane..........$100.00
Ken & Mary Statz, Waunakee..........$100.00
Stan Herrick, Madison..........$100.00
Ken & Kendra Defrey, Madison..........$100.00
Dick & Connie Leonard, Poynette..........$100.00
Tom & Nancy Alar, Cottage Grove..........$100.00
Jean Esch-Theobald, Madison..........$100.00
Jane Eisner, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Chet Elliott & Nels Offerdahl from Judy Elliott, Deerfield..........$100.00
Lon & Mary Bloesch, Madison..........$100.00
The McCartney Family, Verona..........$100.00
James A. Lindblade..........$100.00
Bonnie & Dwight Ziegler, DeForest..........$100.00
Jerry & Susan Christenson, McFarland..........$75.00
Judy Ferguson, Madison..........$75.00
Mary & Jim Mahaffer, Madison..........$70.00
Julie & Rob Bauer, Verona..........$50.00
Pat & Steve Foltz, Oregon..........$50.00
Joyce & Don Knudtson, Madison..........$50.00
Dale & Claudia Richardson, Oregon..........$50.00
Thomas Skinner, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Zoa Ott, Verona..........$50.00
Virginia Jefferds, Madison..........$50.00
David & Lois Tyler, New Glarus..........$50.00
Larry & Merita Sabroff, Madison..........$50.00
Larry & Agnes TerMaat, Madison..........$50.00
Rosa & Ray Ropers, Waunakee..........$50.00
Beverly Schrag, Madison..........$50.00
Kathy Saunders, Madison..........$50.00
Billie Hubacher..........$50.00
John & Mary Volker, Verona..........$50.00
Bernard & Lynda Fourrier, Waterloo..........$50.00
Sue Hilgemann & Bob Buchanan, Madison..........$50.00
John & Judy Baumann in memory of Marv & Alice Kroneman and Leonard & Mary Baumann, Madison..........$50.00
James & Ellen Kirch, Mount Horeb..........$50.00
Jim & Carol Conant, Madison..........$50.00
Beverly Block, Madison..........$50.00
In loving memory of Donald & Margaret Wonn, Madison..........$50.00
Gary & Connie Hendrickson, Dodgeville..........$50.00
In loving memory of Judy Lund, Stoughton..........$50.00
Lou Rae Kremer, Beloit..........$50.00
Charles & Mary Lou Disch, Madison..........$50.00
Marvin & Patricia Meissen, Madison..........$50.00
Tom & Teri Dorner, Baraboo..........$50.00
Junebug McIntosh, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Raymond & Marian Sweeney, Madison..........$50.00
Remembering Mike & Mary Tripalin, Madison..........$50.00
Jim & Sue Pope, Madison..........$50.00
Barbara Morris, Verona..........$50.00
Joan Bradle in memory of Julie Bradle, Waunakee..........$50.00
In memory of Nellie Kohli, Helen, Fred & Denny Curran..........$50.00
Roger Gilles, Madison..........$50.00
John Schmidt, Madison..........$50.00
Kay Zweifel, New Glarus..........$50.00
Donald Vial, Madison..........$50.00
Joe & Jan Hudzinski, Madison..........$50.00
The Hon. Amy & Charlie Robb, Johnson Creek..........$50.00
Molly Freitag, Belleville..........$50.00
Wyatt & Cole Slack, Madison..........$50.00
Marge & Gene Gray, Madison..........$50.00
Carol & Ralph Zahnow, Middleton..........$50.00
Meg & Kate Ingram, Lake Mills..........$50.00
Triny & Billie Chavez, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Jan Dorner, Sun Prairie..........$40.00
In memory of Ann Roberts, Norm & Ariel Nolan & Barb Cobb, The Nolans of DeForest..........$40.00
John F. Rogan, Middleton..........$40.00
Ronald E. Carlson, Madison..........$40.00
J.F. Dickert, Madison..........$40.00
The Cadwalladers, Madison..........$40.00
Stan & Sharon Koenig, Madison..........$40.00
David & Bev Mares in honor of Ethel Denton, Oregon..........$35.00
Kiana & Kylie Mernholz, Cottage Grove and James Meinholz, Verona..........$31.00
Dick & Kay Endres..........$30.00
Robert Toomey, Madison..........$30.00
Bill & Deb Benisch, Madison..........$30.00
Diane & Bob Hensen, Waunakee..........$30.00
Ann & Bob Seavert, Madison..........$30.00
Dave & Katie Batker, Brooklyn..........$30.00
Tim Kelley, McFarland..........$25.00
Lucille Kreger, Oregon..........$25.00
Gary in memory of Faye Gailfus, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Michael Nesemann..........$25.00
Patti & Jim Brickson, Madison..........$25.00
Terry & Mike Lynch, Heaven..........$25.00
Don & Virginia Diske, Spring Green..........$25.00
Jonathan & Lisa Woods, Madison..........$25.00
Larry & Sharon Ambrose, Madison..........$25.00
Dick & Judy Ela, Madison..........$25.00
In memory of William Peters, Cottage Grove..........$25.00
Betty & Don Fahey, Bellville..........$25.00
Pat & Marianne Hauser, Lake Mills..........$25.00
Ben Wiseman in loving memory of Sandy Hanefeld, Cottage Grove..........$25.00
Bob & Kris Lund, Middleton..........$25.00
Sara, Becky & Kristin Buckman, Fort Atkinson..........$25.00
In memory of Freck & Marian Lord, Spring Green..........$25.00
Eileen & Chris Zurbuchen, Verona..........$25.00
Dennis & Candy Schlitter, Prairie du Chien..........$25.00
Jim & Sonjia Olstad, Stoughton..........$25.00
Marian Z. Jesberger, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Bob & Mary Ann Fleiner, Waunakee..........$25.00
Phyllis Yngsdal, Madison, in memory of Richard Yngsdal..........$25.00
Phyllis Yngsdal, Madison, in honor of Kylie & Kara Yngsdal..........$25.00
Holly Weber, Wisconsin Dells, in memory of Ruth & Rollie Weber..........$25.00
Wilfred & Dorothy Wenot, Brooklyn..........$25.00
Judy Harris, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Mark Nelson, Oregon..........$25.00
Mike Nelson, Oregon..........$25.00
John Winters, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Jane Hallingstad, Sun Prairie..........$20.00
In memory of Auntie Anne Adams from the Russells, Cottage Grove..........$20.00
Bob & Becky Greiber..........$20.00
Don & Eunice Zimmerman, McFarland..........$20.00
John J. Wanke, Watertown..........$20.00
Cathy Jacob, Cambria..........$20.00
Jackson Latsch, Loves Park, IL..........$20.00
Rosalie Kovars, Fennimore..........$20.00
Judith Larsen, Madison..........$15.00
Delfa Dunlap, Madison..........$10.00
Dianne & George Nachtigal, Avoca..........$10.00
Steve Miller, town of Dekorra..........$10.00
James & Charlene Cleasby, Cottage Grove..........$10.00
George E. Scharfenberg, Whitewater..........$3.00
Total Anonymous..........$4,525.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$6,462.00
Today's Gift..........$14,249.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$20,711.00