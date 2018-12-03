Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at emptystockingclub.com or mail it to:
The Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
John Reindl, Madison..........$10,000.00
Virginia O'Brien, Fitchburg..........$500.00
Dan & Mary Johnson, Middleton..........$400.00
Tom & Karen Ragatz, Madison..........$350.00
Katherine Lyall, Madison..........$300.00
David & Ann Hardel, Madison..........$300.00
Goerge Roth, Madison..........$300.00
Jerry & Debi Olesen, DeForest..........$250.00
Dan & Mary Highland, Middleton..........$250.00
Charlotte Ford, Madison..........$200.00
Al & Pat Wilkening, Brooklyn..........$200.00
John & Celeste Wencel, Madison..........$200.00
Jim & Mary Ann Spahn, in memory of Paul, Waunakee..........$200.00
In memory of Richard L. Duppler, Verona..........$150.00
Barbara & Joe Corry, Madison..........$100.00
Arlan & Lori Kay, Oregon..........$100.00
Coco, Brynn, Dominic & Aydin Faust, Madison..........$100.00
Dan Lescohier & Cindy Wolff, Jefferson..........$100.00
Dave & Mary Jane Osborne, Oregon..........$100.00
Joyce Schenkenberg, In memory of Paul Schenkenberg, DeForest..........$100.00
Timothy Reilley & Janet Nelson, Madison..........$100.00
The Hellenbrands, Middleton..........$100.00
Randy & Connie Lettman, Belleville..........$100.00
Donald & Kathleen Olson, Black Earth..........$100.00
Shirley Bostad, in memory of Marshall, Madison..........$100.00
L.B. Harned, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of Karen Bierke, Stoughton..........$100.00
Jay & Chris Hill, Madison..........$100.00
In memory of David Dull by John & Marcia Dull, DeForest..........$100.00
In honor of Thelma Bergum Hurd's 96th Birthday from Barb & Paul Bergum Family..........$100.00
TSN, Stoughton..........$100.00
Mary & O.L. Bell, Madison..........$100.00
Laurel & Philip Rice, Sun Prairie..........$100.00
Walter & Londa Dewey, Madison..........$100.00
Bob & Jill Nale, McFarland..........$100.00
Dave & Nancy Topp, Madison..........$75.00
Mark E. Sturdevant, Rio..........$75.00
Joyce Russell, Madison..........$55.00
Jerome R. Disrud, Cross Plains..........$50.00
Ken & Sonya Kessenich, Waunakee..........$50.00
Lois Curtiss, Madison..........$50.00
Gerald W. Meier Family, in memory of Romaine S. Meier, Watertown..........$50.00
Roger Pribbenow, Oregon..........$50.00
Mr. G.F. Roggensack, Madison..........$50.00
Dick & Dianne Ottow, Madison..........$50.00
Ian & Joan Carlson, Madison..........$50.00
Lois D. Heinzelman, Monroe..........$50.00
Dale & Carol Reuter, Madison..........$50.00
In loving memory of Bob Mickelson, Timmie & Kidi, Madison..........$50.00
Harold & Mary Schara, Waunakee..........$50.00
Wm. & Judy Hanson, Avoca..........$50.00
Sara & Tayler Forss, Madison..........$50.00
Deborah Kirley, Stoughton..........$50.00
Dr. & Mrs. C.E. Mueller, Boscobel..........$50.00
The Tracy Family, Madison..........$50.00
Marilyn & Ed Baumann, Cottage Grove..........$50.00
James & Karen Fletcher, Verona..........$50.00
Bruce & Cindy Mikula, Sun Prairie..........$50.00
Carol Ann Schlatter, Madison..........$50.00
Dave & Terri Reis, Madison..........$50.00
The grandchildren of Ron & Diane Smith, Madison..........$50.00
Bill & Kay Hause, Oregon..........$50.00
Ken & Beckie Shultz, Fitchburg..........$50.00
Dave & Nan Laufenberg, Waunakee..........$50.00
Terry Bloom, Madison..........$50.00
Terry & Paulette Greenwood, Reedsburg..........$50.00
Raylene Walker, Middleton..........$50.00
Marilyn DeWitt, Black Earth..........$40.00
Rosemary Sutter in memory of Dennis Sutter, Mount Horeb..........$40.00
Gerald & Priscilla Thain, Madison..........$35.00
Leota & Steve Larson, Whitewater..........$35.00
Sue & Scotty Sheets, Fitchburg..........$30.00
Stanley & Alvina Phillips, Madison..........$30.00
Joe & Carla Poast, Verona..........$30.00
Tom & Joan Veith, Lake Mills..........$30.00
In loving memory of Dennis J. Stoffels, Prairie du Sac..........$30.00
Thomas & Pamela Wick, Mazomanie..........$25.00
Norman Olson, Madison..........$25.00
Joy Reininger, Sun Prairie, in memory of Sun Prairie Fireman Captain Cory Barr & #SunPrairieStrong..........$25.00
Audrey Lukes, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
In loving memory of Jeff Brindley, Oregon..........$25.00
Mike & Chris Labinski, Madison..........$25.00
Glenn & Sandi Liegel, Madison..........$25.00
In memory of Ed & Mary Buhler, DeForest..........$25.00
H&M Carpenter, Wonewoc..........$25.00
Fern Yohn, Columbus..........$25.00
Art & Joanne Hammann, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Corso, Pardeeville..........$25.00
Allen & Joan Bennett, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Karen Koehler, Rio..........$25.00
Nancy G. Williams, Madison..........$25.00
In memory of Roger Williams, from Wife Josie & Family, Waterloo..........$25.00
Lynne, Jaidan, Jace Bruley, Madison..........$25.00
Ken & Lucy Skalitzky, Waterloo..........$25.00
Joe & Jan Bolan, Columbus..........$25.00
In loving memory of The Egners, Amy, Howard, Dan, Mark by Jeanette Egner, McFarland..........$25.00
Hal & Crystal Shaw, Stoughton..........$25.00
Terry & Elizabeth Tuschen, Middleton..........$25.00
Thomas E. Buschhauser, John H. Ely, Fitchburg..........$25.00
Henry Wertheimer, Madison..........$25.00
Max & Betty Rosenbaum, Madison..........$25.00
Gerald & Mary Mrochek, Middleton..........$25.00
Steve & Robin Potter, Oregon..........$25.00
Judy Kivlin, in memory of Larry E. Kivlin, Madison..........$25.00
Kelle Cannon, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Curt & Barbara Fuszard, Middleton..........$25.00
Robert & Mary Nilles, Middleton..........$25.00
Arlene Theobald, Barneveld..........$25.00
Joan Lerman, Madison..........$25.00
Ken & Gail Foster, Madison..........$25.00
Brooke Ward, Madison..........$25.00
Nancy Wilsmann, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Joan Klein, Sun Prairie..........$25.00
Richard Doyle, Madison..........$25.00
Candice Geary, Verona..........$25.00
Diane Corey, Madison..........$25.00
Darien & Dalton Johnson, Brooklyn..........$25.00
Renae Schroeder, Madison..........$22.00
Jim McGarvey, Verona..........$20.00
Ed Brockner, Beaver Dam..........$20.00
Chuck & Kate Juderjahn, Stoughton..........$20.00
James Teela, Prairie du Sac..........$20.00
Colin & Marcia McGee, Oregon..........$20.00
Emily Fuchs, Prairie du Sac..........$20.00
Ev McNulty, Columbus..........$20.00
Jim & Connie Ashmore, Livingston..........$20.00
Ray & Susan Winter, Reedsburg..........$20.00
Ed & Donna Hysell, Windsor..........$15.00
Amy Johnson, Madison..........$15.00
In memory of Ken Stelse from Bev Stelse, Lake Mills..........$10.00
Don & Carolyn Harrison, Cuba City..........$10.00
Carole Stangler, Sun Prairie..........$10.00
Jim & Laurie Langsdorf, Sun Prairie..........$10.00
William Sommers, Cottage Grove..........$10.00
Buckley Steele, Verona..........$10.00
David Lund, Madison..........$10.00
Gene & Bea Dewey, Madison..........$10.00
Fran & Paul Ervin, Madison..........$10.00
Knorman Goldberg, Mendota Heights..........$5.00
Sue & Mike Buss, Madison..........$3.00
Total Anonymous..........$1,696.00
Gifts Previously Received..........$35,137.00
Today's Gift..........$20,706.00
TOTAL TO DATE..........$55,843.00